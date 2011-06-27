Used 2005 Mazda 3 Consumer Reviews

Find a better car for the money buy it!! Sam , 07/14/2008 36 of 36 people found this review helpful Odometer just turned 61k. Has not been to the garage for anything. Stay below 70 MPH in the highway and you'll get 30+ MPG. Aside from the "cheapy" wiper blade used and easily worn seat upholstery, the car is still in perfect shape or showroom quality. It is fun to drive an a windy and twisty roads. It also goes 110 MPH+, just do it safely. I do my own maintenance and been using hi-grade synthetic oil and K&N air filter. If you can find a better car value than Mazda 3, buy it.. it will be hard to find one. PS, check your battery water periodically. Enjoy! Report Abuse

Over 320,000 miles still going Lori , 10/21/2015 s 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) 38 of 39 people found this review helpful I love my Mazda 3, I have over 320,000 miles on the engine still going strong. I wouldn't own another car! 2005 model 2.3 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Not Bad! flow_motion , 01/17/2011 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I bought a used automatic Mazda 3 Sedan January of last year. It had about 103,000 KM. One year later, it's now at 123,000 KMS +... This car rocks! It's been very reliable, has caused me no trouble. The dealership have been extremely curtious, and polite. I'll definitely buy another Mazda! I agree with one person though, the accessories at the dealership are way over priced. Nonetheless, this car definitely packs in the "zoom zoom". The auto transmission should've been 5 speed rather then 4. Gas mileage in the city isn't good for a 4 cyl engine. Those are the negs... The pos outweigh the negs 10 fold! Love the red interior lights!

A Sad Day Mike C , 11/28/2009 23 of 24 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd review here for this car and my last. I just traded it in last week with 184,000 miles. I couldn't have asked any more of this gem. Here is my list of maintenance and repairs over the last 4 years: 47 oil changes, 2 sets of spark plugs, 4 air filters, 2 sets of rubber, 1 radiator flush, 1 transmission flush, 1 set of brake pads, 2 head lights bulbs and 1 battery. All but the transmission flush was done myself. Unexpected repairs: Zero