Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Navigator SUV
Premiere 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$68,185*
Total Cash Price
$55,941
Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$69,549*
Total Cash Price
$57,060
Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$93,413*
Total Cash Price
$76,639
Premiere 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$96,141*
Total Cash Price
$78,877
L Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$94,095*
Total Cash Price
$77,199
L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$70,912*
Total Cash Price
$58,179
L Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$98,868*
Total Cash Price
$81,114
Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$68,185*
Total Cash Price
$55,941
Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$77,049*
Total Cash Price
$63,213
L Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$84,549*
Total Cash Price
$69,367
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Navigator SUV Premiere 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|Maintenance
|$998
|$1,396
|$2,441
|$1,097
|$1,565
|$7,497
|Repairs
|$0
|$680
|$1,047
|$1,128
|$1,214
|$4,069
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,959
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,143
|Financing
|$3,009
|$2,419
|$1,791
|$1,120
|$406
|$8,745
|Depreciation
|$10,830
|$5,876
|$5,169
|$4,582
|$4,114
|$30,571
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,463
|$13,164
|$13,324
|$10,887
|$10,347
|$68,185
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Navigator SUV Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$5,384
|Maintenance
|$1,018
|$1,424
|$2,490
|$1,119
|$1,596
|$7,647
|Repairs
|$0
|$694
|$1,068
|$1,151
|$1,238
|$4,150
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,018
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,206
|Financing
|$3,069
|$2,467
|$1,827
|$1,142
|$414
|$8,920
|Depreciation
|$11,047
|$5,994
|$5,272
|$4,674
|$4,196
|$31,182
|Fuel
|$1,706
|$1,757
|$1,811
|$1,865
|$1,921
|$9,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,872
|$13,427
|$13,590
|$11,105
|$10,554
|$69,549
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Navigator SUV Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$7,231
|Maintenance
|$1,367
|$1,913
|$3,344
|$1,503
|$2,144
|$10,271
|Repairs
|$0
|$932
|$1,434
|$1,545
|$1,663
|$5,575
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,054
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,306
|Financing
|$4,122
|$3,314
|$2,454
|$1,534
|$556
|$11,981
|Depreciation
|$14,837
|$8,050
|$7,082
|$6,277
|$5,636
|$41,882
|Fuel
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,432
|$2,504
|$2,580
|$12,168
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,034
|$18,035
|$18,254
|$14,915
|$14,175
|$93,413
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Navigator SUV Premiere 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$1,531
|$1,578
|$7,442
|Maintenance
|$1,407
|$1,968
|$3,442
|$1,547
|$2,207
|$10,571
|Repairs
|$0
|$959
|$1,476
|$1,590
|$1,712
|$5,737
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,172
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,432
|Financing
|$4,243
|$3,411
|$2,525
|$1,579
|$572
|$12,330
|Depreciation
|$15,270
|$8,285
|$7,288
|$6,461
|$5,801
|$43,105
|Fuel
|$2,359
|$2,429
|$2,503
|$2,577
|$2,655
|$12,524
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,853
|$18,561
|$18,787
|$15,351
|$14,589
|$96,141
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Navigator SUV L Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,372
|$1,413
|$1,456
|$1,499
|$1,544
|$7,284
|Maintenance
|$1,377
|$1,926
|$3,369
|$1,514
|$2,160
|$10,346
|Repairs
|$0
|$938
|$1,445
|$1,557
|$1,675
|$5,615
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,083
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$4,337
|Financing
|$4,152
|$3,338
|$2,472
|$1,546
|$560
|$12,068
|Depreciation
|$14,945
|$8,109
|$7,133
|$6,323
|$5,677
|$42,188
|Fuel
|$2,309
|$2,378
|$2,450
|$2,523
|$2,599
|$12,257
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,239
|$18,166
|$18,387
|$15,024
|$14,279
|$94,095
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Navigator SUV L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,164
|$5,489
|Maintenance
|$1,038
|$1,452
|$2,539
|$1,141
|$1,628
|$7,797
|Repairs
|$0
|$707
|$1,089
|$1,173
|$1,263
|$4,232
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,077
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,269
|Financing
|$3,129
|$2,516
|$1,863
|$1,165
|$422
|$9,095
|Depreciation
|$11,263
|$6,111
|$5,376
|$4,765
|$4,279
|$31,794
|Fuel
|$1,740
|$1,792
|$1,846
|$1,901
|$1,958
|$9,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,282
|$13,691
|$13,857
|$11,322
|$10,761
|$70,912
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Navigator SUV L Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,441
|$1,485
|$1,530
|$1,575
|$1,623
|$7,653
|Maintenance
|$1,447
|$2,024
|$3,539
|$1,591
|$2,269
|$10,871
|Repairs
|$0
|$986
|$1,518
|$1,636
|$1,760
|$5,900
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,291
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$4,557
|Financing
|$4,363
|$3,508
|$2,597
|$1,624
|$589
|$12,680
|Depreciation
|$15,704
|$8,520
|$7,495
|$6,644
|$5,965
|$44,328
|Fuel
|$2,426
|$2,498
|$2,574
|$2,651
|$2,730
|$12,879
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,671
|$19,088
|$19,320
|$15,786
|$15,003
|$98,868
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Navigator SUV Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|Maintenance
|$998
|$1,396
|$2,441
|$1,097
|$1,565
|$7,497
|Repairs
|$0
|$680
|$1,047
|$1,128
|$1,214
|$4,069
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,959
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,143
|Financing
|$3,009
|$2,419
|$1,791
|$1,120
|$406
|$8,745
|Depreciation
|$10,830
|$5,876
|$5,169
|$4,582
|$4,114
|$30,571
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,463
|$13,164
|$13,324
|$10,887
|$10,347
|$68,185
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Navigator SUV Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,192
|$1,227
|$1,264
|$5,964
|Maintenance
|$1,128
|$1,577
|$2,758
|$1,240
|$1,768
|$8,472
|Repairs
|$0
|$768
|$1,183
|$1,275
|$1,372
|$4,598
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,344
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,552
|Financing
|$3,400
|$2,733
|$2,024
|$1,266
|$459
|$9,882
|Depreciation
|$12,238
|$6,640
|$5,841
|$5,178
|$4,649
|$34,545
|Fuel
|$1,890
|$1,947
|$2,006
|$2,066
|$2,128
|$10,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,123
|$14,875
|$15,056
|$12,302
|$11,692
|$77,049
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Navigator SUV L Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,233
|$1,270
|$1,308
|$1,347
|$1,388
|$6,545
|Maintenance
|$1,238
|$1,731
|$3,027
|$1,360
|$1,941
|$9,296
|Repairs
|$0
|$843
|$1,298
|$1,399
|$1,505
|$5,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,669
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,897
|Financing
|$3,731
|$3,000
|$2,221
|$1,389
|$503
|$10,844
|Depreciation
|$13,429
|$7,286
|$6,410
|$5,682
|$5,101
|$37,908
|Fuel
|$2,075
|$2,137
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$11,014
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,374
|$16,323
|$16,522
|$13,500
|$12,830
|$84,549
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Lincoln Navigator in Virginia is:not available
