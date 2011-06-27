Used 2007 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
For those not yet resigned to middle age
I'm in my mid 40's. This is the most fun I've ever had on four wheels. I've owned American muscle and Japanese sport, but the Mazdaspeed 3 give me the best of both worlds. It delivers killer torque much like my previous 8 cylinder but handles like the much smaller performance machine it is. It also has tons of usable interior room. This is important to me because I run a small business and need to haul computer gear from time to time. It also accommodates my wife and kids in comfort. Build quality is impressive. The driving dynamic much closer to a European sport sedan than any other Japanese car I've ever been in. Nicest car I've ever owned for the money.
MS3 GT saved my life
I owned my 2007 Mazdaspeed 3 GT for a total of 45 minutes before I was in a head on collision by a RAV-4 going eastbound on a westbound lane on a major highway. We were both going approximately 65 MPH in opposite directions before we collided. I cannot comment on the long term reliability of the vehicle or the MPG but I am alive today due to the solid construction and safety features of this vehicle. Unfortunately the person driving the RAV-4 that hit me was not as lucky. My hat is off to Mazda for building such a fantastic and secure vehicle.
Fantastic Drive and Quality for $$$
As a former owner of a Subaru WRX, there is much more car here for the money than with my beloved WRX at around the same cost. No turbo lag here. Very responsive to the pedal and the steering. This thing is fun to drive! Sleek interior design. From the console hosting auto temp regulators, auto wipers, down to the stitching on the seats, shifter, and wheel. Attention to detail. The computer will also tracks mpg, miles to empty and instantaneous mi/gal Not sure how useful instant mi/gal actually is but it's there if you like too much information. Adjustable headlights are standard. Again probably overkill but there if you are on dark roads and don't want to blind oncoming traffic.
True Red Experience
I had the car for about two weeks and have driven it 800 super fun miles. It is a true pocket rocket in all sense of the word, yet it has four doors, large luggage capacity, super tight suspension, a turbo that is willing to please and best of all it is affordable. This car truly is fun to drive especially in windy roads. The car handles almost as good as my mid-engine MR2. The oversteer is present as I expected with the 263 hp front wheel, but it is manageable. The shifting gets some getting used to, truly awkward, but you tend to forget about it when the turbo kicks in. This car also feels at home in city driving as it is very nimble and responsive and fairly easy to drive.
Best you can get under $25k
Have had this car for a couple months now, and followed it for about 6 months before release. I had a 2004 Mazda3 fully loaded for 3 years before i traded it in for the Mazdaspeed3. Creature comforts + Performance + Style= Way more than $25k Great car for money.
