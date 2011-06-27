  1. Home
1991 Lincoln Town Car Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

An impressive 4.6-liter, overhead-cam V8 engine debuts in the Town Car. Offering 40 to 60 more horsepower, depending on the exhaust system, than the previous 5.0-liter V8. The new Town Car has quite a bit more pizzazz than many luxo-barges.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Lincoln Town Car.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Can't be beat
Olga ,06/01/2008
Have enjoyed this car ever since I purchased it. I am not stretching the remarks, but have absolutely had almost no trouble with it. Had window bearings replaced, ignition worked on in steering column, oil changed every 3000 miles, changed battery once. Also some work in AC. Truly, it is unbelievably a great car and still drives, rides and travels great. Carpeting great. Always use floor pads.
Reliable, dependable, comfortable
GR,12/09/2007
One of the best cars I have ever owned. Ride is better the Mercedes S class. The most reliable luxury sedan in the world.
great car
ahmad,04/09/2002
I loved this car, I am driving it for 3 years with only minor problems and great comfort driving it.
Old but still a great car.
RKP,07/25/2009
Bought the car for $1,100.00 with 97,000 miles on it. Now has 109,000 and I just drive it and have the oil changed every 3,000 miles. Rides better than any new car I have ever owned. Plenty of these old models with low miles and less than $1,500 dollars. When this one quits I will just buy another one. That's cheaper than repairing it.
See all 13 reviews of the 1991 Lincoln Town Car
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all Used 1991 Lincoln Town Car features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Lincoln Town Car

Used 1991 Lincoln Town Car Overview

The Used 1991 Lincoln Town Car is offered in the following submodels: Town Car Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, Cartier 4dr Sedan, and Signature 4dr Sedan.

