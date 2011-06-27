  1. Home
Used 2009 Mazda CX-7 SUV Consumer Reviews

DON'T BUY A MAZDA CX-7

debbiec13, 03/22/2013
65 of 69 people found this review helpful

Our Mazda CX-7, with 57,000 miles on it, experienced the same sludge build up resulting in a turbo blowing out, timing chain stretching and VVT needing replacement, as thousands of other CX-7 owners have also experienced. With the original warranty and extended warranty still in place, Mazda denied all service claims stating "poor vehicle maintenance"--as they have with all the other CX-7 owners. In speaking with Mazda technicians, they stated to me that there is a problem with the oil cooled turbo that Mazda refuses to admit to because it will result in a huge recall. Mazda needs to be held accountable for their poor design on these cars and stop putting the blame on consumers.

Report Abuse

Engine problems

bmjdlj, 04/14/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I saw no review about the VVT problem that is part of the CX7. This can be a very serious problem. To having the entire engine replaced. Symptoms: engine makes ticking/clacking noise when running and loud snap upon start up. My first trip to dealership was brushed off. Second trip, doing repairs.

Report Abuse

So far so good

pega, 04/16/2010
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

In 9 months I made put 25K km (17K in miles) and everything is perfect. I've been to a few long trips, it's such a fun to drive this car at these long trips - this is where it's a its best. Gas mileage is a bit on the high side, especially at winter, but hey, you can't have everything. I'm a bit worried reading all the bad reliability reviews for 2007 that I decided to write this one. So far, I love this car.

Report Abuse

don't buy this model after 50,000 miles

Mr S, 10/28/2016
Sport 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

Cx7 looks great but made very poorly once problem starts they don't stop Check engine light on since day 3 got everything fixed o2 sensor, coils plugs mount, and much more. Cd player stop working engine eceleration went poor transmission got messed up 8 months later check engine light still on. White smoke on exhaust when left idle for 3 minutes, lease it and return don't buys if it has more then 50,000 miles

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

LOVE this car!

Shawn, 08/09/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have been a loyal Honda customer for 6 years and had the intention of purchasing a Honda CR-V. The Mazda CX-7 is so much fun to drive, has more room than the CR-V, and is very sleek. The handling is awesome and is just a fantastic car for our growing family, including pets. LOVE this car! When push came to shove, Honda wouldn't come close on the price OR the financing. I think I have been converted to a Mazda driver and may not ever go back to Honda. Everyone who has ridden in this car says it rides like a feather, especially in the back seat. It has a huge space in the rear and is just an all-around great car that is so much fun to drive! The Mazda CX-7 is my new favorite car!

Report Abuse
Research Similar Vehicles