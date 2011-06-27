Used 2006 Maserati GranSport Convertible Consumer Reviews

RocknXJ , 08/12/2006

17 of 19 people found this review helpful

This little drop top kicks tail. Even with the top down on the highway you can carry on a conversation without raising your voice. It's a one of a kind vehicle that draws a lot of attention. In sport mode, the Cambiocorsa gearshift works beautifully; it's a bit sluggish in normal mode. Turn off the MSP and it definitely lays rubber down. The seats are supportive and comfortable. The automatic soft top is a very nice feature. I wish it had a better stereo, that's about my only real complaint.