Used 2002 Maserati Spyder Consumer Reviews

Itallian beast mike mansour , 11/20/2007 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I purchased my Spyder used in august of 2005 and it has been my daily driver ever since. The thrust of the V8 is incredible and the sound is very satisfying. The electric top neatly stows in within seconds. I previously owned a 2002 BMW M3 convertible, and their is no comparison. My M3 struggled in winter driving as I live in Minnesota, but the skyhook suspension on the Maserati makes winter driving suprisingly pleasant, I have driven this car through the 2 winters without a problem. The customer service could be better with Maserati, my car has had numerous problems with the windshield wiper motor, and needed to be replaced, but thats it, great car would highly recommend.

Sexy Italian Beast Vinny Deglisitelli , 04/03/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I recently bought this car trading in my 2000 Jaguar XK-Series. My Jaguar was a great car too but I did not care for the GPS. I paid more for this car then I should have due to the shipping in to the US from Italy. This is a great car, though it is not a family car. So for my wife I bought her the S80 T6, in my opinon it is one of the better luxury marquees. Supposedly Maserati will release a sedan around the same size as the Mercedes S-Class, which should be nice.

Just One Problem joseph Herman , 08/10/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Everything about the car has been up to, or exceeded my expectations. I have been very surprised by how many people recognize this rare and unfamiliar car, and by the number of unsolicited compliments I have been getting from total strangers. The most frequent remark is about how elegant the car looks on the street, compared to photographs.

Ferrari substitute? Maserati Spyder , 11/11/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Dealer service was expensive but good, and many items were upgraded and checked. Engine is wonderful both in appearance and performance. Wide rev range and great Ferrari sound over 5K. A chain belt gives a Ferrari- designed engine performance without the superexpensive belt changes.Interior is beautiful, throttle progressive, brakes good, steering and clutch light, but first and second gear are baulky. Free dealer upgrade helped a bit, but still not as good as Porsche. Scuttle shake is the only other issue, especially when starting off for some reason, but overall this is a super secondhand value and a fun ride.