2019 Mazda 6 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
6 Sedan
Signature 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,655*
Total Cash Price
$26,180
Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,232*
Total Cash Price
$35,164
Grand Touring Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,670*
Total Cash Price
$36,190
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,592*
Total Cash Price
$35,420
Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,936*
Total Cash Price
$25,667
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 6 Sedan Signature 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$787
|$815
|$844
|$873
|$904
|$4,223
|Maintenance
|$287
|$608
|$447
|$1,792
|$1,209
|$4,342
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$122
|$292
|$426
|$840
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,093
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,261
|Financing
|$1,408
|$1,132
|$838
|$524
|$190
|$4,092
|Depreciation
|$7,348
|$2,097
|$1,983
|$2,328
|$2,204
|$15,960
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,041
|$5,846
|$5,462
|$7,073
|$6,233
|$36,655
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 6 Sedan Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,058
|$1,095
|$1,133
|$1,173
|$1,214
|$5,672
|Maintenance
|$385
|$817
|$600
|$2,407
|$1,623
|$5,832
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$392
|$573
|$1,129
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,469
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,693
|Financing
|$1,891
|$1,521
|$1,126
|$704
|$255
|$5,496
|Depreciation
|$9,869
|$2,817
|$2,663
|$3,126
|$2,961
|$21,436
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,173
|$7,851
|$7,336
|$9,500
|$8,372
|$49,232
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 6 Sedan Grand Touring Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,089
|$1,127
|$1,166
|$1,207
|$1,249
|$5,837
|Maintenance
|$396
|$840
|$618
|$2,477
|$1,671
|$6,002
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$169
|$403
|$589
|$1,162
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,512
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,743
|Financing
|$1,946
|$1,565
|$1,159
|$725
|$262
|$5,657
|Depreciation
|$10,158
|$2,899
|$2,741
|$3,218
|$3,047
|$22,062
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,645
|$8,081
|$7,551
|$9,777
|$8,617
|$50,670
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 6 Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,065
|$1,103
|$1,141
|$1,181
|$1,223
|$5,713
|Maintenance
|$388
|$822
|$604
|$2,425
|$1,635
|$5,875
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$166
|$395
|$577
|$1,137
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,479
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,706
|Financing
|$1,904
|$1,532
|$1,134
|$709
|$257
|$5,537
|Depreciation
|$9,942
|$2,837
|$2,683
|$3,149
|$2,982
|$21,593
|Fuel
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,703
|$8,032
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,291
|$7,909
|$7,390
|$9,569
|$8,433
|$49,592
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 6 Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$799
|$827
|$856
|$886
|$4,140
|Maintenance
|$281
|$596
|$438
|$1,757
|$1,185
|$4,257
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$120
|$286
|$418
|$824
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,072
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,236
|Financing
|$1,380
|$1,110
|$822
|$514
|$186
|$4,012
|Depreciation
|$7,204
|$2,056
|$1,944
|$2,282
|$2,161
|$15,647
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,805
|$5,731
|$5,355
|$6,934
|$6,111
|$35,936
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
