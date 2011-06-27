Used 2014 Lincoln Navigator Cost to Own
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Navigator SUV 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$940
|$969
|$998
|$1,027
|$1,059
|$4,993
|Maintenance
|$1,374
|$1,435
|$2,136
|$613
|$3,563
|$9,121
|Repairs
|$1,056
|$1,127
|$1,217
|$1,310
|$1,408
|$6,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,269
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,457
|Financing
|$1,257
|$1,011
|$749
|$468
|$169
|$3,654
|Depreciation
|$5,237
|$2,690
|$2,367
|$2,098
|$1,884
|$14,276
|Fuel
|$2,162
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$11,481
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,295
|$9,506
|$9,807
|$7,926
|$10,563
|$51,098
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Navigator SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$1,007
|$1,038
|$4,895
|Maintenance
|$1,347
|$1,407
|$2,094
|$601
|$3,493
|$8,942
|Repairs
|$1,035
|$1,105
|$1,193
|$1,284
|$1,380
|$5,997
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,244
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,428
|Financing
|$1,232
|$991
|$734
|$459
|$166
|$3,582
|Depreciation
|$5,134
|$2,637
|$2,321
|$2,057
|$1,847
|$13,996
|Fuel
|$2,120
|$2,184
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,386
|$11,256
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,034
|$9,320
|$9,615
|$7,771
|$10,356
|$50,096
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Navigator SUV L 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,263
|$1,302
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$1,422
|$6,706
|Maintenance
|$1,845
|$1,928
|$2,869
|$823
|$4,785
|$12,251
|Repairs
|$1,418
|$1,514
|$1,634
|$1,759
|$1,891
|$8,216
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,704
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,956
|Financing
|$1,688
|$1,358
|$1,006
|$629
|$227
|$4,907
|Depreciation
|$7,034
|$3,613
|$3,180
|$2,818
|$2,530
|$19,175
|Fuel
|$2,904
|$2,992
|$3,081
|$3,174
|$3,269
|$15,421
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,857
|$12,768
|$13,173
|$10,646
|$14,188
|$68,632
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Navigator SUV L 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,300
|$1,340
|$1,379
|$1,420
|$1,464
|$6,902
|Maintenance
|$1,899
|$1,984
|$2,953
|$847
|$4,925
|$12,608
|Repairs
|$1,459
|$1,558
|$1,682
|$1,810
|$1,946
|$8,456
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,754
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,013
|Financing
|$1,737
|$1,397
|$1,035
|$647
|$234
|$5,051
|Depreciation
|$7,239
|$3,718
|$3,273
|$2,900
|$2,604
|$19,734
|Fuel
|$2,989
|$3,079
|$3,171
|$3,267
|$3,364
|$15,871
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,378
|$13,141
|$13,557
|$10,957
|$14,602
|$70,635
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Lincoln Navigator in Virginia is:not available
