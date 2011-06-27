Used 2010 Maybach 62 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2010 62
Overview
Starting MSRP
$506,500
Starting MSRP
$456,500
Starting MSRP
$417,000
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV12V12V12
Combined MPG121212
Total Seating444
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$506,500
Starting MSRP
$456,500
Starting MSRP
$417,000
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$506,500
Starting MSRP
$456,500
Starting MSRP
$417,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/16 mpg10/16 mpg10/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)291.0/465.6 mi.291.0/465.6 mi.291.0/465.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity29.1 gal.29.1 gal.29.1 gal.
Combined MPG121212
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$506,500
Starting MSRP
$456,500
Starting MSRP
$417,000
Torque738 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm738 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm664 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l5.5 l
Horsepower631 hp @ 4800 rpm604 hp @ 4800 rpm543 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle48.6 ft.48.6 ft.48.6 ft.
Valves363636
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV12V12V12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$506,500
Starting MSRP
$456,500
Starting MSRP
$417,000
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
cornering lightsyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Rear power adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
brake dryingyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
adaptive headlightsyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$506,500
Starting MSRP
$456,500
Starting MSRP
$417,000
Smoker's Packagenoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$506,500
Starting MSRP
$456,500
Starting MSRP
$417,000
600 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
video monitoryesyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesyesyes
AM/FM in center console-CD , CD-controller stereoyesyesyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesyesyes
Multi-CD located in center consoleyesyesyes
audio and video remote controlyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
21 total speakersyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
DVD playeryesyesyes
separate rear audioyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$506,500
Starting MSRP
$456,500
Starting MSRP
$417,000
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesno
Four zone climate controlyesyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
interior active charcoal air filteryesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyesno
cruise controlyesyesyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyesnoyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyesnoyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyesnoyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
heated steering wheelyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
extended cabin heatingyesyesyes
carbon, alloy and leather trim on center consolenoyesno
carbon, alloy and leather trim on doorsnoyesno
carbon, alloy and leather trim on dashnoyesno
alloy, leather and wood trim on shift knobnonoyes
leather and wood steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$506,500
Starting MSRP
$456,500
Starting MSRP
$417,000
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote window operationyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$506,500
Starting MSRP
$456,500
Starting MSRP
$417,000
Patented "Flacon Perfume Diffuser"yesnono
Solar Module For Solar Powered Cabin Ventilation Systemnoyesyes
Refrigerator In Rear Center Consolenoyesyes
3-Stage Active Ventilated Rear Seatsnoyesyes
Electrotransparent Glass Roof w/Integrated Solar Powered Ventilation Systemnoyesyes
Electric Sliding Fabric Curtains for Rear Door Windowsnoyesyes
DISTRONIC Adaptive Cruise Controlnoyesyes
Three Place Rear Seatingnoyesyes
Intercom Systemnoyesyes
3-Stage Active Ventilated Front Seatsnoyesyes
Partition Wall Between Front and Rear Cabinnoyesyes
Carbon Fiber and Black Piano Lacquer Trimnoyesno
Black Poplar Wood and Black Piano Lacquer Trimnoyesno
Audio Cassette Playernonoyes
Floor Mats w/Piping in Contrasting Leathernonoyes
Amboyna Matte Finish Trimnonoyes
Curtains in Rear Window in Different Colornonoyes
Honey Walnut High Gloss Trimnonoyes
Walnut Matte Finish Trimnonoyes
Additional 12V Socket in Rearnonoyes
Carpeting in Different Maybach Colornonoyes
Curled Elm Matte Finish Trimnonoyes
Code Free DVD Playernonoyes
Black Poplar High Gloss Trimnonoyes
Emerald Green Interiornonoyes
Built-in Humidornonoyes
Cherry and Black Lacquer High Gloss Trimnonoyes
Dashboard and Door Covers in Grand Nappa Leathernonoyes
Cover on Lower Front Seats in Nubuck Leathernonoyes
Additional Remote Controlnonoyes
Headliner in Different Alcantara Colornonoyes
CD/DVD Storage Compartmentnonoyes
Black Walnut High Gloss Trimnonoyes
Curled Elm High Gloss Trimnonoyes
Door Center Sections in Grand Nappa Leathernonoyes
Video Cassette Playernonoyes
Light Maple High Gloss Trimnonoyes
Cancellation of Rear Window Curtainnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$506,500
Starting MSRP
$456,500
Starting MSRP
$417,000
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$506,500
Starting MSRP
$456,500
Starting MSRP
$417,000
10 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
premium leatheryesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
massagingyesyesyes
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.38.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room62.2 in.62.2 in.62.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$506,500
Starting MSRP
$456,500
Starting MSRP
$417,000
Rear head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear leg room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
Rear shoulder room61.5 in.61.5 in.61.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
multi-level heatingyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$506,500
Starting MSRP
$456,500
Starting MSRP
$417,000
KEYLESS-GOnoyesyes
Antigua White Metallic Exterior Paintnoyesno
External Communicatornoyesyes
10-Hole Forged Light-Alloy Wheelsnonoyes
Mercedes-Benz Standard Model Series Colorsnonoyes
Customer Specified Color Matchnonoyes
Color-Keyed Finish on Wheelsnonoyes
Chrome 10-Hole Forged Light-Alloy Wheelsnonoyes
Custom Colorsnonoyes
Special Colorsnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$506,500
Starting MSRP
$456,500
Starting MSRP
$417,000
Front track65.9 in.65.9 in.65.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight6340 lbs.6340 lbs.6340 lbs.
Gross weight7451 lbs.7451 lbs.7451 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.0.31 cd.0.31 cd.
Length242.7 in.242.7 in.242.7 in.
Height62.0 in.62.0 in.62.0 in.
EPA interior volume159.8 cu.ft.159.8 cu.ft.159.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base150.7 in.150.7 in.150.7 in.
Width78.0 in.78.0 in.78.0 in.
Rear track66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$506,500
Starting MSRP
$456,500
Starting MSRP
$417,000
Exterior Colors
  • Taiga Black/Rocky Mountain Light Brown
  • Baltic Black
  • Antigua White
  • Nevada Silver
  • Cote d'Azur Light Blue
  • Cote d'Azur Medium Blue
  • Rocky Mountains Dark Brown
  • Ayers Rock Red
  • Himalayas Medium Grey
  • Himalayas Dark Grey
  • Rocky Mountains Light Brown
  • Himalayas Light Grey
  • Nayarit Silver
  • Lanzarote Chromaflair
  • Caspian Black
  • Cote d'Azur Dark Blue
  • Alaska White
  • Teide Light Grey
  • Ireland Medium Green
  • Ireland Dark Green
  • Teide Medium Grey
  • Customer Specified Color Match
  • Custom Colors
  • Mercedes-Benz Standard Model Series Colors
  • Special Colors
Interior Colors
  • California Beige/Stromboli Black
  • Vesuvius Black/Silver, premium leather
  • Aspen White/Black, premium leather
  • Vesuvius Black/Black, premium leather
  • California Beige, premium leather
  • Maldives Blue, premium leather
  • Labrador Anthracite, premium leather
  • Galapagos Grey, premium leather
  • Barrier Reef Red, premium leather
  • Maui Pearl, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$506,500
Starting MSRP
$456,500
Starting MSRP
$417,000
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
275/45R20 tiresyesyesno
Alloy spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
Performance tiresyesyesno
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesyesno
275/50R W tiresnonoyes
Null tiresnonoyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$506,500
Starting MSRP
$456,500
Starting MSRP
$417,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$506,500
Starting MSRP
$456,500
Starting MSRP
$417,000
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
