Used 2017 Mazda 3 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
3 Hatchback
Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$28,966*
Total Cash Price
$15,267
Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,189*
Total Cash Price
$20,656
Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$29,534*
Total Cash Price
$15,567
Touring 2.5 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$28,398*
Total Cash Price
$14,968
Touring 2.5 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,090*
Total Cash Price
$16,914
Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,214*
Total Cash Price
$18,560
Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,485*
Total Cash Price
$19,758
3 Sedan
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,398*
Total Cash Price
$14,968
Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,905*
Total Cash Price
$20,506
Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,041*
Total Cash Price
$21,105
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,177*
Total Cash Price
$21,704
Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,794*
Total Cash Price
$17,812
Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,917*
Total Cash Price
$19,458
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 3 Hatchback Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$767
|$791
|$814
|$838
|$863
|$4,073
|Maintenance
|$365
|$1,458
|$1,105
|$655
|$1,255
|$4,837
|Repairs
|$273
|$397
|$464
|$543
|$634
|$2,311
|Taxes & Fees
|$843
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,010
|Financing
|$821
|$660
|$490
|$305
|$111
|$2,387
|Depreciation
|$3,820
|$1,531
|$1,347
|$1,194
|$1,072
|$8,965
|Fuel
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$5,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,903
|$5,922
|$5,338
|$4,685
|$5,118
|$28,966
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 3 Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,038
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,167
|$5,510
|Maintenance
|$494
|$1,972
|$1,495
|$886
|$1,697
|$6,544
|Repairs
|$370
|$537
|$628
|$734
|$858
|$3,127
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,140
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,366
|Financing
|$1,111
|$893
|$662
|$413
|$150
|$3,229
|Depreciation
|$5,168
|$2,071
|$1,823
|$1,616
|$1,450
|$12,129
|Fuel
|$1,372
|$1,413
|$1,456
|$1,499
|$1,544
|$7,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,692
|$8,012
|$7,222
|$6,338
|$6,925
|$39,189
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 3 Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$782
|$806
|$830
|$855
|$880
|$4,153
|Maintenance
|$372
|$1,486
|$1,126
|$668
|$1,279
|$4,932
|Repairs
|$279
|$405
|$473
|$553
|$647
|$2,357
|Taxes & Fees
|$859
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,030
|Financing
|$837
|$673
|$499
|$311
|$113
|$2,434
|Depreciation
|$3,895
|$1,561
|$1,374
|$1,218
|$1,093
|$9,141
|Fuel
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,164
|$5,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,058
|$6,038
|$5,442
|$4,777
|$5,219
|$29,534
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 3 Hatchback Touring 2.5 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$846
|$3,993
|Maintenance
|$358
|$1,429
|$1,083
|$642
|$1,230
|$4,742
|Repairs
|$268
|$389
|$455
|$532
|$622
|$2,266
|Taxes & Fees
|$826
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$990
|Financing
|$805
|$647
|$480
|$299
|$109
|$2,340
|Depreciation
|$3,745
|$1,501
|$1,321
|$1,171
|$1,051
|$8,789
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,748
|$5,806
|$5,233
|$4,593
|$5,018
|$28,398
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 3 Hatchback Touring 2.5 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$850
|$876
|$902
|$929
|$956
|$4,512
|Maintenance
|$405
|$1,615
|$1,224
|$725
|$1,390
|$5,358
|Repairs
|$303
|$440
|$514
|$601
|$703
|$2,561
|Taxes & Fees
|$933
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,119
|Financing
|$910
|$731
|$542
|$338
|$123
|$2,644
|Depreciation
|$4,232
|$1,696
|$1,493
|$1,323
|$1,188
|$9,932
|Fuel
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,192
|$1,227
|$1,264
|$5,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,755
|$6,561
|$5,913
|$5,190
|$5,670
|$32,090
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 3 Hatchback Grand Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$961
|$990
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$4,951
|Maintenance
|$444
|$1,772
|$1,343
|$796
|$1,525
|$5,880
|Repairs
|$332
|$482
|$564
|$660
|$771
|$2,810
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,024
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,228
|Financing
|$998
|$802
|$595
|$371
|$135
|$2,902
|Depreciation
|$4,644
|$1,861
|$1,638
|$1,452
|$1,303
|$10,898
|Fuel
|$1,233
|$1,270
|$1,308
|$1,347
|$1,388
|$6,545
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,608
|$7,199
|$6,489
|$5,695
|$6,222
|$35,214
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 3 Hatchback Touring 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,023
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$1,117
|$5,271
|Maintenance
|$473
|$1,886
|$1,430
|$847
|$1,624
|$6,259
|Repairs
|$354
|$513
|$601
|$702
|$821
|$2,991
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,090
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,307
|Financing
|$1,063
|$854
|$634
|$395
|$144
|$3,089
|Depreciation
|$4,943
|$1,981
|$1,744
|$1,546
|$1,387
|$11,601
|Fuel
|$1,312
|$1,352
|$1,393
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$6,967
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,227
|$7,664
|$6,908
|$6,063
|$6,624
|$37,485
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 3 Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$846
|$3,993
|Maintenance
|$358
|$1,429
|$1,083
|$642
|$1,230
|$4,742
|Repairs
|$268
|$389
|$455
|$532
|$622
|$2,266
|Taxes & Fees
|$826
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$990
|Financing
|$805
|$647
|$480
|$299
|$109
|$2,340
|Depreciation
|$3,745
|$1,501
|$1,321
|$1,171
|$1,051
|$8,789
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,748
|$5,806
|$5,233
|$4,593
|$5,018
|$28,398
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 3 Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,159
|$5,470
|Maintenance
|$490
|$1,958
|$1,484
|$880
|$1,685
|$6,497
|Repairs
|$367
|$533
|$623
|$729
|$852
|$3,104
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,132
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,356
|Financing
|$1,103
|$886
|$658
|$410
|$149
|$3,206
|Depreciation
|$5,131
|$2,056
|$1,810
|$1,604
|$1,440
|$12,041
|Fuel
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$7,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,615
|$7,954
|$7,169
|$6,292
|$6,875
|$38,905
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 3 Sedan Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,060
|$1,093
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$5,630
|Maintenance
|$505
|$2,015
|$1,527
|$905
|$1,734
|$6,686
|Repairs
|$378
|$548
|$642
|$750
|$877
|$3,195
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,165
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,396
|Financing
|$1,135
|$912
|$677
|$422
|$154
|$3,299
|Depreciation
|$5,280
|$2,116
|$1,863
|$1,651
|$1,482
|$12,392
|Fuel
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$1,531
|$1,578
|$7,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,925
|$8,186
|$7,379
|$6,476
|$7,075
|$40,041
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 3 Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,090
|$1,124
|$1,157
|$1,192
|$1,227
|$5,790
|Maintenance
|$519
|$2,072
|$1,570
|$931
|$1,784
|$6,876
|Repairs
|$389
|$564
|$660
|$771
|$902
|$3,286
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,198
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,436
|Financing
|$1,167
|$938
|$696
|$434
|$158
|$3,393
|Depreciation
|$5,430
|$2,176
|$1,915
|$1,698
|$1,524
|$12,744
|Fuel
|$1,441
|$1,485
|$1,530
|$1,575
|$1,623
|$7,653
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,235
|$8,419
|$7,588
|$6,660
|$7,276
|$41,177
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 3 Sedan Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$1,007
|$4,752
|Maintenance
|$426
|$1,701
|$1,289
|$764
|$1,464
|$5,643
|Repairs
|$319
|$463
|$541
|$633
|$740
|$2,697
|Taxes & Fees
|$983
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,178
|Financing
|$958
|$770
|$571
|$356
|$130
|$2,785
|Depreciation
|$4,457
|$1,786
|$1,572
|$1,393
|$1,251
|$10,459
|Fuel
|$1,183
|$1,219
|$1,255
|$1,292
|$1,332
|$6,281
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,220
|$6,909
|$6,227
|$5,466
|$5,971
|$33,794
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 3 Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,037
|$1,069
|$1,100
|$5,191
|Maintenance
|$465
|$1,858
|$1,408
|$835
|$1,599
|$6,165
|Repairs
|$348
|$506
|$592
|$692
|$809
|$2,946
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,074
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,287
|Financing
|$1,047
|$841
|$624
|$389
|$142
|$3,042
|Depreciation
|$4,869
|$1,951
|$1,717
|$1,522
|$1,366
|$11,426
|Fuel
|$1,292
|$1,331
|$1,372
|$1,412
|$1,455
|$6,861
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,072
|$7,548
|$6,803
|$5,971
|$6,523
|$36,917
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Mazda 3 in Virginia is:not available
