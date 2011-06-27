  1. Home
Used 2006 Maserati GranSport Convertible Consumer Reviews

Screamin' Heaps of Fun!

RocknXJ, 08/12/2006
This little drop top kicks tail. Even with the top down on the highway you can carry on a conversation without raising your voice. It's a one of a kind vehicle that draws a lot of attention. In sport mode, the Cambiocorsa gearshift works beautifully; it's a bit sluggish in normal mode. Turn off the MSP and it definitely lays rubber down. The seats are supportive and comfortable. The automatic soft top is a very nice feature. I wish it had a better stereo, that's about my only real complaint.

Quickest acceleration and most fun to drive.

Bill Dempsey, 01/17/2020
Spyder 2dr Convertible (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
One of 466 produced, only 230 came to the United States. Only GranSport convertible in this paint finish in the US. Same power train as the Ferrari 360 Modena.

