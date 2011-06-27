1991 Lincoln Town Car Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$702 - $1,508
Used Town Car for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
An impressive 4.6-liter, overhead-cam V8 engine debuts in the Town Car. Offering 40 to 60 more horsepower, depending on the exhaust system, than the previous 5.0-liter V8. The new Town Car has quite a bit more pizzazz than many luxo-barges.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Lincoln Town Car.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Olga ,06/01/2008
Have enjoyed this car ever since I purchased it. I am not stretching the remarks, but have absolutely had almost no trouble with it. Had window bearings replaced, ignition worked on in steering column, oil changed every 3000 miles, changed battery once. Also some work in AC. Truly, it is unbelievably a great car and still drives, rides and travels great. Carpeting great. Always use floor pads.
GR,12/09/2007
One of the best cars I have ever owned. Ride is better the Mercedes S class. The most reliable luxury sedan in the world.
ahmad,04/09/2002
I loved this car, I am driving it for 3 years with only minor problems and great comfort driving it.
RKP,07/25/2009
Bought the car for $1,100.00 with 97,000 miles on it. Now has 109,000 and I just drive it and have the oil changed every 3,000 miles. Rides better than any new car I have ever owned. Plenty of these old models with low miles and less than $1,500 dollars. When this one quits I will just buy another one. That's cheaper than repairing it.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Lincoln Town Car features & specs
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Town Car
Related Used 1991 Lincoln Town Car info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019