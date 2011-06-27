Used 2011 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic Consumer Reviews
2012 GranTurismo
I recently owned a BMW M6 for 3 years and looked at several cars (Jag XK-RS), AMG-C63, Porsche 911) before buying the Maserati. Other cars are faster, but the GranTurismo is an exotic compared to the rest. The interior is better than the other cars I looked at, only the Jag comes close. As far as gadgets the Maserati does not provide all that the M6 did (Heads Up Display, multiple levels of tuning the suspension and gear box). The engine is the difference with this car, exhaust note and torque. The sport mode can be felt instantly in the tighter suspension and throttle response. The paint finish is higher quality than the rest, leather is also a notch above. Color combo is great too !
Equal parts of fun and class
I normally research a new car to death before making a purchase. All it took with this car was starting the engine one time. The exhaust note negates the need for the high end stereo, the exterior lines are sensual, and the luxurious interior is comfortable with four adults. I have owned the car for two months and it is always parked front and center by parking valets, who I have seen scuffle for the chance to drive it. This car is elegant, perfect for anyone who wants the performance of an exotic without the ego of a Ferrari or Lambo. Fair warning, it will be photographed, people will mill around it, and pretty women will smile at you. Buyer beware!
I love my maserati
I drive a red maserati s automatic and love it. I also have the cadillac CTS-V wagon, which is much faster, but the maserati blows it away in style, class and fun. No car in this class can match the purrrrr of the ferrari engine and the beautiful lines of this car. Only Italians can build a car like this!
What’s not to love
Absolutely gorgeous rolling sculpture with looks that can make a grown man cry Designed by the famed Pininfarina and with a Ferrari sourced engine that sounds out of this world Buy a well maintained low mileage one at the lowest curve of depreciation and you have a winner
Love mine
I bought an S coupe last year with less than 30k. It is the most comfortable car I have ever been in. Sounds great and while it isn’t as fast as some of the other high end cars out there it is more than fast enough and drives like a dream. Being 8 years old the price I paid was very reasonable compared to what they are brand new.
Sponsored cars related to the GranTurismo
Related Used 2011 Maserati GranTurismo S Automatic info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner