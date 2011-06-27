Used 1994 Mazda 626 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1994 626
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG202626
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg23/31 mpg23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/381.6 mi.365.7/492.9 mi.365.7/492.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG202626
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm127 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm127 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.5 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower164 hp @ 5600 rpm118 hp @ 5500 rpm118 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.43.5 in.43.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.35.8 in.35.8 in.
Measurements
Length184.4 in.184.4 in.184.4 in.
Curb weight2626 lbs.2626 lbs.2626 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.13.8 cu.ft.13.8 cu.ft.
Height51.6 in.51.6 in.51.6 in.
Wheel base102.8 in.102.8 in.102.8 in.
Width68.9 in.68.9 in.68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cameo White
  • Platinum Opal Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Ruby Mica
  • Sahara Gold Metallic
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
