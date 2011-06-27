Used 2004 Lotus Esprit Consumer Reviews
Worth the trouble
This car is fast and fun. It isn't reliable but worth the trouble. If your going on a long trip don't even think about taking one but if you want a sporty, enique, and fast this is your ride.
The Best of The Best
amzing, this car dominates evryone, it is the best vehicle anyone could hope for. If only someone around here could give my car a work out.
Musclecar in Exotic Clothing
Only 33 2003.5-2004 Final Edition Lotus Esprits were made and shipped to the United States. Equipped with a turbocharged 32-valve flat-plane crankshaft V8, they start, idle and sound very much like a '60's era musclecar with a hot cam. Exhaust note is very good from a low grumble at idle to a roar under acceleration. There is almost no turbo lag, tons of torque above 2000 rpm allowing the Esprit to easily burn rubber in its first 3 gears. Steering is very, very fast and precise - plus the turning radius is exceptionally tight. Cockpit space is adequate for those under 6 feet and trunk space is surprisingly generous. Handling is outstanding, as in all Lotuses. Front spoiler seeks bumps.
