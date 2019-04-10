2019 Mazda 3 Sedan
What’s new
- The Mazda 3 is fully redesigned for 2019
- Part of the fourth Mazda 3 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Premium interior materials in the upper trim levels provide a classy vibe
- The seats are supremely comfortable and supportive
- Spirited handling
- Excellent audio quality from both available sound systems
- Not much legroom in the back seat
- New Skyactiv-X engine won't be available at launch
- Less cargo space than other compact sedans
Which 3 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
With crossovers becoming the de facto choice for many buyers, the humble compact sedan needs to offer something a little extra to stay competitive. Luckily, the redesigned 2019 Mazda 3 delivers.
The Mazda 3's aptitude for sharp handling stretches back several generations and continues with the new model. Last year's optional 2.5-liter engine is now standard across the board, ensuring that every 3 has plenty of power, too. Mazda has also made all-wheel drive an available option this year. AWD gives the 3 enhanced grip on low-traction surfaces such as snow and will undoubtedly be a draw for shoppers living in cold-weather climates.
As long as you can accept the limited amount of rear-seat space, the Mazda 3's interior is sure to impress. The cabin is elegantly detailed with expensive-looking aluminum trim, solid-feeling switchgear and, on all but the base sedan, faux leather door accents. Select the Premium package, and the Mazda 3's cabin will seem worthy of an Audi badge.
The Mazda 3 isn't perfect. As noted, the rear seat is quite tight, and there's a fair bit of tire noise at highway speeds. But in the big picture, there's nothing here that should seriously dissuade shoppers. For car shoppers looking for an upscale and fun-to-drive small sedan or hatchback, the 2019 Mazda 3 is a great pick.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Mazda 3 as one of Edmunds' Best AWD Sedans for this year.
What's the Mazda 3 like to live with?
The Mazda 3 has been one of our favorite small cars for years now, and several examples have graced our long-term fleet over the last decade. Read our long-term Mazda 3 test to learn more about what it's like to live with day to day over the course of 20,000 miles. Note that while our tester is a 2020 Mazda 3, there are no significant changes between our 2020 Preferred model and its 2019 equivalent.
2019 Mazda 3 models
The 2019 Mazda 3 is a small sedan or hatchback sold in a small number of trims, which Mazda now calls "packages." The base model sedan is very lightly equipped, but the Select package adds quite a bit of equipment at a reasonable cost. Base hatchbacks include the Select package. The Preferred package adds heated seats and a kicking sound system, while the top-level Premium package adds a sunroof and leather upholstery, among other upgrades. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is available on all versions except the base sedan.
Every Mazda 3 is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (186 horsepower, 186 pound-feet of torque) paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. A manual transmission is optional on the front-wheel-drive hatchback with the Premium package.
The base Mazda 3 sedan comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED exterior lighting (headlights, taillights and daytime running lights), a rearview camera, push-button start, a driver information screen, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, an 8.8-inch central display, Bluetooth, voice commands, and an eight-speaker audio system with HD radio and two USB ports.
Choosing the Select package adds 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, keyless entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, vinyl door trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, simulated leather upholstery, a rear armrest, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. Additional safety features include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, a driver attention monitor, automatic high beam control, and lane keeping assist.
The base hatchback is equipped with the contents of the sedan with the Select package, plus a rear roof spoiler and a cargo cover.
Add the Preferred package, and you'll get a power-adjustable driver's seat, driver-seat memory functions, heated front seats, and a 12-speaker Bose audio system with satellite radio.
The top-trim Premium package further adds adaptive headlights, a sunroof, a head-up display, leather upholstery, and paddle shifters for models with the automatic transmission. Hatchbacks also receive black-painted wheels.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|7.0
Driving8.0
Acceleration8.0
Braking7.5
Steering7.5
Handling8.0
Drivability8.5
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control6.5
Interior7.5
Ease of use8.5
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position8.0
Roominess7.0
Visibility7.0
Quality9.0
Utility7.0
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space6.5
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration6.5
Driver aids7.5
Voice control6.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mazda 3.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I purchased this car for a few reason, it's gorgeous inside and out and it offers AWD. I've always wanted an AWD sedan for the way they handle and for the added traction and stability they offer in the rain, snow or what have you. I did my due diligence and read many reviews as well as watched video reviews on this car so I thought I was well prepared and knew what I was getting. A good number of the reviews are done by journalists in markets other than the USA so they mention features that are not on my car. I was excited about this car because I wanted Traffic Sign Recognition, 360 degree camera, Traffic Jam Assist and Lane Centering. All are features that are only offered in markets other than the USA and all are described in the owners manual of the car. Needless to say I purchased the car and didn't even realize that these features were not on it. I assumed that the Premium model that I purchased would be fully loaded. Also, the Traffic Sign Recognition only works if you pay an additional $400 for the digital maps needed to activate the GPS system. I found the maps on eBay and bought it for $150, a huge savings. I got lucky and it works just fine. It did add Speed Limit notifications next to my Speedometer but not true Traffic Sign Recognition. The speed limits that it displays are stored as part of the GPS maps, not read by the camera system to be displayed on the fly. I also feel that the GPS maps should be included as standard. This car has been recalled a few times already, one for loose lug nuts and the most recent for the Cylinder Deactivation System which could malfunction and seize the engine. It's a software fix so I'm not overly concerned. Also, I get a warning that the Auto Headlights are malfunctioning if the car sits all day in the hot sun. When I get into the hot car and start it I get the warning message. Mazda is aware of this too but so far no recall to fix the issue. The engine is very smooth and revs willingly. The transmission is probably the fastest shifting automatic that I've ever encountered. It's shifts are silky smooth, precise and always in the right gear. So far fuel economy is nothing special. The trip computer says that I get between 19-22 City and 26 Highway. I'll give it a while longer to see if it improves as the car breaks in. The interior is a bit small but that's fine with me, I'm only 5'8" and I like everything to be within reach.
I traded in my 2014 4 door i Grand Touring. It was incredibly reliable but horrible in snow. I have not had a chance to really test the AWD as it is now spring. The interior is MUCH upgraded, and the infotainment system and safety features rock. Very 21st century. Beautiful materials / craftsmanship on interior. Much quieter ride than previous versions. Not an ASS-kicking engine, but fin to drive on winding roads. Still has the "Zoom-Zoom" especially in Sports mode.
I bought this car (Mazda 3 Select) about two months ago and have already put 4000 miles on it via several road trips. I can say that it is extremely comfortable, up-scale, and it is Fun to drive. I came from a 2015 Honda Civic (1.5 l turbo) . Having owned both I can say that I can give a slight edge to the Mazda just because of the handling and feel on any curved road. It's just fun and almost whimsical to drive. Don't get me wrong, both the Civic and the Mazda 3 are excellent compact cars, and they both have many strengths and few weaknesses, but I am just ever so slightly more in love with my new Mazda!
I purchased a new Mazda3 in April 2019. I originally test drove a 2016 Mazda3 GT because I thought I wanted a used car vs a new one. After driving both, I chose the new 3 premium package. Although I've had one hiccup with the car (which the dealership promptly corrected), I've enjoyed how comfortable the car is, as well as the gas mileage. My only complaint is how easily the piano black interior trim scratches. It seems that the trim should be ALOT more scratch resistant than it is. The Radar controlled cruise control takes a little getting used to also. Overall, an awesome little car :) UPDATE: At the 8000 mile mark something went TERRIBLY wrong with this car... it slammed on brakes all by itself, causing injury to my neck and teeth. It has been at the dealership now for 26 days with no date given for repair. Apparently my car was one of two that has done this in the US. If you have kids or are an older adult who can’t afford to take the risk, don’t buy this car until the Mazda engineers can assure you it’s not going to develop a mind of its own!!!
2019 Mazda 3 video2019 Mazda 3 First Look | LA Auto Show
2019 Mazda 3 First Look | LA Auto Show
[MUSIC PLAYING] JONATHAN ELFALAN: That right there? That's the 2019 Mazda 3. It's the all-new, five passenger compact car that's been redesigned from the ground up. Now, it wears Mazda's all new Kodo design, so it looks a lot like the rest of the vehicles in Mazda's current lineup. Which isn't a bad thing for sure, because it's a good looking group. Mazda is offering the 3 again as both a hatchback and sedan, but they've given them decidedly different personalities this time. The hatchback, well, it's a little shorter. It's a little more bulbous than the current model. It kind of looks like a low-riding SUV type. Now the sedan, it's about three inches longer. It's got a much more elegant, much more elongated, sleek profile. It looks like a downsized version of a Mazda 6. Now when these cars arrive early next year, they're going to come with a 2.5 liter inline-four, the Skyactiv G. It's actually one of the engine choices in the current car right now. And then later on in the year, Mazda's going to roll out their all new Skyactiv X engine. It uses HCCI, which stands for homogeneous charge compression ignition. Which it operates kind of like a diesel engine, but it runs off of regular gasoline fuel. By doing so, it's able to make more power, more torque, and operate at a higher efficiency, which is pretty cool stuff. You have the choice of either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. But for the very first time, Mazda is offering this 3 with all-wheel drive. And that's pretty rare in this compact segment. Another highlight and one of my favorite aspects of the Mazda 3 is the interior. I mean, look at it. You have this very clean, driver-centric design, which resembles kind of like an Audi or an Alfa Romeo. It's very luxury adjacent. And right in the center, you have this large, 8.8-inch center display that's just sort of peeking out over this leather-wrapped dash that spans from the driver's gauge cluster all the way to the passenger side door. In the center of the car is the MazdaConnect controller that's evolved into a more polished version of its former self. And from what we can see, it's probably just as user-friendly as the old version. Overall, we really like this cabin and we can't wait to take a test drive in it. So that's a quick look at the all-new 2019 Mazda 3. Unfortunately, we don't have any prices for you right now. But if we had to take a guess, we think it would start right about the mid grade of the current model, say, $21-22,000. Anyways, we're really looking forward to driving the new Mazda 3 when it arrives early next year. So keep it tuned here for updates and be sure to visit edmunds.com for all your car shopping needs.
Edmunds Vehicle Testing Manager Jonathan Elfalan is at the reveal of the all-new Mazda 3 for 2019. The Mazda 3 competes in the compact-car segment alongside cars such as the Honda Civic and the Volkswagen Golf and comes in sedan and hatchback configurations. The current 2018 model has been around since 2014, so the Mazda 3 was due for an update to stay competitive with an ever-improving segment. Has Mazda done enough with the new model?
Features & Specs
|Preferred 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$24,200
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|186 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Select 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$22,600
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|186 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Premium 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$26,500
|MPG
|27 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|186 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Select 4dr Sedan AWD
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$24,000
|MPG
|25 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|186 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 3 safety features:
- Smart Brake Support
- Warns you if you are rapidly approaching a vehicle, pedestrian or bicyclist. Can apply the brakes to reduce the severity of a collision.
- Mazda Radar Cruise Control
- Maintains a driver-selected distance between the Mazda 3 and the car in front.
- Lane Departure Warning System
- Alerts the driver if the Mazda 3 begins wandering outside its lane.
Mazda 3 vs. the competition
Mazda 3 vs. Honda Civic
Like the Mazda 3, the Honda Civic is a small car sold in sedan and hatchback body styles (you can get a coupe, too). The base-level Civic is less expensive than the 3, partially because the Civic uses a less powerful engine in its lower trims. Select the Civic's turbocharged four-cylinder, and the two cars are more evenly matched. There's no clear winner here — each offers its own distinct advantages and disadvantages. To learn more about the Civic of this generation, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a 2016 Honda Civic Touring Sedan.
Mazda 3 vs. Mazda CX-3
A CX badge is Mazda's way of distinguishing its crossovers, and the Mazda CX-3 is the smallest of the bunch. It's well-matched against the 3 in terms of price, but the CX-3 is based on the previous-generation Mazda 3. As such, it looks a little bit older inside, but age has done nothing to dull the CX-3's impressive handling abilities. It does have a less powerful engine, however, and loading it up with people slows down this pint-size SUV.
Mazda 3 vs. Mazda 6
The Mazda 6 is a midsize sedan that provides more passenger room than the 3. It's a little more expensive, but for drivers with families, it's the smarter choice. Although the 6's interior design is aging, its cabin is well-trimmed, and performance enthusiasts will love the optional turbocharged four-cylinder. Note that unlike the 3, the Mazda 6 is not offered with all-wheel drive.
FAQ
Is the Mazda 3 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Mazda 3?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mazda 3:
- The Mazda 3 is fully redesigned for 2019
- Part of the fourth Mazda 3 generation introduced for 2019
Is the Mazda 3 reliable?
Is the 2019 Mazda 3 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Mazda 3?
The least-expensive 2019 Mazda 3 is the 2019 Mazda 3 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $21,000.
Other versions include:
- Preferred 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $24,200
- Select 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $22,600
- Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,500
- Select 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $24,000
- 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $21,000
- Preferred 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,600
- Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,900
What are the different models of Mazda 3?
More about the 2019 Mazda 3
2019 Mazda 3 Sedan Overview
The 2019 Mazda 3 Sedan is offered in the following styles: Preferred 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Select 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Select 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Preferred 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Mazda 3 Sedan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mazda 3 Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 3 Sedan 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 3 Sedan.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mazda 3 Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 3 Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including Preferred, Select, Premium, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Mazda 3 Sedan here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Mazda 3 Sedan?
2019 Mazda 3 Sedan Select 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
The 2019 Mazda 3 Sedan Select 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,920. The average price paid for a new 2019 Mazda 3 Sedan Select 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $3,069 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,069 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,851.
The average savings for the 2019 Mazda 3 Sedan Select 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 12.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Mazda 3 Sedan Select 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Mazda 3 Sedan Select 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
The 2019 Mazda 3 Sedan Select 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,520. The average price paid for a new 2019 Mazda 3 Sedan Select 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $2,835 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,835 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $20,685.
The average savings for the 2019 Mazda 3 Sedan Select 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 12.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Mazda 3 Sedan Select 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Mazda 3 Sedans are available in my area?
2019 Mazda 3 Sedan Listings and Inventory
There are currently 6 new 2019 [object Object] 3 Sedans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $23,520 and mileage as low as 2 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Mazda 3 Sedan. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $986 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] 3 Sedan available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] 3 Sedan for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Mazda 3 Sedan 3 Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mazda 3 for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,782.
Find a new Mazda for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,000.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Mazda 3 Sedan and all available trim types: Base, Premium, Preferred, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Mazda 3 Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Mazda 3 Sedan?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mazda lease specials
