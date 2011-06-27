Used 2009 Lotus Exige Coupe Consumer Reviews

DM , 05/26/2009

This car excels on the track - fast, great grip, tight steering. This car would be difficult on public roads given the small size, hard suspension, and low center of gravity. The small engine works very well in a car this light. However, it can be very loud and a radio is not going to help. I am 5'6" and find it very difficult getting out of the car. For serious racers, this is a great all-around package. No creature comforts.