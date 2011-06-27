Used 2014 Mazda 5 Touring Features & Specs
Starting MSRP
$22,270
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,270
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,270
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|349.8/445.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,270
|Torque
|163 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|157 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.7 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,270
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,270
|Moonroof and Audio Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,270
|USB connection
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,270
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,270
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,270
|Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelink
|yes
|Floor Mats, All-Weather
|yes
|Sirius Satellite Radio
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Interior Cargo Cover
|yes
|DVD Entertainment System
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,270
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,270
|Front head room
|40.7 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.5 in.
|Front leg room
|40.7 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.1 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,270
|Rear head room
|39.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|57.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.5 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,270
|Clear Film, Rear Bumper Top
|yes
|Rear Bumper Guard
|yes
|Clear Film, Front Paint Protection
|yes
|Pearl Paint Charge
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,270
|Front track
|60.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3457 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4685 lbs.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.30 cd.
|Maximum payload
|1228 lbs.
|Length
|180.5 in.
|Ground clearance
|5.5 in.
|Height
|63.6 in.
|EPA interior volume
|142.1 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|108.3 in.
|Width
|68.9 in.
|Rear track
|59.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,270
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,270
|P205/50R17 89V tires
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|17 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,270
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,270
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
