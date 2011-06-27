Used 2008 Mazda CX-9 SUV Consumer Reviews
Great vehicle until the brake issues hit
We bought our 2008 CX-9 Grand Touring new in 2009. It's been a great vehicle, although it does go through tires (not alignment caused). No issues to report until the brakes went out Saturday. No warning, driving down the road and no brakes. The only thing that saved us was light traffic on a early Saturday morning. If this would've been during the work week a severe accident would've happened. There is a factory "recall" on the brake booster even though the defective item is the brake master cylinder. This was defective from the factory and slowing leaks into the brake booster until they both fail.
2008 Mazda CX-9
Probably the worst vehicle I've ever owned, no ZOOM ZOOM here! After the vehicle hit a 100K, it was all downhill from there. First, a wiring harness holding clip broke causing the harness to shift and rub against the frame. Eventually, the vibration wore the insulation on the wires away (within the harness) making them come in contact with one another. This created a short in the electrical system causing No. 6 coil and fuel injector to go out. Parts and labor repair cost: $1007. Next, at 104K, the master cylinder brake booster went out. Parts and labor repair cost: $585. Third, at 109K, the “internal” water pump went out causing coolant and water to mix with the oil. This resulted in the ruination of the engine. UNBELIEVABLE engineering design! Repair cost for a junkyard motor with installation: $3650. Water pumps go out on vehicles all the time without ruining the engines. It's appalling to think that Mazda would ever use such an inferior design that would cause such a thing. Finally, I called Mazda USA headquarters to see if I could get some financial assistance with the engine replacement cost but was told since I didn't take it to the dealership to perform the work that I was out of luck. (Mazda Registered Complaint No. 1-281511575)
Most reliable vehicle we have EVER owned.
We bought this car brand new in 2008. This has been the most reliable car we have EVER owned. It has not once left us stranded. We've hauled some huge loads too. and it just keeps going and going. We took this car ALL THE WAY FROM LOUISIANA TO MAYNE. THOUSANDS AND THOUSANDS OF MILES. In a period of 5 days. and not once did we think it was going to give up. We loved our cx9. Sadly, at a wopping 179,000 miles, we hydroplaned into a ditch and totaled it. Such a shame. We never had to do any major repairs on it. THe only bad thing is it was constantly having tire/wheel issues. it would need a brake job about every 16 months. And tire pressure was always low. Other than that. it was amazing.
zoon zoom smart
Just drove home in my new (to me) CX-9. Got an amazing deal from a craigslist ad. Unbelievable car! Not sure I have ever been in such a luxurious vehicle! My whole family fits, all 7 of us, including 3 carseats. I was a little surprised by the small cargo area, I think my husband's Corolla has more room, but you know what? I really don't care! I was going to have to get a roof box for trips, anyway. I can't believe this is a base model! Smooth drive, quiet, roomy 3rd row, nice storage compartments, and my mp3 player plugs right in...great Bose sound! I spent 18K and drove home feeling like a millionaire. You have to see it and drive it to believe it! Happy Mommy!!
What a CRAZY AMAZING SUV with Zoom Zoom!
First off, the value of this car is simply amazing! It is no wonder how it received the title of the SUV of the year this year. I smile the second I get in this thing and find reasons to drive it around. Before buying, I research vehicles a ton to find out what to buy and the best value for what I need. Nothing else was even on the radar after reseaching the CX-9 and after test driving one. If you have never driven a Mazda, I don't know if you can understand to zoom zoom theme and the quality of these vehicles. The CX-9 has plenty of power with the 3.7 V6 engine and handles like a much smaller car. The comfort from the leather heated seats is second to none and I have ridden in my fair share of comfy seats. I really don't think you will be disappointed in them at all. The cabin is made up of quality materials all the way around. Soft touch material almost everywhere (not on the dash) and you can tell Mazda thought things through as far as placement is concerned. The navigation system is a bit outdated now (in 2016), but is still functional and considering how fast we all know that technology changes, I think that is a feat in itself. Moving onto the sound system, I challenge someone to find a better sounding system than the Bose system installed in the CX-9. The base and treble is outstanding. I have had several people comment when riding in the vehicle about how good it all sounds. The proximity key system, push button start and power lift gate are great features that unless you have or have had them, you won't really know what you're missing. A standard key and keyless entry would be sufficient, but it is nice to have the options if you can get them. The interior space and sliding middle row is a great feature that makes increasing leg room to the second row or getting passengers into the third row much easier. You will love it or should I say your passengers will love it and thank you for it. Very nice. The storage space in the front for odds and ends is limited in my opinion. I don't have a plethora of things to store, but I found it to be tight and cluttered looking in the center counsel because of the things I had to store in there. Not very deep or wide, but great quality materials and padding are certainly present. The bluetooth phone connectivity is adequate. Displaying the names of callers and making an easier set up/pairing system would be great. It is a little tricky, but I did figure it out after some troubleshooting. Overall, I could not be happier with the purchase. I honestly rate driving it and owning it a 10/10. If you are in the market for a competitively priced crossover SUV with the option to seat 7, look no further than the CX-9. Hope this review helps!
