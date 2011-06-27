1997 Lincoln Town Car Review
Pros & Cons
- Huge rear-wheel drive sedan favored by limo-builders, grand parents, and leaders of emerging nations. This car has a lot of everything.
- Too much chrome.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Lincolns have always been big, comfortable cruisers designed to coddle drivers and passengers in silent, swift comfort. The 1997 Town Car is no exception. While not exactly swift, the Town Car is motivated by a creamy smooth 4.6-liter V8 that gets it underway with reasonable aplomb, and the interior easily accommodates six in comfort.
Modest improvements are the rule for the 1997 Town Car. Power steering effort has been reduced, and on-center feel has been improved. Tiny interior and exterior changes have been made, but unless you look closely, you won't see them.
The Town Car traditionally competed with the Cadillac Fleetwood, but now that the Fleetwood, Buick Roadmaster, and Chevy Impalla have been canceled, the Town Car is the only remaining choice for those who want big, American, rear-drive comfort. The Lincoln does not have a sport-tuned chassis, nor does it have variable effort steering. There will never be an auto-manual transmission on the Town Car, and we really doubt that many kids dream of getting to ride in their grandparents Town Car. Nonetheless, this car is unequaled at moving people across the great open spaces that are still left in our country. That floaty suspension won't be disturbed a bit by expansion joints, pot holes or the occasional Honda Accord.
Apparently, there are still quite a few of you that find that sort of thing appealing; Lincoln sells more than 100,000 Town Cars per year. We are partial to it as well, clinging to it in desperation as the cars from our youth are killed off one by one. If you're in the market for a rear-wheel drive, American, luxury car, this is your only real choice.
1997 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1997 Lincoln Town Car.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Town Car
Related Used 1997 Lincoln Town Car info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Genesis G90 2019
- Chevrolet Corvette 2019
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 1500
- 2019 Yaris
- 2021 Ram 1500 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 MKZ
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020 Aviator