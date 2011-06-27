Used 1998 Mazda 626 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1998 626
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Combined MPG212621
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg23/30 mpg19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/422.5 mi.388.7/507.0 mi.321.1/422.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.16.9 gal.16.9 gal.
Combined MPG212621
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque163 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm127 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm163 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.0 l2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6000 rpm125 hp @ 5000 rpm170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.36.1 ft.36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.43.6 in.43.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.37.0 in.37.0 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.34.6 in.34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Measurements
Length186.8 in.186.8 in.186.8 in.
Curb weight2994 lbs.2798 lbs.2798 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.14.2 cu.ft.14.2 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.105.1 in.105.1 in.
Width69.3 in.69.3 in.69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Burgandy Brilliance Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Black Onyx Clearcoat
  • Glacier White
  • Mojave Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Lichen Green Pearl Metallic
  • Slate Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Black Onyx Clearcoat
  • Burgandy Brilliance Pearl Metallic
  • Mojave Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Lichen Green Pearl Metallic
  • Slate Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Black Onyx Clearcoat
  • Burgandy Brilliance Pearl Metallic
  • Mojave Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Slate Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Lichen Green Pearl Metallic
