Used 2017 Maserati Ghibli Sedan Consumer Reviews

Avacar Italian Beauty
I love this car, where I call it my Avacar (in reference of the movie Avatar), where this car is the expansion of the best of me in a vehicle. I Love the overall handling, the sound of the engine (when in Sport), and the acceleration is awesome from 0-60, but also and especially 60-90 mph, even up steep grades. The control systems are easy enough to figure out (the navigation kind of sucks), but everything else is high quality, simple to use and can be controlled either on the large screen or manually. Also, the front seats are roomy where I am 6'-6" tall, 300 pounds and I fit comfortably in this Italian Beauty; although the backseats are cramped, where I don't even try to fit in the back, but use the backseats for storing items. The trunk is large and wide and the seats fold down when items are longer than 4 feet. The exterior of the car and rims looks slick; we got the color in champagne and it looks both sporty and luxurious.
Worst seats in history
The front seats are so painfully uncomfortable they could be used to coerce confessions. The upper part of the seats, behind the shoulders, is too narrow and sticks out way too far, so you can't really sit back into the seat without feeling like you have two fists in your shoulder blades. I can basically drive the car for five minutes without being in pain. And there's really no fix to this, especially because the corporate office is totally nonresponsive, and the dealer is just happy to have one less of these things to have to move. I guess I should've leaned back more into the seat during the short test drive. And that's just the front seat. Back seat passengers have difficulty getting in and out, and then complain that the seats are too wedge-like, like their butt is being pinched together. Anyway, I've been trying to sell this car from the moment I leased it. I know I'll take a hit, but it's better than being in pain for the next three years (and maybe I'll just sue the company). Next time I'll just spend a little extra money and get a proper Mercedes or Jaguar or something like that.
Too many defects
Too many issues with this brand: Engine shuts off, smoke from hood, break pedal stuck, back camera lose picture, interior lights dont shut off by itself and many more
Awesome car! Forget those German cars!!
The acceleration , luxury and styling are far above any German car!!
Love this luxury car for cheaper maintain than x5
This car is a joy to drive. Great gas mileage and love the detail to the interior The Blue tooth phone is bad. That is it.
