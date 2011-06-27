Used 2010 Mazda 5 Minivan Consumer Reviews

2010 mazda 5 extreem commuter................ dave , 08/28/2016 Sport 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) 36 of 36 people found this review helpful I bought my 2010 mazda 5 used with 15,000 miles on it in early 2012, it had remaining 3yr 36000 full coverage 5yr 60000 power train warranty. I now have 170,000 miles on it. Here is what I have had done to it over the 4.5 yrs I have owned it. I will start by saying I change oil/filter every 4000 miles. I change the air filter and cabin filter regular intervals as well. The 5 disc cd changer was replace free the first week under warranty, it did not work properly. At 50,000 miles the water pump was replaced...mechanic said it was weeping water, free by mazda under warranty. At 80,000 miles the rear struts were replaced 180$ part and labor. At that time I replaced spark plugs, battery, flushed the antifreeze, and transmission fluid 300$. I also at that time had the front brakes replaced rotors and pads 225$. At 110,000 I had to replace a rear hub assembly 160$ I bought part mechanic installed...saved 60$ that way. I also had the rear rotors and pads replaced at that time as well 225$ I recently had the front rotors and pads replaced 225$... front stabilizer links replaced 100$.... power steering fluid flushed 50$. replaced spark plugs again as well at 160,000 miles. 3 sets of tires with regular rotations every 8,000 miles....There you have it. May sound like a lot but I have been pleased....I got a bit nervous around 100000 miles and almost traded it in but its so nice to drive, economical and just the right size....I tell people its like driving a bmw sporty handling...they do not believe me but it is true. Mazdas are very fun to drive cars.....Hope I can get many more miles....car still very good! I recommend it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Bought M5 7\10 still own 12\15 w\116k Miles Momof3 , 12/06/2015 Sport 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Love my car, traded in my Suburban for a sporty mom car paid $15,000 out the door. I purchased the basic sport model. I have only had to replace front struts and the usual maintenance of oil and tranny fluid flush, oh and tires of course. Tires last maybe 2 yrs if you buy quality tires and rotate religiously. I bought after market racks and a cargo box for the top and use it for luggage or chairs for soccer with the easy up and gear. Cargo box was a must, for my family of 5, especially for long road trips! Usually day to day driving, it's just 3 in the car so my M5 has ample room for Costco runs or school back packs. I just came back from AZ, I live in Nor Cal, with 6 people and the car performed great. I drove to AZ 14 hours & hubby drove back. My 13 yr old son & I sat in the third row I'm 5'5" & so is he. My 21 yr old 5'11" and his tiny gf sat in the middle. My 16yr old 5'3" daughter & hubby 5'9" sat up front. I found the back row very comfy. Of course we had the middle seats up some, but overall a nice ride. This car has been a very reliable car, I have done many long road trips in it & have never had a single problem. It has a timing chain so that never needs replacing. I have been to WA a few times, AZ a few times, OR a few times, L.A. a few times, San Fran and surrounding areas a lot for soccer, like every weekend for 3 months in a row. Never had a problem. It is not the quietest car on the road, but I enjoy driving it. I find it easier to get out of the seats than my hubbys 2012 Honda Accord. It handles nice, great turning radius, zippy, easy to park and drive. I may just hand it down to my 16yr old and get the 2015 model since they aren't making these in 2016. I have never owned a Mazda but I have to say my experience has been good and that makes me very happy since I talked my hubby into buying it for me. Nobody in our families have ever owned Mazda they have been diehard Chevy or Ford people. Other than tire wear which is a pain and costly the car has been a good car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

First Mazda Experience First Mazda , 12/12/2009 13 of 13 people found this review helpful The Mazda 5 is a unique vehicle that blends traits from a mini van and station wagon. This vehicle is a good bang for the buck. I purchased this car 6 weeks ago and it has met my expectations. The engine is very smooth and despite some reviews that I have read, does not lack adequate acceleration. The trans shifts smoothly. Standard DSC for 2010 was a nice safety addition. Climate control system works well as do the power heated seats. The only problem I have noticed with the car is the windshield seems to creek when the car goes over bumps.The Blue Tooth and Home Link are great features. The audio system is nothing special. Overall it's a solid buy for the money. Report Abuse

Versatile and Fun, but MPG way off! gliese876d , 01/11/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful In general I really love my Mazda5. It is fun to drive and highly versatile for my growing family. What I loved most was that I did not have to give up a manual transmission to get a mini-van, and assumed I could get good gas mileage given the advertised 22-28mpg, especially with a 5-speed. That was an important selling point to me because I was trading in a fuel efficient sedan, and did not want to sacrifice fuel efficiency. But so far this car has yet to deliver anywhere close to the adverstised gas mileage. It has not yet *once* even gotten the lowest value of 22mpg since I purchased the vehicle almost 3 months and 3200 miles ago. It is usually an abyssmal 19.5 mpg. Report Abuse