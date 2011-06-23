Used 1998 Mazda 626 for Sale Near Me

I bought this car new at the end of 1997 and I have almost 130,000 miles on it. I have the services done and the oil changed - that's it. I have had no major problems with this jewel. I have the automatic transmission, so I don't understand those who have had problems. Are they having their car serviced and oil changed? Anyway, I finally had to get a new battery after 8 years and the guy at my local service center was amazed that it was the original battery. I have had to finally get new tires. This is just a great car, I think I will keep it until it stops and it is not showing any signs of that anytime soon. It still drives like a new car. WOW!

