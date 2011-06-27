2019 Mazda CX-3 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CX-3 SUV
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,012*
Total Cash Price
$21,171
Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,996*
Total Cash Price
$28,436
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,251*
Total Cash Price
$29,266
Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,310*
Total Cash Price
$28,643
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,384*
Total Cash Price
$20,756
Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,639*
Total Cash Price
$21,586
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CX-3 SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$740
|$765
|$793
|$820
|$849
|$3,966
|Maintenance
|$243
|$558
|$458
|$1,572
|$1,858
|$4,689
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$126
|$302
|$443
|$871
|Taxes & Fees
|$894
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,061
|Financing
|$1,138
|$916
|$677
|$424
|$154
|$3,310
|Depreciation
|$4,877
|$1,777
|$1,683
|$1,974
|$1,869
|$12,179
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,009
|$5,209
|$4,965
|$6,356
|$6,473
|$32,012
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CX-3 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,028
|$1,064
|$1,101
|$1,140
|$5,327
|Maintenance
|$326
|$749
|$615
|$2,111
|$2,496
|$6,298
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$170
|$406
|$595
|$1,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,200
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,425
|Financing
|$1,529
|$1,230
|$910
|$570
|$207
|$4,446
|Depreciation
|$6,550
|$2,387
|$2,261
|$2,651
|$2,510
|$16,358
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,100
|$6,997
|$6,669
|$8,536
|$8,694
|$42,996
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CX-3 SUV Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,058
|$1,096
|$1,134
|$1,173
|$5,482
|Maintenance
|$336
|$771
|$633
|$2,173
|$2,569
|$6,482
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$175
|$417
|$612
|$1,204
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,235
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,466
|Financing
|$1,574
|$1,266
|$936
|$587
|$213
|$4,575
|Depreciation
|$6,741
|$2,456
|$2,327
|$2,728
|$2,583
|$16,835
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,453
|$7,201
|$6,864
|$8,786
|$8,948
|$44,251
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CX-3 SUV Touring 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,000
|$1,035
|$1,072
|$1,110
|$1,148
|$5,365
|Maintenance
|$328
|$755
|$620
|$2,127
|$2,514
|$6,344
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$171
|$408
|$599
|$1,179
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,209
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,435
|Financing
|$1,540
|$1,239
|$916
|$574
|$208
|$4,478
|Depreciation
|$6,598
|$2,404
|$2,277
|$2,670
|$2,528
|$16,477
|Fuel
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,703
|$8,032
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,188
|$7,048
|$6,718
|$8,599
|$8,757
|$43,310
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CX-3 SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$725
|$750
|$777
|$804
|$832
|$3,888
|Maintenance
|$238
|$547
|$449
|$1,541
|$1,822
|$4,597
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$124
|$296
|$434
|$854
|Taxes & Fees
|$876
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,040
|Financing
|$1,116
|$898
|$664
|$416
|$151
|$3,245
|Depreciation
|$4,781
|$1,742
|$1,650
|$1,935
|$1,832
|$11,940
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,832
|$5,107
|$4,868
|$6,231
|$6,346
|$31,384
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CX-3 SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$754
|$780
|$808
|$836
|$865
|$4,044
|Maintenance
|$248
|$569
|$467
|$1,603
|$1,895
|$4,781
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$308
|$451
|$888
|Taxes & Fees
|$911
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,082
|Financing
|$1,161
|$934
|$691
|$433
|$157
|$3,375
|Depreciation
|$4,972
|$1,812
|$1,716
|$2,012
|$1,905
|$12,418
|Fuel
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$6,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,185
|$5,311
|$5,063
|$6,480
|$6,600
|$32,639
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Mazda CX-3 in Virginia is:not available
