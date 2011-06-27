2019 Mazda 3 Sedan Consumer Reviews
European character with Japanese flare
I purchased this car for a few reason, it's gorgeous inside and out and it offers AWD. I've always wanted an AWD sedan for the way they handle and for the added traction and stability they offer in the rain, snow or what have you. I did my due diligence and read many reviews as well as watched video reviews on this car so I thought I was well prepared and knew what I was getting. A good number of the reviews are done by journalists in markets other than the USA so they mention features that are not on my car. I was excited about this car because I wanted Traffic Sign Recognition, 360 degree camera, Traffic Jam Assist and Lane Centering. All are features that are only offered in markets other than the USA and all are described in the owners manual of the car. Needless to say I purchased the car and didn't even realize that these features were not on it. I assumed that the Premium model that I purchased would be fully loaded. Also, the Traffic Sign Recognition only works if you pay an additional $400 for the digital maps needed to activate the GPS system. I found the maps on eBay and bought it for $150, a huge savings. I got lucky and it works just fine. It did add Speed Limit notifications next to my Speedometer but not true Traffic Sign Recognition. The speed limits that it displays are stored as part of the GPS maps, not read by the camera system to be displayed on the fly. I also feel that the GPS maps should be included as standard. This car has been recalled a few times already, one for loose lug nuts and the most recent for the Cylinder Deactivation System which could malfunction and seize the engine. It's a software fix so I'm not overly concerned. Also, I get a warning that the Auto Headlights are malfunctioning if the car sits all day in the hot sun. When I get into the hot car and start it I get the warning message. Mazda is aware of this too but so far no recall to fix the issue. The engine is very smooth and revs willingly. The transmission is probably the fastest shifting automatic that I've ever encountered. It's shifts are silky smooth, precise and always in the right gear. So far fuel economy is nothing special. The trip computer says that I get between 19-22 City and 26 Highway. I'll give it a while longer to see if it improves as the car breaks in. The interior is a bit small but that's fine with me, I'm only 5'8" and I like everything to be within reach.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Brand new, so jury is still out on some ratings
I traded in my 2014 4 door i Grand Touring. It was incredibly reliable but horrible in snow. I have not had a chance to really test the AWD as it is now spring. The interior is MUCH upgraded, and the infotainment system and safety features rock. Very 21st century. Beautiful materials / craftsmanship on interior. Much quieter ride than previous versions. Not an ASS-kicking engine, but fin to drive on winding roads. Still has the "Zoom-Zoom" especially in Sports mode.
- Performance
- Comfort
An Excellent Driving Experience
I bought this car (Mazda 3 Select) about two months ago and have already put 4000 miles on it via several road trips. I can say that it is extremely comfortable, up-scale, and it is Fun to drive. I came from a 2015 Honda Civic (1.5 l turbo) . Having owned both I can say that I can give a slight edge to the Mazda just because of the handling and feel on any curved road. It's just fun and almost whimsical to drive. Don't get me wrong, both the Civic and the Mazda 3 are excellent compact cars, and they both have many strengths and few weaknesses, but I am just ever so slightly more in love with my new Mazda!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2000 miles after purchase....
I purchased a new Mazda3 in April 2019. I originally test drove a 2016 Mazda3 GT because I thought I wanted a used car vs a new one. After driving both, I chose the new 3 premium package. Although I've had one hiccup with the car (which the dealership promptly corrected), I've enjoyed how comfortable the car is, as well as the gas mileage. My only complaint is how easily the piano black interior trim scratches. It seems that the trim should be ALOT more scratch resistant than it is. The Radar controlled cruise control takes a little getting used to also. Overall, an awesome little car :) UPDATE: At the 8000 mile mark something went TERRIBLY wrong with this car... it slammed on brakes all by itself, causing injury to my neck and teeth. It has been at the dealership now for 26 days with no date given for repair. Apparently my car was one of two that has done this in the US. If you have kids or are an older adult who can’t afford to take the risk, don’t buy this car until the Mazda engineers can assure you it’s not going to develop a mind of its own!!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Upgrade from previous year
The redesigned 2019 Mazda3 is a big upgrade. You really feel like you are driving a luxury car, not just your standard sedan. It retains the driving excitement that Mazda3 is well known for, but the interior feels like a Lexus or Audi. Very comfortable and quiet ride with all the features you’d need.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 3
Related 2019 Mazda 3 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020