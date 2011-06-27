  1. Home
Used 2006 Mazda 6 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

4.5
28 reviews
Not too shabby

medman13, 12/15/2011
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I have owned this car now for about 1 yr. I bought this when i decided to go back to school. It has an overall great design to it and gives a professional look when needed as well as a sporty look when needed. It is reasonable on gas however lacks desired power. The stick is fun to drive and shifts quite well, however an automatic would have been a better choice as an everyday driver in town. The car is said to be the poor mans BMW and holds true to that in many facets.

Waste of money

Chuck, 01/16/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought a mazda 6 GT fully loaded in April 2006, and I had some small problems (rear defroster stopped working, lights went out) but nothing big until a year later the engine started making noise, so I brought it in and the service manager says it will cost $15,000 to fix(with a straight face) apparently it is not covered under warranty, Same thing happened to my cousin but she had a Mazda 3.

Love the style but maintenance is the killer

JSPEED6, 12/12/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought mine back in May 06. I loved the styling and functionality of the hatchback without looking like one. My only complaint from the start was the lack of engine pickup. It's nice to have a smooth riding car but it has no oomf. I'm only at 25k miles and brought it in for inspection to find that I needed new rear brakes and rotors...already? The new rotors rust up often like the old ones so I don't anticipate any longer wear. Also my check engine light was on due to a faulty O2 sensor that they were going to replace but got a new "procedure" to reset and see if it happens again....it did and I had to drop off for a couple days all over again. Be prepared to spend the maintenance dollars.

Bad Transmission

saltguy, 11/12/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My wife bought this car almost four years and 54,000 miles ago. Just went out of warranty (50,000) and needs a new transmission. We took the car in a year ago, under warranty, and the mechanics couldn't find the problem we were having with the car slipping out of gear while accelerating. It started to get worse right after we went over 50,000 miles, so we took it back in. They isolated the issue, but said it wasn't covered by warranty anymore. No way a car with 54,000 highway miles should need a new transmission. And the fact that Mazda wouldn't stand behind the car tells me a lot about their confidence in their product. This was our first and last Mazda. Done!

5 on the Floor

MarkP, 05/23/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Significant upgrades from last year make this car at this trim level a real sleeper in the midsize class. High revving V-6 with 5 speed MTX makes the car come alive. The 18" Pirellis combined w/ Mazda's sophisticated suspension result in a very tight handling package that gives surprising comfort, even on PA's third world roads. Tough choice between this car & Acura's TSX, but it costs $$$$ less, feels faster & runs on regular gas.

