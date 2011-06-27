Used 2006 Lincoln Zephyr Features & Specs
|Overview
See Zephyr Inventory
Starting MSRP
$28,995
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,995
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,995
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|306.0/468.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,995
|Torque
|205 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|221 hp @ 6250 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.0 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,995
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,995
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,995
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|leather and wood trim on dash
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,995
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,995
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,995
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|heated passenger seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|38.7 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|heated driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.9 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.1 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,995
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.6 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,995
|Front track
|61.6 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|15.8 cu.ft.
|Length
|190.5 in.
|Curb weight
|3406 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.8 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|115.8 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|107.4 in.
|Width
|72.2 in.
|Rear track
|61.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,995
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,995
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|P225/50R V tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Zephyr
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,995
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,995
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 12000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Related Used 2006 Lincoln Zephyr info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 MKZ
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020 Aviator