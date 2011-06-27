Used 2005 Mazda 3 Consumer Reviews
Find a better car for the money buy it!!
Odometer just turned 61k. Has not been to the garage for anything. Stay below 70 MPH in the highway and you'll get 30+ MPG. Aside from the "cheapy" wiper blade used and easily worn seat upholstery, the car is still in perfect shape or showroom quality. It is fun to drive an a windy and twisty roads. It also goes 110 MPH+, just do it safely. I do my own maintenance and been using hi-grade synthetic oil and K&N air filter. If you can find a better car value than Mazda 3, buy it.. it will be hard to find one. PS, check your battery water periodically. Enjoy!
Over 320,000 miles still going
I love my Mazda 3, I have over 320,000 miles on the engine still going strong. I wouldn't own another car! 2005 model 2.3
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Not Bad!
I bought a used automatic Mazda 3 Sedan January of last year. It had about 103,000 KM. One year later, it's now at 123,000 KMS +... This car rocks! It's been very reliable, has caused me no trouble. The dealership have been extremely curtious, and polite. I'll definitely buy another Mazda! I agree with one person though, the accessories at the dealership are way over priced. Nonetheless, this car definitely packs in the "zoom zoom". The auto transmission should've been 5 speed rather then 4. Gas mileage in the city isn't good for a 4 cyl engine. Those are the negs... The pos outweigh the negs 10 fold! Love the red interior lights!
A Sad Day
This is my 3rd review here for this car and my last. I just traded it in last week with 184,000 miles. I couldn't have asked any more of this gem. Here is my list of maintenance and repairs over the last 4 years: 47 oil changes, 2 sets of spark plugs, 4 air filters, 2 sets of rubber, 1 radiator flush, 1 transmission flush, 1 set of brake pads, 2 head lights bulbs and 1 battery. All but the transmission flush was done myself. Unexpected repairs: Zero
Good Value - All Around Car
I recently picked up a 2005 Mazda 3s, with the 5spd, as a grocery-getter / everyday workhorse. I wanted something versatile, reliable, and cheap to maintain, with above average city mpg. However, I also love driving, so I wanted to make sure it was still fun and very much a "driver's car". The 3s has been good-to-excellent on all counts. The shifter is superb. Somedays, I actually like it better than the shifter on my M5. The handling is precise, like a go-cart. The brakes are good. In combined driving, I average about 28-30mpg without fail. Typical trip to the pump is 11gals for 330mi. Decent - but if fuel economy is your absolute top priority, buy a Prius because it will crush this.
Sponsored cars related to the 3
Related Used 2005 Mazda 3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2006
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2005
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2017
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1995
- Used Honda Odyssey 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- 2020 BMW X2
- 2019 Fit
- 2019 CX-5
- 2020 Veloster
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Honda Insight 2019
- 2021 Volvo XC40 News
- 2019 Malibu
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2020 CX-5
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 CX-5
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 CX-3
- Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2019
- 2020 Mazda 6