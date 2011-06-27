Used 2007 Mazda 3 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Mazda3 i Leaves Little to be Desired
Just recently purchased a brand new M3iT, and I must say, I have only one thing that wish was different with the car - a remote trunk release on the fob. Handling is amazing, with the independent rear end, and the variable power assist steering never has it been so fun to make to U-turns! The 2.0 is quick and responsive even when paired with the AT. The auto stick makes normal runs to the store much more enjoyable, and the trunk is very spacious whatever you may have (60/40 rear seat too). The front seats are adjustable in a few ways. The lumbar support, height, reclining, and the telescopic steering wheel makes sure your comfortable in any position.
'Zoom, zoom' is not just a slogan
Wow, the driving performance is amazing. I loved my old cars ('86 Mazda RX-7 and '99 Subaru Impreza Outback wagon), but I really, really love my Mazda 3. I get at least 35 mpg highway. The clutch is so smooth. The steering and handling is that of a fine tuned luxury car. The acceleration, especially at higher speeds, is very impressive for a 2.0L. Many neat interior design features. If you love driving, but want something economical, look no further. If you want a small luxury car, get it fully loaded and enjoy.
138k and still going strong
excellent, reliable vehicle! With the correct PM, this car runs just as efficient when I first bought it 5 years ago with 32k miles on it. Replaced front struts, rear shocks, brakes and rotors, gear box oil, spark plugs, air filter, regular oil changes (all easy DIY work), and flushed all other fluids. Over 138k miles on it, and runs like it has 38k miles! With proper PM of this car, I plan to get it to 300k before finally having to trade it in or buy a new Mazda. Highly recommend!
It's Great
I have not had my 3 for that long, but I have not found anything to complain about. It's an upgrade from what I had before. The steering and braking are tight. I previously had an 03' Protege so it has similar handling, but the ride is firmer and smoother. It has more power, but I could still use a little more. Living in a big city you need to be able to accelerate fast when traffic pushes you to, and 0-60 in 9 seconds is a little under par for what I expected. All the interior amenities are nice, must of which I had in the Protege, but way more stylish. Also the four wheel ABS brakes, and side impact airbags are a nice comfort.
Car
Car good
