Used 1991 Lincoln Town Car for Sale Near Me

Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden - Rainbow City / Alabama

<b>Equipment</b> This unit is rear wheel drive. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in it is easy with the climate control system. This vehicle has a 4.6 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. The vehicle is equipped with a gasoline engine. Anti-lock brakes are standard on it. Relax on the road in this the Lincoln Town Car. This large car is great for more passenger room and comfort. The luggage space is sure to fit all your bags. <b>Additional Information</b> One Year of Complimentary Maintenance included with Purchase. Kia Store Rainbow City-Gadsden is also the home of the $27.95 oil change, all day, every day! If your a first responder or a veteran, you'll receive discounts of 20% off parts and accessories. Just part of what separates us from the pack. Call, text, chat or email us today! Price excludes tax, title, license and doc fee. CALL: 256-442-3232 SMART PAYMENT PLAN, offered exclusively at Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden. By electing Weekly or Bi-Weekly payment options you can align your car payment to be the same as your pay cycle. By making lower more frequent payments, you pay less interest, achieve equity faster and pay off your vehicle sooner. Ask dealers for details. Buy with confidence. Family-owned & operated. Get Pre-Approved at https://www.kiaofrainbowcity.com/get-financing.htm Free AutoCheck report. Large East Alabama Used Car Super Store serving Rainbow City, Gadsden, Southside, Steele and Attalla AL. Call Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden today. **Vehicle Options and price listed are when the unit was originally built doesn't include any dealer installed options if any. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1999 Lincoln Town Car Signature .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1LNHM82WXXY628713

Stock: R4346A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-28-2020