Used 2017 Maserati Levante Consumer Reviews

Luv my Levante S DW , 01/01/2017 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful Levante has it all, looks, performance and comfort. The growl of the engine puts a smirk on your face that will make you take the long way home.

Italian delight! Erick Grana , 03/04/2017 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 21 of 23 people found this review helpful I have owned my Levante for 2 months now and I really love it. It is a great car and I get compliments all the time about its looks. Not having owned an Italian car before, it took me a while to get used to some of the quirky design features. Sometimes you wonder what were those Italian designers thinking. Like for example: there are no controls for the phone or the stereo on the steering wheel. Want to answer or hang up the call on your phone? Need to do it on the screen. Want to change radio stations or the volume on your audio? Need to go to the screen. Can get distracting while driving. Outward visibility is kind of restricted also. And, fuel economy sucks. But, there are so many high marks: comfortable seats in front and back, great riding and steering, good cargo space, gorgeous looks inside and out, and of course that sexy growl of the engine. All in all, I am extremely pleased with my Levante. I had a Range Rover Sport before, and I really liked my Range Rover, but I prefer the Levante now.

Would live in my Levante if I could pdd , 03/01/2017 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I've had my Levante since November and I love getting in it every day. The engine growls like no other and people stop and take notice. Valets make sure no one parks around it either - always top billing. If you want a head turner that will LOVE you back, get the Levante. Gas mileage is what it is with a Maserati, but I didn't get the car for the gas mileage - I got it because when I got in it, I didn't want to get out of it. Buy it. You won't be disappointed.

Service is HORRIBLE--Nasty people. Stay Away!!!! Al , 12/01/2017 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 39 of 45 people found this review helpful Dealer, Maserati of Bergen County, Rt 17, Upper Saddle River, NJ is obnxious---service is horrible, never have loaners available, do not fix problems ( service guys will argue with you and say there is nothing wrong). My battery is replaced almost every time I bring it in for service. Battery replacement is their fix for everything,----only thing is the problems never get fixed.I had to start a lawsuit to try to get anything done. They can't survive much longer. NYC dealership already went under. I will trade in my Levante ---- probably for a Porsche---now , before Maserati is out of business and their vehicles are worthless------just like a Saturn. I have brought it in for repairs (which have still not been performed) about 25 times. HORRIBLE SERVICE AND ATTITUDE. There is no one in service dept at Maserati of Bergen County until 10:00 AM, although they CLAIM to be open at 8:00 AM-----NO WAY!!! When they finally arrive for the day, or part of the day anyway, they immediately moan and groan when you tell them whats still wrong with the vehicle----then the aggravation begins---and its endless!!! WHAT A JOKE!!!!! When I bought it, it would appear that absolutely no "dealer prep" was performed on my Levante (except for a car wash). When it was turned over to me it had a series of problems: -each tire was inflated with a different air pressure ranging from 51 psi to 34 psi.Fortunatelythe sales person realized it and had it corrected while I waited for my new Levante. -steering column had a terrible vibration in it that I realized on my drive home -interior lighting would not shut off when I got to my driveway I called the dealership and literally had to "beg" the service department manager to get the steering and lighting corrected and was told by him: -No loaners are available -I would have to "wait " for the car to be serviced. He did no know long it would take to make the repairs. -I suggested instead that someone pick up the car at my home and bring it to the dealership. He felt that was a really good idea! -A t first I was told the tires had to be rebalanced -I was then informed that the balance machine showed that the tires could not be brought in to proper balance and 4 new tires were requested from maserati but i would have to wait for their response. -A few days later I was told that it didn't need new tires and the existing tires were able to be rebalanced and the car would be ready that day. That didn't happen. -no one called me for 2 more days -Afer my Levante spent five (5) days in the "shop" I picked it up. The service manager told me that since the vehicle sat at the "shipping port" for a while when it entered the USA, the tires became uneven. A simple rebalancing was now performed...the problem was fixed and I was good to go. (Not quite) - The problem still existed exactly as before and I had to get it over to your service people for the 4th time for the same problem. Finally after 4 trys I was told that it needed new tires (around and around we go), BUT , Maserati had to approve it .........and lo and behold they finally did. My brand new Levante spent 15 days in the shop, seemingly spun around on a merry go round and after 4 trys the steering column and lighting finally were repaired.