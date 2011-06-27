2019 Mazda CX-5 Consumer Reviews

Finally decided - glad I did Tom , 05/23/2019 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 129 of 132 people found this review helpful I spent too long determining what car to buy. At first, I just made a list of what I wanted : close to 30mpg (avg), AWD, good cargo space for work and fun with options available for more (trailer hitch & roof rack / roof cargo allows for more), 'modern' electronics (HUD, lane departure, USB most things, phone integration), and more, but I will try to keep this short. There is a good number of vehicles that provide these things, or close to my list. Came down to 2 cars, 2019 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring, or Subaru Outback Limited. With options as close as I could get them, Mazda had 1mpg less gas mileage but slightly more HP, and about 3k cheaper. Not super fast, but fast enough (I'm a relatively fast driver, but not smokey and the bandit fast). Handles corners at higher speeds well ! there is a corner I take daily going to work, and I smile every time, as long as I can take it at 'my' speed. Road noise is quiet (to me). Love the "Fuel Economy Monitor" screen. Seats are comfortable. It seems the car is well thought out with position of controls and designed with the driver in mind. To be fair, I will say the 4 things I do not like that much. 1 - if you are driving at 30 mph or so, and let off the gas, the transmission will slow you down, instead of the car coasting . You can minimize this problem by manually downshifting. 2 - The FOB - the buttons protrude a little, and I have accidentally hit the buttons (with FOB in my pocket. 3 - the volume knob is the only fit/finish complaint I have - its loose - no other way to say it. 4 - I wish the 'infotainment' screen would come up faster. To summarize, I think the importance of my gripes are minimal (especially the volume knob thing & delay of entertainment or maps) - especially taking into account every thing else the car has and does well. I'm happy with my purchase and look forward to the next 10 years of driving. If I can find this review, maybe I will update it at year 5. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The best driving car I have ever owned JerryP , 04/17/2019 Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 132 of 136 people found this review helpful I had a CX-3 since 2016 (which was my first Mazda after many years as a Honda/Acura owner) and loved it plenty. Impressed with the overall build quality and the oft-mentioned Mazda "zoom-zoom". However my needs dictated a somewhat larger-sized vehicle was required; not too much bigger, but larger than a sub-compact SUV. I initially looked at the CR-V since I did own a 2002 CR-V for many years but that was then and now the ongoing issues with the 1.5 liter turbo quickly eliminated the Honda. Also, the frequent build-quality problems I encountered over 7 years of owning an Acura MDX convinced me that Honda quality has drastically slipped in recent years. The refreshed 2019 RAV4 is a nice vehicle certainly, but in non-hybrid trim, it's 203 hp 2.5 feels sluggish, kind of like it misplaced 50 of those ponies somewhere along the line. Also, the limited trim I looked at was over 38k (i.e. a few dollars past the Mazda CX-5 Signature price tag) and its' interior, though very plush, just did not measure up to the CX-5 Signature's interior. Also, I got tired of waiting for the Hybrid to make its' appearance (though it just came out - finally - it is in very very short supply and Toyota dealers are not taking a single dollar off it's sticker). So, I test drove a CX-5 Grand Touring Reserve. The fantastic handling coupled with the turbo power convinced me this was the one. BUT, and this is capitalized for a reason, the things I had in my CX-3 such as parking sensors and ambient LED interior lighting were things I wanted and to add them brought me almost halfway toward the price difference to a Signature trim. So, I sat inside a Signature in the showroom and I knew this would be my new vehicle. The interior is better - yes better - than the interior of my Acura MDX (which was top-of-the-line). The car (in sonic silver metallic) brings a smile to my face every time I enter it. I have never looked forward to driving so much as I do now. Yesterday, I entered an interstate on-ramp and accelerated briskly around a sharp curve which I could never attempt in my wife's RAV4. Very impressive. I love everything about this car. The seats are very comfortable (though I understand some have found them opposite). The infotainment loads just as fast as the one in my CX-3 did, so I find it acceptable. With just under a thousand miles so far, I am seeing an overall MPG of 25, which I think is very reasonable. Looking forward to many years and miles of enjoyable driving. Update: one year and 9k miles later I am very happy with my CX-5 and would definitely buy it again, without question. Superior quality and outstanding driving characteristics that are not matched by anything in its’ price class. I recommend this for anyone looking for a compact crossover. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Luxury feel with less than luxury price Art , 01/14/2019 Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 96 of 99 people found this review helpful I love this car. I bought the 2019 signature edition in Machine Gray. I looked at some of the competing compact luxury SUVs and I really couldn't find much that those had that this car doesn't have. On top of that, I liked the feel and size of the CX-5 more. Thus, I couldn't justify paying $8-10 more just for a luxury brand. I love the way the car handles and accelerates, as well as the luxury features--heads up driving display, heated/vented front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, etc. Only negative is that I feel that the infotainment system is a bit sluggish when loading at the start and when toggling back and forth. Otherwise, I couldn't be happier! Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Brings the fun back into driving a SUV Mike , 03/09/2019 Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 164 of 171 people found this review helpful I bought a new 2019 CX-5 with the touring preferred package. I have had the car for almost three months now, so I think I am ready to write my review. I found the car to be quite peppy when you need the acceleration. The shift points seem to be set up about 4,000 rpm which is higher than most competitors. The car shifts smoothly with no jerking or hesitation. The front bucket seats are European influenced from Audi and they practically wrap around your body. Very comfortable once you get used to them. The car has a stiff suspension so it corners wonderfully. The steering is very responsive, no mushy feeling. The downside to that is the ride can be a little bumpy. If a smooth ride is important, you might want to look at the CR-V. The Bose speaker system is wonderful. The sound is evenly balanced, seems to just fill the car with music. The car comes with Android Auto. I would advise you to try your phone with the car before you buy. My phone, which admittedly is four years old, would not sync up with the car. The dealer told me it was my phone but I had already tried it on the Honda CR-V and it worked fine. So I think the Mazda software may be different and not compatible with all phones. The dealer did step up and gave me a free navigation package to make up for it. The Infotainment screen mounts on the top of the dashboard and is touch sensitive. However, the car comes with a wheel on the center console which can be used to control everything. I found this to be easier to use. There also is a volume knob on the console, a big plus. This is a big advantage over Honda which does not have this. There are also buttons which can get you from music to navigation to favorites with one touch. The wipers can be set to automatic and they will then speed up or slow down depending on the amount of rain. The side collision warning lights up on the side view mirrors and is easy to see. Verbal alerts sound if you start to change lanes. The rear backup camera is ok, but I find that if it is raining, the rain seems to accumulate on the camera lens and blurs the picture. Very annoying. The backup warning is excellent. It warns if something is about to cross behind you and also senses pedestrians. A visual warning will display on your dashboard instruments to show you where the danger is. The car doesn't have great traction in heavy rain but I suspect that is the fault of the Yokohama tires which came with the car. I am going to switch over to Michelins when these wear out. The LED headlights are superb. I didn't realize how little of the road I was actually seeing in my old car. The headlights illuminate the entire road, both sides! The one thing Mazda really messed up on with this car is the storage pockets on the doors. They are stylish but pretty useless as they are too shallow to hold anything as large as a piece of notebook paper. A minor issue, but something Mazda should have fixed. The car came with the Homelink equipment to open your garage door. It was a hassle to get this to work with my garage door opener but I haven't had any issues with it since then. The button to open your garage door is mounted on the rear view mirror. Unfortunately the button does not illuminate at night so you have to feel your way along the edge of the mirror until you get to the button. The exterior of the car is where I think Mazda hit a home run. The front hood is raked forward over the front grill to give it an aggressive look, unlike the bland CR-V which is rounded back. The rear of the car bulges out a little and holds the taillights. The liftgate is powered one touch open if you get the preferred package. The color selection is a little different. Silver is standard, but if you want white it will cost you $200 extra. I thought this was a ripoff but I bought it anyway. Let me just say I now stand corrected. It is a pearl white with a little metallic in it. When I park it next to a white car from a different company it makes the other car look dingy. Well worth the money! If you really want to splurge, get the metallic red for an additional $800. Overall, I am very happy with the car. We will see how it holds up over the years, but I bought the extended warranty so I'm not too worried. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse