Used 2014 Mazda 3 Features & Specs

More about the 2014 3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,645
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$26,495
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG343431
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,645
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$26,495
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,645
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$26,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/41 mpg30/41 mpg27/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/541.2 mi.396.0/541.2 mi.356.4/488.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG343431
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,645
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$26,495
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm150 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.5 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 6000 rpm155 hp @ 6000 rpm184 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,645
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$26,495
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesnoyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyesnoyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesno
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnonoyes
self-leveling headlightsnonoyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
dusk sensing headlampsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$20,645
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$26,495
Appearance Packageyesnoyes
Technology Packageyesnoyes
Moonroof Package 1yesnono
Moonroof Package 2yesnono
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,645
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$26,495
element antennayesyesno
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesno
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemnonoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio servicenonoyes
Bose premium brand speakersnonoyes
mast antennanonoyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)nonoyes
speed sensitive volume controlnonoyes
satellite radio satellite radiononoyes
9 total speakersnonoyes
radio data systemnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,645
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$26,495
remote trunk releaseyesyesno
Air conditioningyesyesno
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
high gloss black trim on dashyesyesno
keyless ignitionyesnoyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyesnoyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesnoyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesnoyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesnoyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on center consoleyesyesno
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesno
electric speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesno
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
front cupholdersnoyesno
simulated carbon fiber steering wheelnoyesno
overhead console with storagenonoyes
high gloss black trim on doorsnonoyes
cargo area lightnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnonoyes
rear view cameranonoyes
high gloss black trim on center consolenonoyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelnonoyes
simulated alloy trim on dashnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,645
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$26,495
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,645
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$26,495
Door Sill Trim Platesyesyesyes
Interior Lighting Kityesyesyes
Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Compass and Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelinkyesyesno
Cargo Matyesyesyes
Compass and Auto-Dimming Mirroryesyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,645
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$26,495
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,645
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$26,495
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.37.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
clothyesyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
leathernonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
6 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,645
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$26,495
Rear head room37.5 in.37.5 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.53.8 in.53.8 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.35.8 in.35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room54.4 in.54.4 in.54.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesnoyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,645
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$26,495
Pearl Paint Chargeyesyesyes
Fog Lightsyesyesno
Wheel Locksyesnoyes
Rear Bumper Guardyesyesyes
Paint Chargeyesyesyes
Door Edge and Rear Bumper Top Paint Protection Filmyesyesyes
Hood and Front Fender Paint Protection Filmyesyesyes
Rear Lip Spoilernoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,645
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$26,495
Front track61.2 in.61.2 in.61.2 in.
Length180.3 in.180.3 in.175.6 in.
Curb weight2866 lbs.2866 lbs.3002 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.12.4 cu.ft.20.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.6.1 in.6.1 in.
Drag Coefficient0.26 cd.0.26 cd.0.28 cd.
Height57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
EPA interior volume108.7 cu.ft.108.7 cu.ft.116.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width70.7 in.70.7 in.70.7 in.
Rear track61.4 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono47.1 cu.ft.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,645
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$26,495
Exterior Colors
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Blue Reflex Mica
  • Snowflake White Pearl Mica
  • Titanium Flash Mica
  • Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Meteor Gray Mica
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Soul Red Metallic
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Blue Reflex Mica
  • Snowflake White Pearl Mica
  • Titanium Flash Mica
  • Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Meteor Gray Mica
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Soul Red Metallic
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Blue Reflex Mica
  • Snowflake White Pearl Mica
  • Titanium Flash Mica
  • Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Meteor Gray Mica
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Soul Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Sand, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Sand, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Almond, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,645
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$26,495
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
205/60R16 91H tiresyesyesno
alloy wheelsyesnoyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesno
full wheel coversnoyesno
steel wheelsnoyesno
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
215/45R18 89W tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,645
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$26,495
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,645
Starting MSRP
$19,495
Starting MSRP
$26,495
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
