Used 1997 Lincoln Town Car Cartier Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4250 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
Front shoulder room62.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room57.0 in.
Rear leg room41.1 in.
Rear shoulder room62.1 in.
Measurements
Length218.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight4040 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.3 cu.ft.
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base117.4 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Pewter Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Ivory Metallic
  • Deep Evergreen Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Toreador Red
  • Willow Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Ivory
  • Dark Baltic
  • Opal Opalescent Metallic
  • Light Cypress
  • Desert Violet
  • Arctic Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan Metallic
  • Deep Navy Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Dark Cordovan Metallic
