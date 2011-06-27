Used 2006 Lincoln Zephyr Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower221 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.6 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.8 cu.ft.
Length190.5 in.
Curb weight3406 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
EPA interior volume115.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.4 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Tungsten Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Sage Clearcoat Metallic
  • Charcoal Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Merlot Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dune Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, premium leather
  • Sand, premium leather
  • Light Stone, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/50R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 12000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
