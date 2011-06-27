Used 2004 Lotus Esprit Consumer Reviews

This car is fast and fun. It isn't reliable but worth the trouble. If your going on a long trip don't even think about taking one but if you want a sporty, enique, and fast this is your ride.

amzing, this car dominates evryone, it is the best vehicle anyone could hope for. If only someone around here could give my car a work out.

jbrookstone , 02/20/2006

Only 33 2003.5-2004 Final Edition Lotus Esprits were made and shipped to the United States. Equipped with a turbocharged 32-valve flat-plane crankshaft V8, they start, idle and sound very much like a '60's era musclecar with a hot cam. Exhaust note is very good from a low grumble at idle to a roar under acceleration. There is almost no turbo lag, tons of torque above 2000 rpm allowing the Esprit to easily burn rubber in its first 3 gears. Steering is very, very fast and precise - plus the turning radius is exceptionally tight. Cockpit space is adequate for those under 6 feet and trunk space is surprisingly generous. Handling is outstanding, as in all Lotuses. Front spoiler seeks bumps.