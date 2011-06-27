2019 Lincoln Nautilus SUV Consumer Reviews

Major transmission issues Dissatisfied Customer , 09/09/2019 Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 33 of 35 people found this review helpful Do not buy Lincoln. Purchased in July 2019. The 2019 Lincoln Nautilus has major transmission issues, harsh shifting, clunking. Lincoln claims that they are working on a fix but this has been a known issue since before March 2019. Here it is September 2019 with no progress!! The 1 star rating is for how nice the vehicle looks. How can Lincoln claim to be a 'luxury' car if they knowingly release and allow dealers to sell poor quality cars? Should of stuck with Acura. Don't think the Model drop down list below is complete, choosing one since it's required. My vehicle has 2.7L Twin-turbo V6 engine. Report Abuse

Love the Design but Lincoln Should Have Waited Bark , 01/12/2019 Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 78 of 87 people found this review helpful Lovely vehicle, but, and this is a big but, if the WiFi is on, the entire entertainment system freezes up and does many strange things rendering the vehicle undriveablein a safe fashion. Ford engineers are aware, and working on a software rewrite, but they are a long way of.....this problem is affecting many Nautilus vehicles on dealer lots. Why sell a vehicle, charge for it, insist on lease payment when the vehicle spends its first month and a half sitting in the shop. Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value

2019 Nautilus sickinnc , 01/06/2020 Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful previously owned a 2016 MKX and was very pleased. Upgraded to the 2019 Nautilus and have nothing but problems. Electrical issues from mirrors folding in, blower fan not working, screen issues to now a blown motor after 10 months of ownership. Been in the shop continuously since I have owned this car and could not be any sicker than I am now with my purchase. My family has been a Lincoln owner(Mom has MKX and daughter has MKC) however my experience with the 2019 Nautilus has pushed me to consider another make when the one I own is currently fixed. I would strongly urge anyone who is considering purchasing a Nautilus to look elsewhere!!!!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Car Tom , 04/06/2019 Select 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 19 of 22 people found this review helpful Car is very quiet. Nice power from 2.0 L engine. Safety features, lane keeping and brake warning work well. Took a while to get car to synch to home wifi for updates. SYNC works well with both android and apple products. Seats are very comfortable, but some people have to play with settings for a while to get it right for them.