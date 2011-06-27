Used 1991 Lincoln Town Car Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1991 Town Car
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg15/22 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/440.0 mi.300.0/440.0 mi.300.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm260 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm260 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4200 rpm190 hp @ 4200 rpm190 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.40.0 ft.40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
Front shoulder room62.0 in.62.0 in.62.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.38.1 in.38.1 in.
Rear hip Room57.8 in.57.8 in.57.8 in.
Rear leg room42.8 in.42.8 in.42.8 in.
Rear shoulder room62.0 in.62.0 in.62.0 in.
Measurements
Length218.8 in.218.8 in.218.8 in.
Curb weight4035 lbs.4045 lbs.4052 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.3 cu.ft.22.3 cu.ft.22.3 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
Wheel base117.4 in.117.4 in.117.4 in.
Width78.1 in.78.1 in.78.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Cranberry Metallic
  • Black
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bisque Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Bisque Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Medium Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Oxford White
  • Bisque Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Cranberry Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Bisque Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Medium Bisque Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Bisque Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Light Cranberry Metallic
  • Oxford White
