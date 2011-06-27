Used 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Best Vehicle I've Ever Owned
I have a website dedicated to my year 2000 Mazda B2500 SX, and the reason is because this truck is simply unbeatable in terms of reliability, affordability, and durability. I've put some money into getting things fixed, but I've largely been able to do all the fixes myself, from a clutch to U-joint, to an alternator, to a starter. At this point, if I had to put $1500 into it to get the transmission rebuilt, for instance (which I won't have to because it's 5-speed tranny is bulletproof), I'd spend the money. Sure I could buy a new vehicle at that point, but why? I have one of the best little trucks the world has ever seen!
B2500 Mazda pu SE
Purchased this new in 1999 and it has been a perfect utility vehicle. No problems at all and has been in shop only for routine maintenance which is minimal. Still all the original systems including brakes. Just replaced the original tires. Rides smooth for a small truck and handles well in all conditions for a two wheel drive. Good gas mileage and simple systems and controls. It's a 4 cylinder (which I recommend for reliability) and a manual transmission. Paint and trim are still like new.
Fantastic vehicle
We bought our Mazda truck almost 4 years ago and the only reason the previous owner was selling it was because he had terminal cancer and could no longer drive.We have gotten so much value and dependability from our truck and it still runs strong.We could not ever sell our truck and it has been so dependable for us.Never once has it ever broken down on us and parts seem to last forever.The only part we have had to replace is things that require general upkeep .The battery is our only replacement .We service it every 3 months for oil changing and to make sure all the belts and hoses are good.Never have had to replace any yet.I strongly suggest considering a Mazda for your next vehicle.We have a 2008 Mazda 6 and she runs strong too.They build vehicles to last and last.
99 Mazda B2500 best truck ever bought
Bought my 99 Mazda B2500 new (12 miles) April of 1999. Truck has 195,000 on it, replaced orginal tires at 79K, alternator replaced at 145K and replaced started at 187K, those are the only things have replaced. Had Oil + filter changed every 3,500 miles. Original clutch, manual transmission no problems. Paint was excellent, no peeling no rust up in harsh New England winters/weather, having to sell it because of left knee problems, can no longer drive standards.
mazdatruck
interior craftsmanship is poor at best. electronic sensors seem to fail quite often. suspension needed replacement parts too soon. interior lights almost completely burned out.
