Used 1994 Mazda B-Series Pickup Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
'94 Mazda B4000 SE
This vehicle is extremely reliable, slightly under powered, and has a front drive axel design problem. After 10 years and 185,000 miles I'd gladly buy a new one if it were available.
Better than a Toyota
Quality and reliability are equal to Toyota and Nissan trucks I have owned, but size, utility, and comfort are superior.
Best Used Truck out there
I bought this truck new in 1994 and it has never let me down. It gets 18-19 mpg combined city/highway driving. Anybody that claims 30+ MPG doesn't know what they're talking about. I will probably have to sell the truck because it barely passes NOx test every year. Other than that it's been a great vehicle and still runs like new. Oh yeah, this truck was made in America with an American engine. I will be sad when I have to finally sell it next year.
This truck will last
I purchased my Mazda B4000 when it was 2-years old. I have had no problems with it other than simple, cheap fixes that are standard with the vehicle, and it is now 2002. The truck accelorates more than powerful enough (you might spin your wheels from time-to-time!), and the AC will freeze you to death. I live in NC and I have driven to Florida, Texas, and West-Virginia in my truck, and I didn't worry one bit about not making the journey. I now have 170,000 miles on the truck. I plan on keeping this truck until the wheels fall off, which at this rate, won't be for another 20 years. I love this model/year truck and would recommend it to anyone.
1994 B3000
I enjoy driving this vehicle. Feels very sturdy. I was worried about gas mileage because of bigger engine but this does very well. Smooth ride overall.
