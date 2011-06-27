  1. Home
Used 1992 Mazda B-Series Pickup Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

It will run forever

b johnston, 11/28/2015
B2200 2dr Regular Cab SB
Bought truck new in 1992.Truck is now 23 years old and looks and runs as new.Have added a tilt wheel and cruise control and put in RX7 leather seats for more comfort. Am preparing to give it to my 17 year old grandson with instructions on how to maintain it so he can give it to his grandson.147000 on the clock with only routine maintenance. If u can find one by it and treasure it as they are unbelievable trucks.Addendum : Drivers side mirror apparently rusted out and fell off-boo-hoo.Mazda had ONE replacement left in their parts warehouse so I got it and replaced the mirror. Truck is still doing fine.ben . Update 11-30-16. Tuned the rascal up today and it is in fine fettle.Bought grandson a Volvo 850 GLT as it has 4 airbags and the Maz has o. Still have truck.At age 77 keeping it up is becoming a real chore, so me need to find a better home for it.Stay tuned and buy one if u can find one.Wish Maz would resume making them.BJUpdate 6-02-17. Still have the rascal.It mostly sits and the battery runs down. Still looks great and runs great after I jump it off.Wish somebody who loves these old trucks would buy it and keep it up.AT 78 hard for me to fiddle with it as I once did.Ben

Great Basic Truck!

royharper, 11/14/2002
I've owned my Mazda B2200 for 2 years and it has been one of the most reliable and trouble-free vehicles I have ever owned. I drove it to and from work every day and a few trips across the state. Extremely dependable transportation!

Fourhundred thousand miles,cant be wrong

Robert A.Campbell, 11/24/2003
Since my acquirement, I have thouroughly enjoyed this perfect little truck, including all of its charm. Starting everytime with assurance - to myself. And because of this, I give Mazda my hat. Once the agreement with ford has deminished. Mazda should revive the respect of the past.

