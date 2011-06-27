  1. Home
Used 2007 Mazda B-Series Truck Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

2007 Mazda B2300

Harry McClane, 06/22/2007
Love this truck, good looking, clean lines, good mileage. Really fun to drive. Last one had over 350000 miles and was still running great.

Love my B2300

D-Rock, 05/25/2010
Bought my B2300 based on Customer Reviews and the fact that it's an American made truck. Wanted a sturdy compact truck and got exactly what I asked for!

