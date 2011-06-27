Used 2009 Mazda CX-7 SUV Consumer Reviews
DON'T BUY A MAZDA CX-7
Our Mazda CX-7, with 57,000 miles on it, experienced the same sludge build up resulting in a turbo blowing out, timing chain stretching and VVT needing replacement, as thousands of other CX-7 owners have also experienced. With the original warranty and extended warranty still in place, Mazda denied all service claims stating "poor vehicle maintenance"--as they have with all the other CX-7 owners. In speaking with Mazda technicians, they stated to me that there is a problem with the oil cooled turbo that Mazda refuses to admit to because it will result in a huge recall. Mazda needs to be held accountable for their poor design on these cars and stop putting the blame on consumers.
Engine problems
I saw no review about the VVT problem that is part of the CX7. This can be a very serious problem. To having the entire engine replaced. Symptoms: engine makes ticking/clacking noise when running and loud snap upon start up. My first trip to dealership was brushed off. Second trip, doing repairs.
So far so good
In 9 months I made put 25K km (17K in miles) and everything is perfect. I've been to a few long trips, it's such a fun to drive this car at these long trips - this is where it's a its best. Gas mileage is a bit on the high side, especially at winter, but hey, you can't have everything. I'm a bit worried reading all the bad reliability reviews for 2007 that I decided to write this one. So far, I love this car.
don't buy this model after 50,000 miles
Cx7 looks great but made very poorly once problem starts they don't stop Check engine light on since day 3 got everything fixed o2 sensor, coils plugs mount, and much more. Cd player stop working engine eceleration went poor transmission got messed up 8 months later check engine light still on. White smoke on exhaust when left idle for 3 minutes, lease it and return don't buys if it has more then 50,000 miles
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Reliability
- Value
LOVE this car!
I have been a loyal Honda customer for 6 years and had the intention of purchasing a Honda CR-V. The Mazda CX-7 is so much fun to drive, has more room than the CR-V, and is very sleek. The handling is awesome and is just a fantastic car for our growing family, including pets. LOVE this car! When push came to shove, Honda wouldn't come close on the price OR the financing. I think I have been converted to a Mazda driver and may not ever go back to Honda. Everyone who has ridden in this car says it rides like a feather, especially in the back seat. It has a huge space in the rear and is just an all-around great car that is so much fun to drive! The Mazda CX-7 is my new favorite car!
Sponsored cars related to the CX-7
Related Used 2009 Mazda CX-7 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner