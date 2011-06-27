Used 2018 Mazda 3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Zippy but refined David Tate , 03/22/2018 Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 58 of 58 people found this review helpful After spending the past number of years driving large SUVs, I finally made the leap back into a smaller, sportier car. I’ve considered other smaller cars over the years, but none really piqued my interest for one reason or another. I wanted a driver’s car but wasn’t really wanting to pay a premium price. I also wanted a practical car but didn’t want to sacrifice performance and pure fun. For me, the Mazda 3 is a perfect amalgamation of what I’ve been looking for. It’s sporty yet refined, small but not minute, and practical but not boring in the least. It handles way better than anything in it’s price range. The fuel efficiency rivals some hybrid cars. The interior is flawless. The seats envelope the driver perfectly and lend a feeling of mutual comfort and secure fit. For the price, the engine is quick enough. Sure, I’d rather be in the 250 HP range, but that would require a compromise in aesthetics or a price increase of at least $15k. At this point, I’m extremely pleased with my purchase. Do your own research on this car and compare it to others in its price range and above. For pure driving experience and design, you won’t find anything comparable. Highly recommended. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Practical and fun are not mutually exclusive Michael Gallegos , 07/14/2018 Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 33 of 33 people found this review helpful Just bought a 2018 Mazda 3 Hatchback Sport and I cannot rave more about this car. I absolutely love it. I was looking for something affordable, reliable, and fuel efficient. In other words practicality was my number one concern and the hatchback delivers as promised. It has plenty of cargo space with the rear seats folded down. It supplies all that I mentioned while looking good and putting a smile on my face. The car has adequate power for merging on the highway and passing. It is also a blast to push through corners/curvy roads. The cars handles extremely well and the powertrain is eager to play while in sport mode. I consistently exceed the EPA estimates for MPG. I'll usually get around 29-31 MPG in the city and 39-42 mpg on hwy (with free flowing traffic going around 65 mph of course). Keep in mind this is all with an automatic. I was going to go for the 6 speed manual but I deal with LA traffic on my daily commute and could no longer bare it with a manual so I opted for the auto. If you're looking for something practical that isn't an appliance I would definitely recommend at least test driving the mazda 3.

Very happy Ron , 12/18/2017 Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful Just the right combination of performance, saftey, space and reliability. Its big enough to carry my gear but small enough to park easily in the city. I cant beleive I am getting well over 30 mpg in a 50/50 highway/local mix. Id buy it again in a heartbeat. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Car at this Pricepoint Matt , 09/25/2018 Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful Was coming out of a C Class Mercedes and wanted a hatchback for less than 30K. My list of desired attributes was quite long, and the Mazda 3 checked every box save one, which I'll get too later. The car is built for those who enjoy driving and that can't be emphasized enough. Just sitting in the drivers seat informs you that everything is engineered with the driver in mind. Out on the road the engine is responsive, the steering direct, and the suspension is a sheer delight. The interior is beautifully designed and better than most anything at this pricepoint. Further, everything works as designed. The Bose stereo is quite nice and a must have. I got the premium package so every safety feature imaginable is on the vehicle. Most of these I didn't have on my 2015 Mercedes. The blind spot monitoring is my favorite safety nanny, just disable the audio notifications or it will drive you nuts. After driving over 1600 miles I'm averaging a little over 31 mpg, which is quite nice for a car this sporty. The front seats are very comfortable and fit both me and my wife like a glove. The suspension is firm and with the 18 inch wheels you can feel some bumps. But on balance the ride is superb. My 89 year old mom is quite comfortable In either the front or the back. The only negative with the car is road noise, which has been documented quite well in the professional reviews of the car. I took 2 extended test drives to make sure it was acceptable as a daily driver. On most surfaces it is just not a big deal, and in fact compares favorably with higher priced cars. And understand, I was previously driving a Mercedes. But on concrete surfaces the road noise is definitely transmitted into the cabin. The overall positives of the vehicle far outweigh this one issue though. Drive for yourself and be the judge. For me, it's a great car to drive and a steal of a deal in the compact class. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value