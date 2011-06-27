  1. Home
Used 2005 Mazda 3 Consumer Reviews

Find a better car for the money buy it!!

Sam, 07/14/2008
36 of 36 people found this review helpful

Odometer just turned 61k. Has not been to the garage for anything. Stay below 70 MPH in the highway and you'll get 30+ MPG. Aside from the "cheapy" wiper blade used and easily worn seat upholstery, the car is still in perfect shape or showroom quality. It is fun to drive an a windy and twisty roads. It also goes 110 MPH+, just do it safely. I do my own maintenance and been using hi-grade synthetic oil and K&N air filter. If you can find a better car value than Mazda 3, buy it.. it will be hard to find one. PS, check your battery water periodically. Enjoy!

Over 320,000 miles still going

Lori, 10/21/2015
s 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
38 of 39 people found this review helpful

I love my Mazda 3, I have over 320,000 miles on the engine still going strong. I wouldn't own another car! 2005 model 2.3

Not Bad!

flow_motion, 01/17/2011
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

I bought a used automatic Mazda 3 Sedan January of last year. It had about 103,000 KM. One year later, it's now at 123,000 KMS +... This car rocks! It's been very reliable, has caused me no trouble. The dealership have been extremely curtious, and polite. I'll definitely buy another Mazda! I agree with one person though, the accessories at the dealership are way over priced. Nonetheless, this car definitely packs in the "zoom zoom". The auto transmission should've been 5 speed rather then 4. Gas mileage in the city isn't good for a 4 cyl engine. Those are the negs... The pos outweigh the negs 10 fold! Love the red interior lights!

A Sad Day

Mike C, 11/28/2009
23 of 24 people found this review helpful

This is my 3rd review here for this car and my last. I just traded it in last week with 184,000 miles. I couldn't have asked any more of this gem. Here is my list of maintenance and repairs over the last 4 years: 47 oil changes, 2 sets of spark plugs, 4 air filters, 2 sets of rubber, 1 radiator flush, 1 transmission flush, 1 set of brake pads, 2 head lights bulbs and 1 battery. All but the transmission flush was done myself. Unexpected repairs: Zero

Good Value - All Around Car

davidej123, 05/09/2012
16 of 17 people found this review helpful

I recently picked up a 2005 Mazda 3s, with the 5spd, as a grocery-getter / everyday workhorse. I wanted something versatile, reliable, and cheap to maintain, with above average city mpg. However, I also love driving, so I wanted to make sure it was still fun and very much a "driver's car". The 3s has been good-to-excellent on all counts. The shifter is superb. Somedays, I actually like it better than the shifter on my M5. The handling is precise, like a go-cart. The brakes are good. In combined driving, I average about 28-30mpg without fail. Typical trip to the pump is 11gals for 330mi. Decent - but if fuel economy is your absolute top priority, buy a Prius because it will crush this.

