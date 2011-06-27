Used 1990 Mazda 626 Consumer Reviews
This car is simply solid!
I've had a wonderful experience using my car. It still stands solid after 12 years of use, almost on a daily basis (bought it used). It's my only car and I'm not even thinking of buying another yet. The AC is superb, the seats are well designed, has a box and tray apart from the glove compartment that allows the additional advantage of resting my right arm while driving. The car's speed is incredible at its age. It routinely shames several other car makes on the highways. Whatever the terrain, I'm never worried in my 626. Rarely develops faults. Just routine maintenance- change of oil, filter and spark plugs + flushing of radiator and AC condenser + regular engine cleaning.
Oldie but goodie
Got my first one in 2002 with 120k on it, drove it for another 100k when the transmission finally crapped out. Liked it so much, I found one on eBay with 100k on it, bought it drove it cross-country (PA to CO) sight unseen and had zero mechanical issues with it. Had a timing belt fail about 6 months later, but other wise it's been great. It has a persistent oil leak (dunno where), and the A/C pooped out a while ago but that's pretty minor for a run-around/short-distance commuter car. I wish it has cup holders (tired of spilling beverages), but it still runs strong, no other mechanical issues. VERY pleased with the quality/longevity of both of these vehicles.
What a Great Car
Purchased it used (1 owner) from a dealer w/32000 miles in 94. Now we drive it only 4-5000 miles a year, but it always has been very reliable. We have the hatchback which is basically a streamlined stationwagon. Very handy for trips to lumberyard. It has 121000 miles and is very peppy(w/ automatic!), handles well and costs nothing more than oil changes and rare tire/brake/exhaust work.
very reliable car
I bought an'89 Mazda 626 with an unbelievable 221,000 miles, and I've driven it to 320,000 miles without a single problem. It still drives great.
Awesome CAR!
Best car ever! Runs with minor repairs: intake tube, clutch, air conditioning long gone, interior feel apart, but replaced it. Clutch problems lately, replaced radiator. Brakes several times. Leaks oil now, quart a month. Automatic seat belt and windows going. Still love it, and trying to hang on to it till it's twenty. Well worth the money!
