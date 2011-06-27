Used 2003 Lincoln Navigator SUV Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Died already

mricha02, 06/06/2003
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I've had this vehicle for about 6 months and it's been GREAT!! Until....all of the sudden I was riding down the street, the dash lights went dim and the truck died. It's been in the shop for a week and they still don't know what's wrong. Some sort of electrical problem. They've already replaced the battery and alternator. Not what I expected from a 50K vehicle! Thinking about going with Nissan's new fullsize SUV when it comes out.

besides all the glamour..DONT BUY.....

shaw shiraz, 07/02/2010
20 of 23 people found this review helpful

Oh lordy where to begin. Ignition coil problems. Electrical problems. Lincoln dealership cant even find out why the truck would suddenly cut off at traffic lights. Can't find why the car suddenly has a jark when accelerate. Power Windows very costly to fix (450). Have a lot of spare change cause you gonna spend a lot of money fixing this thing. Already have spent over 4000 and no end in sight. And ih yeah running board has a mind of its own, and did I forget suspension problems

DON'T BUY THIS VEHICLE!

petedeb1, 02/24/2013
12 of 15 people found this review helpful

We have 89,000 miles on this vehicle and have taken excellent care of it over the years only to find out it needs about $5,000 work of engine repairs. It is ten years old so we have decided to trade it in on a new vehicle. We certainly expected to get more miles out of this vehicle than 89,000! Come on people, this is a high-end expensive vehicle and we only got 89,000 miles out of it. What a useless piece of junk!

Best Vehicle Ever

sherry, 09/09/2009
9 of 11 people found this review helpful

My Navigator is the best vehicle I have ever owned! I have had at least one of each major American made car and this is by far the only one that stands out positively. I have never regretted getting it like i did with the others.It is an awesome vehicle!

2003 Lincoln Navi

Alexander, 08/29/2009
6 of 8 people found this review helpful

My 2003 Navigator is awesome- Bought with 28000 miles - Problems started at 65K, head Gasket a well known problem for the Cylinder head on these vehicles. In addition, Beware of the radiator assembly. The Transmission cooling system runs thru the radiator and when it comes apart, all oil from transmission cooling system will contaminate your antifreeze. Side mirrors crazy, and windows do not close at highway speeds. The car is awesome though, turns heads even after 6 years.

