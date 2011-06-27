  1. Home
Used 2005 Mazda 6 Wagon Consumer Reviews

2005 Mazda 6 Sports Wagon Review

tfrancl, 04/29/2012
We purchased the car 4 years ago with 40K miles and currently have 82K miles. This has been an excellent car. While it is a station wagon it drives and handles very well, more like a sports sedan. The V-6 and six speed auto is a very good combination of performance and mileage. It also has a very good Bose aduio system. The heater, heated seats and AC all preform well. We have not had any maintenace issues other than the standard upkeep of tires, brakes, etc.

205K Original owner

oomzoom, 08/30/2016
s Grand Touring 4dr Sport Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
Running strong 11 years later original motor & transimission. Regular oil changes, transmission fluid very 30K to 40K, brakes tires, a couple of coil packs, plugs at 170K. It need shocks & springs, & a new head liner but I plan to keep. Hoods chips are rusting. Just had a plastic tee fitting on the coolant line under the air inlet hose crack and leak all the coolant out on highway. Daughter continued to drive until the engine stopped. Replaced tee, refilled coolant, changed oil and runs fine. One tough engine or I got lucky.

Great Value Sport Wagon

gareman, 07/10/2010
I've owned some amazing cars, mostly BMWs, but I was starting my own business and a family. The 6 sport wagon provided sport sedan handling in an affordable, reliable package. It had some minor problems while still under warranty, such as needing two new stereo head units, but has since been reliable. It drives wonderfully and I love the 5 speed manual. The turning radius is awful. Low RPM acceleration is pretty bad; there wasn't a need to gear it like a 4- cylinder. It's a fun highway cruiser and obviously does very well on corners. The quality of your tires will make a huge difference with this car. Sadly, there are no more sport wagons being produced by Mazda in the US.

Can I buy another, please?

a_mightywind, 10/07/2012
I've found this to be a terrific car. It's not your typical stodgy wagon. It is fun to drive, the interior fittings are excellent as is the build quality. I still love the aggressive exterior styling. They're not being offered in Canada anymore but, I'm told, they are being offered in Europe. I hope that situation changes because I would be another for sure.

Zoom Zoom Me

Marla, 03/26/2005
I love this wagon! However, two things that are a bit faulty with the design. The seat fabric after 4 months on the driver's side had begun to show wear from getting in and out of the car. The left side support area, and the ground effects on driver's side is wiped clean by my pant leg each time I get in and out of the car. Not pretty. Other than that I LOVE THIS WAGON. Performance is outstanding, speed is there when needed. Great radio, heat/AC and LOOKS.

