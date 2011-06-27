Used 2008 Maybach 62 Sedan Consumer Reviews
A REAL review by a REAL Owner
Mike Scallia, 01/25/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
The leather is so soft, and the navigation system is very reliable. This car is not the most fun to drive, but it is the most fun to sit in the back seats. If you can afford one, this is an amazing car to own
Report Abuse
Great Drive
Mike Bahss, 05/26/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
The car overall is okay but I would just recommend a Honda Accord instead. The backseat does not have as much leg room but it will do.
Report Abuse
