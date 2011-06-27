Used 2017 Mazda 6 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
6 Sedan
Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,167*
Total Cash Price
$18,226
Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,548*
Total Cash Price
$24,481
Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,849*
Total Cash Price
$25,195
Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,873*
Total Cash Price
$24,659
Grand Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,818*
Total Cash Price
$18,584
Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$47,150*
Total Cash Price
$25,910
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$32,517*
Total Cash Price
$17,869
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,744*
Total Cash Price
$20,192
Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,517*
Total Cash Price
$17,869
Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,321*
Total Cash Price
$22,158
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 6 Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$787
|$811
|$835
|$861
|$886
|$4,181
|Maintenance
|$1,322
|$933
|$1,173
|$742
|$2,272
|$6,441
|Repairs
|$273
|$397
|$464
|$543
|$634
|$2,311
|Taxes & Fees
|$997
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,164
|Financing
|$980
|$788
|$583
|$365
|$132
|$2,849
|Depreciation
|$4,047
|$1,856
|$1,633
|$1,448
|$1,299
|$10,285
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,525
|$5,979
|$5,917
|$5,222
|$6,524
|$33,167
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 6 Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,058
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$1,191
|$5,616
|Maintenance
|$1,776
|$1,254
|$1,576
|$996
|$3,051
|$8,652
|Repairs
|$367
|$533
|$623
|$729
|$852
|$3,104
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,338
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,563
|Financing
|$1,317
|$1,059
|$784
|$490
|$177
|$3,826
|Depreciation
|$5,436
|$2,493
|$2,193
|$1,945
|$1,745
|$13,814
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,793
|$8,031
|$7,947
|$7,014
|$8,763
|$44,548
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 6 Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$1,190
|$1,225
|$5,780
|Maintenance
|$1,827
|$1,290
|$1,622
|$1,025
|$3,140
|$8,904
|Repairs
|$378
|$548
|$642
|$750
|$877
|$3,195
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,378
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,609
|Financing
|$1,355
|$1,090
|$807
|$505
|$182
|$3,938
|Depreciation
|$5,595
|$2,566
|$2,257
|$2,002
|$1,796
|$14,217
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,167
|$8,265
|$8,179
|$7,219
|$9,018
|$45,849
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 6 Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,165
|$1,199
|$5,657
|Maintenance
|$1,788
|$1,263
|$1,587
|$1,003
|$3,073
|$8,715
|Repairs
|$370
|$537
|$628
|$734
|$858
|$3,127
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,348
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,575
|Financing
|$1,326
|$1,067
|$789
|$494
|$178
|$3,854
|Depreciation
|$5,476
|$2,512
|$2,209
|$1,960
|$1,758
|$13,915
|Fuel
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,703
|$8,032
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,886
|$8,090
|$8,005
|$7,066
|$8,826
|$44,873
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 6 Sedan Grand Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$878
|$904
|$4,263
|Maintenance
|$1,348
|$952
|$1,196
|$756
|$2,316
|$6,568
|Repairs
|$279
|$405
|$473
|$553
|$647
|$2,357
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,016
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,187
|Financing
|$999
|$804
|$595
|$372
|$134
|$2,905
|Depreciation
|$4,127
|$1,893
|$1,665
|$1,477
|$1,325
|$10,486
|Fuel
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$6,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,712
|$6,096
|$6,033
|$5,325
|$6,652
|$33,818
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 6 Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,119
|$1,153
|$1,188
|$1,224
|$1,260
|$5,944
|Maintenance
|$1,879
|$1,327
|$1,668
|$1,054
|$3,229
|$9,157
|Repairs
|$389
|$564
|$660
|$771
|$902
|$3,286
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,417
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,654
|Financing
|$1,393
|$1,121
|$829
|$519
|$187
|$4,050
|Depreciation
|$5,754
|$2,639
|$2,321
|$2,059
|$1,847
|$14,620
|Fuel
|$1,589
|$1,637
|$1,686
|$1,737
|$1,789
|$8,439
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,540
|$8,500
|$8,411
|$7,424
|$9,274
|$47,150
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 6 Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$795
|$819
|$844
|$869
|$4,099
|Maintenance
|$1,296
|$915
|$1,150
|$727
|$2,227
|$6,315
|Repairs
|$268
|$389
|$455
|$532
|$622
|$2,266
|Taxes & Fees
|$977
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,141
|Financing
|$961
|$773
|$572
|$358
|$129
|$2,793
|Depreciation
|$3,968
|$1,820
|$1,601
|$1,420
|$1,274
|$10,083
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,338
|$5,862
|$5,801
|$5,120
|$6,396
|$32,517
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 6 Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$872
|$898
|$925
|$954
|$982
|$4,632
|Maintenance
|$1,464
|$1,034
|$1,299
|$822
|$2,517
|$7,136
|Repairs
|$303
|$440
|$514
|$601
|$703
|$2,561
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,104
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,289
|Financing
|$1,086
|$873
|$646
|$405
|$146
|$3,156
|Depreciation
|$4,484
|$2,057
|$1,809
|$1,605
|$1,440
|$11,394
|Fuel
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,394
|$6,577
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,552
|$6,624
|$6,555
|$5,786
|$7,227
|$36,744
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 6 Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$795
|$819
|$844
|$869
|$4,099
|Maintenance
|$1,296
|$915
|$1,150
|$727
|$2,227
|$6,315
|Repairs
|$268
|$389
|$455
|$532
|$622
|$2,266
|Taxes & Fees
|$977
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,141
|Financing
|$961
|$773
|$572
|$358
|$129
|$2,793
|Depreciation
|$3,968
|$1,820
|$1,601
|$1,420
|$1,274
|$10,083
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,338
|$5,862
|$5,801
|$5,120
|$6,396
|$32,517
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 6 Sedan Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$957
|$986
|$1,016
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$5,083
|Maintenance
|$1,607
|$1,135
|$1,426
|$901
|$2,761
|$7,831
|Repairs
|$332
|$482
|$564
|$660
|$771
|$2,810
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,211
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,415
|Financing
|$1,192
|$959
|$709
|$444
|$160
|$3,463
|Depreciation
|$4,920
|$2,257
|$1,985
|$1,761
|$1,580
|$12,503
|Fuel
|$1,359
|$1,400
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$7,217
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,579
|$7,269
|$7,193
|$6,349
|$7,931
|$40,321
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 6
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Mazda 6 in Virginia is:not available
