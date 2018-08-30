  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Nautilus
  4. 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
  5. 2019 Lincoln Nautilus SUV
Edmunds Rating
7.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(41)

2019 Lincoln Nautilus SUV

What’s new

  • The nameplate is all-new, but it's really an updated Lincoln MKX
  • Revised styling compared to MKX
  • Base engine is now a turbocharged four-cylinder

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet interior with plenty of legroom all around
  • Comfortable seats with lots of adjustments
  • Strong and smooth acceleration from the optional turbocharged V6
  • Cabin has more hard plastics than rivals
  • Rear headroom is compromised if you select the panoramic sunroof
  • Push-button gear selector can be annoying to use
Other years
2020
2019
Lincoln Nautilus for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$40,340
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Lincoln Nautilus SUV pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which Nautilus does Edmunds recommend?

We recommend the Reserve to make the most of the Lincoln's luxury appointments and the optional 2.7-liter V6 to get everything down the road with authority. All-wheel drive would be a tempting option in order to harness all that power, and the extra traction would be welcome in areas that see a lot of inclement weather. Optioned this way, the Nautilus would tip the scales at nearly $55K, but it has both the features and power that many competitors lack at a similar price.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.4 / 10

For 2019, the Lincoln has renamed the MKX, its midsize crossover SUV, the Nautilus. The name change alone is welcome — we always found it hard to remember what vehicle each of Lincoln's series of MK names referred to. Yet there's more going on than a simple badge replacement with the new 2019 Nautilus.

The Nautilus adopts a bolder look up front. Most prominent is a new grille, which is similar to those found on the brand's latest vehicles such as the Continental and the Navigator. Behind the grille is a new turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 250 horsepower that replaces last year's 303-hp V6. The horsepower drop is disappointing, but this engine should be more fuel-efficient. A 335-hp 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 is still available should you think the Nautilus needs more thrust.

Lincoln has also added a few new technology and safety features to the Nautilus, such as a digital gauge cluster and automatic emergency evasive steering. The rest of the vehicle is pretty much unchanged, which is fine. Just like the MKX, it's quiet on the highway, the seats are comfortable and the suspension ably soaks up bumps and ruts. With seating for five, this new-ish Lincoln Nautilus should provide ample comfort and style for all of its occupants and serve as a viable alternative to other midsize luxury crossovers.

2019 Lincoln Nautilus models

The 2019 Lincoln Nautilus is available in four different trim levels: base, Select, Reserve and Black Label. Each comes standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (250 horsepower, 280 pound-feet) and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Moving up through the trim levels unlocks certain option packages, more standard equipment, and different wheel and tire options. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional.

The base Nautilus comes standard with an impressive array of driver safety aids, including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, automatic high beams, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking. Inside the cabin are a digital gauge cluster display, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings, heated front seats and simulated leather upholstery. Also standard is keyless ignition and entry, an 8-inch central touchscreen with the Sync 3 interface, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, 4G onboard Wi-Fi, and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

Moving up to the Select gets you LED headlights and foglights as well as the Lincoln Embrace II package, which includes, among other things, a special headlight start-up sequence and remote software update capability. There's also leather seating surfaces, a power-adjustable steering wheel, a wireless charging pad, a standard Enhanced Security package, and auto-dimming exterior rearview mirrors.

The Select also unlocks the optional 2.7-liter V6 engine (335 hp, 380 lb-ft) and available adaptive suspension if you select the all-wheel-drive option. Other options include a panoramic sunroof, a tow package, a Climate package (a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats) and an optional Revel 13-speaker audio system. Twenty-inch wheels are also available.

You get even more standard and optional equipment with the Reserve. Standard are 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension, heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and the 13-speaker Revel audio system. Optional packages with this trim include a Driver Assistance package, with upgraded cruise control and adaptive steering with swerve assist; a Technology package, with a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors and an automated parking system; and the Ultimate package, with 21-inch wheels, upgraded LED headlights and a 19-speaker audio system. You can also get upgraded 22-way power front seats.

The top-of-the-line Black Label is similar to the Reserve, but it offers different paint and interior theme options. The Black Label also comes with what is effectively a personal concierge and vehicle maintenance service.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Lincoln Nautilus Reserve (turbo 2.7L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.4 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort7.5
Interior7.0
Utility8.0
Technology7.5

Driving

7.5
The optional turbocharged engine gives the Nautilus impressive acceleration. While it isn't the quickest in its class, you'll appreciate the power going up an on-ramp. Optional performance-oriented tires likewise improve braking and handling results.

Acceleration

7.5
Though the optional turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 has a potent midrange that's useful in the daily grind, its ultimate 0-60 mph time of 6.1 seconds isn't as quick as other performance-minded competitors. But it's still plenty fast for an SUV of its size.

Braking

7.0
Stopping power is easy to modulate through the brake pedal in daily use. In Edmunds' 60-0 mph panic-stop test, the Nautilus posted a stop of 119 feet, which is OK but perhaps a little underwhelming considering the vehicle was shod with performance tires.

Steering

7.0
The grip from the optional performance-oriented all-season tires imparts agility and accuracy back through the steering wheel. The steering builds effort naturally right off center. Road feedback is nonexistent, however.

Handling

7.5
Our test car's optional performance tires allow the Nautilus to turn harder and faster than you'd expect. Stability control intervenes smoothly, making this SUV feel composed and confident on curvy roads. But drive it hard, and the body starts leaning over and the stability control system can't keep up with the demand.

Drivability

8.0
This SUV feels powerful and smooth. Controlling the gas pedal is rewarding, and low-speed gear changes are nearly imperceptible. The adaptive cruise control smartly slows the Nautilus down and can be easily changed to non-adaptive mode, too.

Off-road

6.5
Though the Nautilus is available with all-wheel drive, a low ground clearance limits its off-road ability. You can't lock the power split between the front and rear axles (otherwise useful in low-traction situations), and hill start and downhill assist features are not available.

Comfort

7.5
The Nautilus delivers what you'd expect from a small luxury SUV, provided you option it. The front seats offer massage, heating, ventilation, and multiple adjustments. The ride is well-controlled despite the large-diameter wheels, and the cabin stays quiet in town and on the freeway.

Seat comfort

8.5
The soft and supportive front seats limit long-distance fatigue, and their heating and cooling functions work quickly. They are also highly adjustable and should accommodate just about everybody. The massage function is nice to have, too.

Ride comfort

7.0
The Nautilus' ride quality is balanced between firm and soft. You'll feel bumps but not much aftershock. In our testing, we occasionally heard the thunk of a large wheel bottoming out when driving quickly over speed bumps.

Noise & vibration

7.5
The cabin mutes wind, tire and road noise to a minimum. The V6 is quiet around town but lets itself be heard when you're accelerating up to freeway speeds. The sound isn't enthusiastic, but it's appropriate for the power and acceleration.

Climate control

7.5
The system is strong and quiet and has well-placed controls. You should stick with Auto mode, however, since the manual-adjust buttons are small and require more than a glance to differentiate between functions. Though seat heaters warm up quickly, we didn't find the seat ventilation to be as consistently effective.

Interior

7.0
The Nautilus' plus-sizing makes it easy to get in and see out of, while the front seats feature a wide range of adjustability. The interior is roomy, but headroom may be limiting for the ultra-tall. The push-button transmission selector needs to go.

Ease of use

6.5
Minor annoyances add up and hurt the luxury experience. Your elbows sit at slightly different distances and heights, and the button shifter layout can make three-point turns difficult. The parking sensors make too many false positives in our testing.

Getting in/getting out

8.5
A tall roof, large door openings and narrow doorsills mean there are few obstructions while getting in or out. The seats are set at the proper height and don't require a dramatic step up to get in.

Driving position

8.0
The optional Ultra Comfort seats offer nearly too much adjustability; you can spend a lot of time getting it just right. The steering wheel has an adequate range of adjustability, and most drivers should be able to find at least one position that works for them.

Roominess

7.0
Headroom is segment competitive until you order the panoramic sunroof. It cuts rear headroom to the point where adults will brush their hair against the roof. Front and rear legroom is ample.

Visibility

7.0
A tall seating position and large windows make it easy to see out of the Nautilus. The rearview camera alerts you of oncoming cars when backing out of a parking space, and the optional 360-degree camera aids parking. Unfortunately, their displays are small.

Quality

6.0
The design is polarizing, but it is well-executed. Panel gaps are tight, and the seat materials are worthy of a luxury car. But there are still hard plastics in prominent locations, and our car was beset with minor creaks and groans on bumpy roads. At this price point, we expect more.

Utility

8.0
Though not best in the segment, the Nautilus' cargo capacity is better than most. The interior contains numerous cubbies and storage options, including a well-size center console and shelves under the center console. The cubby that houses the USB port has a cover to secure items when parked.

Small-item storage

7.5
The center console compartment is average in size and depth, and it can swallow a standard DSLR camera. There are two shelves for even more of your stuff. The door pockets are just big enough to hold items such as small water bottles, wallets or sunglasses.

Cargo space

7.0
With 37.2 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats, the Nautilus has better-than-average cargo space for the class. The cargo area features tie-down points at each corner, a flip-down grocery bag hook, a 12-volt outlet, and switches to release the seatbacks. Maximum cargo capacity is a decent 68.8 cubic feet.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
Rear lower LATCH anchors and top anchors are well-labeled and easy to access. There's ample space for all but the largest and bulkiest rear-facing child seats.

Towing

8.0
The Nautilus' optional Class II hitch includes trailer sway control and provides a 3,500-pound tow rating that matches most competitors. A Neutral Tow setting allows the Nautilus to be towed behind an RV with all four wheels on the ground but only when it's equipped with the 2.7-liter engine.

Technology

7.5
The Sync 3 infotainment system is easy to use. The Nautilus doesn't have some of the web-based connectivity features of its rivals, but it still has excellent smartphone integration. Voice commands lack the depth that luxury competitors have, but the system is adequate for routine functions.

Smartphone integration

9.0
The Nautilus is excellent when it comes to connecting and controlling your phone. Bluetooth, USB, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity are all included. One highlight of the Sync system is the ability to connect two phones and use either of them for smartphone mirroring and audio at the same time.

Driver aids

7.0
Adaptive cruise control operation is smooth and can bring the Nautilus to a stop. City dwellers may find the default forward collision mitigation setting too sensitive, but this function is easy to adjust. The lane keeping system is aggressive and not ideal in dense stop-and-go highway traffic.

Voice control

8.0
Though Sync's built-in voice control system doesn't require strict adherence to syntax, it's not an entirely free system for you to say what you want. Most drivers will be able to figure it out but may need some initial guidance. Voice commands through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto work well.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus.

5 star reviews: 37%
4 star reviews: 19%
3 star reviews: 12%
2 star reviews: 5%
1 star reviews: 27%
Average user rating: 3.3 stars based on 41 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • technology
  • comfort
  • engine
  • sound system
  • appearance
  • ride quality
  • fuel efficiency
  • safety
  • oil
  • lights
  • off-roading
  • wheels & tires
  • infotainment system
  • value
  • maintenance & parts
  • transmission
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • road noise
  • seats
  • electrical system
  • doors
  • visibility
  • driving experience
  • spaciousness
  • warranty
  • acceleration
  • handling & steering
  • dashboard
  • brakes

Most helpful consumer reviews

1 out of 5 stars, Major transmission issues
Dissatisfied Customer,
Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Do not buy Lincoln. Purchased in July 2019. The 2019 Lincoln Nautilus has major transmission issues, harsh shifting, clunking. Lincoln claims that they are working on a fix but this has been a known issue since before March 2019. Here it is September 2019 with no progress!! The 1 star rating is for how nice the vehicle looks. How can Lincoln claim to be a 'luxury' car if they knowingly release and allow dealers to sell poor quality cars? Should of stuck with Acura. Don't think the Model drop down list below is complete, choosing one since it's required. My vehicle has 2.7L Twin-turbo V6 engine.

4 out of 5 stars, Love the Design but Lincoln Should Have Waited
Bark,
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Lovely vehicle, but, and this is a big but, if the WiFi is on, the entire entertainment system freezes up and does many strange things rendering the vehicle undriveablein a safe fashion. Ford engineers are aware, and working on a software rewrite, but they are a long way of.....this problem is affecting many Nautilus vehicles on dealer lots. Why sell a vehicle, charge for it, insist on lease payment when the vehicle spends its first month and a half sitting in the shop.

1 out of 5 stars, 2019 Nautilus
sickinnc,
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

previously owned a 2016 MKX and was very pleased. Upgraded to the 2019 Nautilus and have nothing but problems. Electrical issues from mirrors folding in, blower fan not working, screen issues to now a blown motor after 10 months of ownership. Been in the shop continuously since I have owned this car and could not be any sicker than I am now with my purchase. My family has been a Lincoln owner(Mom has MKX and daughter has MKC) however my experience with the 2019 Nautilus has pushed me to consider another make when the one I own is currently fixed. I would strongly urge anyone who is considering purchasing a Nautilus to look elsewhere!!!!!!

5 out of 5 stars, Great Car
Tom,
Select 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Car is very quiet. Nice power from 2.0 L engine. Safety features, lane keeping and brake warning work well. Took a while to get car to synch to home wifi for updates. SYNC works well with both android and apple products. Seats are very comfortable, but some people have to play with settings for a while to get it right for them.

Write a review

See all 41 reviews

2019 Lincoln Nautilus video

2019 Lincoln Nautilis First Drive

2019 Lincoln Nautilis First Drive

SPEAKER 1: MKX, MKC, MKT-- oh, thank goodness, this one is called Nautilus. This is the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus and it's more than just the MKX with a proper name. Lincoln has redesigned the styling and added new engine options and safety features. It's part of a move to give each Lincoln model its own identity and to make the Lincoln brand as a whole stand out in a sea of luxury offerings. Does it work? We're here in Santa Barbara to drive the Lincoln Nautilus for the first time and find out. First impressions on getting into the Nautilus and driving it is that it just fits really well. It fits well around me. The seats are comfortable. There's a lot of nice space in front of me. And, even if there's somebody in the passenger seat, it doesn't feel crowded. The Nautilus is front-wheel drive based platform. This particular one is the optional all-wheel drive. It's still front-wheel drive biased, but it knows whether or not you need more power in the back. And it can do all of that for you. So you don't have to think about it. It's definitely not an off-roading machine, but it also-- if you're not somebody who's interested in trying to figure out where you need to be sending power to which wheel, the Nautilus is just doing all of that for you. Even the suspension kind of figures out if you need to be stiffer on one wheel than another. And that makes for a really comfortable ride quality. When we first got the press releases for the Nautilus, we were a little bit surprised. We were like, oh, the previous model was the D6. And now the base engine is the two-liter turbo four-cylinder. I was talking to the engineers this morning and I was like, wait, dude, what's up with the small engine? Isn't that a downgrade? And he said, no, not at all because the move from a six-speed transmission to an eight-speed transmission allows the Nautilus to have the same performance as the MKX, but it gets better fuel mileage because you've got these extra gears. So it can keep the engine-- even the smaller engine-- in its power band so it's always got enough power to move you forward and you're not using as much gas. And then, of course, the 2.7-liter V6, it has better performance as well because of the eight-speed transmission. The two-liter is a turbocharged four cylinder-- the same one that you're going to see in the Ford Edge. And that's making about 250 horsepower. The 2.7-liter is a V6 twin turbo, and that's making about 335 horsepower. There are some SUVs in this segment that make more power, but the Nautilus is right there in the middle. Sometimes the interior in luxury cars is a little bit like wearing a piece of jewelry. There's a lot going on in it. It's very sparkly. It's really an intense experience. The interior in the Nautilus is more like a very nicely tailored leather jacket. It just seems to fit around you very comfortably. It has all sorts of useful pockets to hold stuff. And you feel very stylish in it. This is a black label. And it's the gala edition which is a new theme that they have. So if you get the gala edition, it's always going to have this combination of colors inside-- which is this sort of just off-black and a deep oxblood red. It's really, really pretty. Everything is really usable in this interior, even though it has a lot of design elements to it. And that isn't always the case. Sometimes you can tell that the designer got so into it that they forgot you were ever going to have to be able to reach across the pillar or see around the buttresses. The visibility is good. It's got these little windows in here. And you can reach all of the controls. You can reach controls on the steering wheel, on the stocks, on the dash, and, of course, in the center stack console. Lincoln has been knocking it out of the park with their interiors. I would love to talk to some Lincoln designers because I bet that they would tell me that they're all really big fans of architecture. I just feel like there's a lot of building references and interior design that's going on in here that you just don't normally see in automotive. For example, Lincoln did this great job of using the space that's cleared up by moving the shifter up onto the center stack. They've sort of allowed this bookcase feeling to happen right here. There's a nice shelf under here that nobody can see from outside of the car. It fits a purse. It could be a little bit bigger. Some of us like to carry a purse. But it's just a really neat thing that I haven't seen before on any other car. Although none of the storage spaces up here are huge, there are a lot of them. Besides the one that's kind of under here-- my little bookcase-- there's cup holders. There's this little guy which has a charging pad in it. That's both good and bad because if you wanted to keep your phone in here-- and it is the most logical place to put it but you didn't want it to be charging because it gets a little hot, there isn't really another good phone place unless you use the cup holder. Again, it's not a huge. It's very deep. I think you could put a wine bottle in here. Don't tell anybody. It's got a little change guy right here. You could put a wallet right there. I guess you could put a phone here, but then you would have to keep everything open. There are also cup holders and more storage on the side. And those are pretty big pockets on all the doors. The digital dash isn't cluttered. There's not that much information in it, just what you need to know. And you can adjust it. You can change it. You can see what music you're playing or if somebody is calling you on the phone. Or you can see navigation directions. Same for the center stack. It's fairly clean. It's easy to figure out what you need and where to go to get it. It is a touch screen. I think it could be a little bit bigger. They could have used the space to make the screen a bit bigger. I'm not a huge fan of push-button shifters. First of all, I think they're not as much fun as a snick-snick shifter. And, also, I think it's really easy to forget what gear you're in when you don't see it right in front of you physically moving. I have stopped even trying to remember how many way adjustable seats are now. Because it's like 22 ways, 48 ways, 8,000 ways. I don't know. They're super adjustable, OK? It's very clear that when they were thinking about designing these seats, they were thinking about a lot of different size people driving the car. Which I like, because sometimes I get in a car or a truck and it's like, oh, they only want the biggest of the population to be comfortable in here or the smallest of the population. And so it is nice that the seats are adjustable for short people and tall people. They're both heated and cooled in the front. And they're heated in the back and the ones in the front have a massaging option. I almost like the back seats more than the front seats in the Nautilus. It's comfortable back here. Just hang out, get someone else to drive me around, use my little magic cup holders. The only things I wish were different in the back seat is I wish that they would cool in the back seat, which isn't that common. But I wish everyone would do it because cooled seats are the best thing on the planet. They're very soft, which is great. They're very comfortable-- even the center one is well-padded. Could be a tiny bit wider, I guess, but then the whole vehicle would have to be. I think they did a good job back here. Part of what Lincoln is doing and trying to rebrand itself is not just physically changing the cars, but changing the entire customer experience. They've got a program where they'll pick up the car, they'll drop off a loaner. You don't have to do anything. You don't have to be there. They really want you to feel like your entire lifestyle is connected to Lincoln. Whether or not you think that's a good thing, I don't know. I mean, it's like, how much do you like Lincoln? Along with trying to make the whole buying, leasing, owning process more seamless and problem free, Lincoln also has been focusing a lot on safety features in its cars. So there's a whole lot of stuff that's standard, including backup cameras, and lane assist, blind spot warnings. Lincoln is also adding some interesting new things like lane centering, which isn't the same as lane keep assist. Lane keep assist can see the lines on the road and it will bring you back if you sort of bounce over them, right? It's to keep you from going out of the lane. But lane centering can see the lines on the road and figure out where the car is and it can automatically keep you in the center of the lane. And if you combine that with the adaptive cruise control, which you can see if the traffic in front of you is going faster or slower, then you can really relax a little on your commute. This car will not drive itself. Lincoln was very clear. You have got to keep your hands on the wheel. But it will make driving that much easier. Nautilus is coming into a market where there are a lot of options. You might argue that Mercedes sort of owns the luxury, midsize SUV segment, but there are a bunch of competitors there as well-- Infiniti, BMW, and then, obviously, if you're just interested in American cars, there's the Cadillac XT5. The Cadillac doesn't have the engine options that Lincoln is offering. And when you look at all the numbers, Lincoln is solidly in the middle if not towards the upper half of all of those vehicles. It certainly has some of the best cargo space in the segment. I'm always surprised when I start looking at pricing on midsize SUVs because even the luxury ones seem like they're kind of affordable. I mean, they seem to start in the low 40s but they just-- it's all about the options. Everything that you want adds money. And this particular car that we're in, I think it was like $66,000. It has every single option you could possibly want. But you can get something that's nicely equipped for, I would say, in the $50s range. So, again, that puts this right about in the middle of the competitors. I'm not going to claim that the Nautilus is the most thrilling driving experience I've ever had, but it's very effortless. It doesn't require very much steering input. It doesn't require very much gas pedal. It doesn't require very much break. It's just sort of available. It gives you what you need. And it feels very safe and very predictable in a good way. And while I totally get the appeal of having an SUV that is more aggressive, that is loud, and growls at you, and really just rips, I think that the Nautilus has a kind of nice middle ground. It's not slow, but it's not a rocket ship. It doesn't need to be. This isn't a race car. It's a daily driver. For more information about Lincoln, visit us at Edmunds.com. For more videos like this, subscribe and make sure you follow us on social media.

The 2019 Nautilus replaces the MKX as Lincoln's midsize SUV offering, and it is more than just a name change. Lincoln has updated the styling and added more options for powertrains and safety suites, as well as bundled various concierge-type services in with Lincoln leasing or ownership. It's part of a move to give each Lincoln model its own identity. Does the newly named Nautilus rise to the top? Edmunds special correspondent Elana Scherr takes a first drive around Santa Barbara, California, in a 2019 Black Label Gala-themed Nautilus.

Features & Specs

Reserve 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$51,370
MPG 20 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower250 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
Reserve 4dr SUV features & specs
Reserve 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$48,875
MPG 21 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower250 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
Select 4dr SUV features & specs
Select 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$44,545
MPG 21 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower250 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
Select 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Select 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$47,040
MPG 20 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower250 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Lincoln Nautilus SUV features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Nautilus safety features:

Automatic Emergency Braking
Helps mitigate an accident by applying the brakes when a possible collision is expected.
Blind Spot Detection
Warns the driver with a flashing light or a beep when a vehicle has entered a blind spot.
360-Degree Camera
Aids in visibility when the vehicle is in a tight spot or might need help identifying obstacles.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover15.5%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Lincoln Nautilus vs. the competition

Lincoln Nautilus vs. Cadillac XT5

The Cadillac XT5 is Lincoln's crosstown rival. The XT5 has striking styling and a solid V6 engine on offer. But that's the only engine available. Most competitors, including the Lincoln, offer two. We also prefer the Nautilus' infotainment system and superior outward visibility.

Compare Lincoln Nautilus & Cadillac XT5 features

Lincoln Nautilus vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

The GLC is definitely the luxury leader in this segment. It succeeds by mixing the traditional luxury of supple leather and high-quality wood trim with cutting-edge technology. But the price can add up quickly, especially when you start to spec the GLC up to a similar level as the Lincoln.

Compare Lincoln Nautilus & Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class features

Lincoln Nautilus vs. Infiniti QX50

The QX50 might be a relatively unknown choice in this segment, but that's not for a lack of refinement. The handsome exterior styling hides a revolutionary 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, and the interior can be had with some interesting color and material combinations. The Nautilus, however, offers a more powerful V6 engine and should be a smoother-driving vehicle overall.

Compare Lincoln Nautilus & Infiniti QX50 features

Related Nautilus Articles

2019 Lincoln Nautilus First Look

Will Kaufman by Will Kaufman , Content Strategist and News EditorNovember 29th, 2017

The bad news? The 2019 Lincoln Nautilus doesn't appear to be able to dive to 20,000 leagues. The good news? Giant squid attacks are much rarer on paved roads.

Lincoln has announced that it's abandoning its MK naming scheme. First up is the 2019 Nautilus, which is the new name for the brand's MKX midsize crossover SUV. Along with the new name come updated exterior styling, a change to the engine lineup and some new technology features.

The Nautilus adopts a bolder look up front. Most prominent is a new grille, which is similar to those found on the brand's latest vehicles such as the Continental and Navigator. Behind the grille is a new turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 245 horsepower. The previous 303-hp 3.7-liter V6 is no longer available. We're a little disappointed in the change since the four-cylinder would seem to be the same one used in the related Ford Edge SUV. But the MKX/Nautilus' upgrade engine, a 335-horsepower, turbocharged 2.7-liter V6, will remain an option. An eight-speed automatic transmission replaces the current six-speed.

On the technology front, the Nautilus gains additional driver aids and active safety features. Some of this we've seen before, including lane keeping assist designed to work in stop-and-go traffic. But the Nautilus will also receive Ford's new Evasive Steer Assist, a system that will attempt to help the driver steer around an obstacle on the road if there's room to spare and inadequate space for braking. The odds of you colliding with a giant squid will no doubt be even lower.

Pricing has not yet been announced, but Lincoln says the 2019 Nautilus will be available in dealerships starting summer 2018.

2019 Lincoln Nautilus First Drive

Improved Style, Fuel Efficiency, and Safety

Elana Scherr by Elana Scherr , Special CorrespondentSeptember 20th, 2018

When you walk up to the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus with the key in your pocket, it knows. Its LED lights dance up to frame the headlights, the taillights glow, and a large Lincoln logo illuminates the ground below the door handles. "The Lincoln Embrace," as the brand calls it, is a good summation of how Lincoln is using an emotional and personal approach to try to carve out a place in the luxury market.

The 2019 Nautilus replaces the MKX as Lincoln's midsize SUV, and it is more than just a name change. As part of a move to give each model its own identity, Lincoln has updated the styling and improved the powertrains and safety options. In the case of Nautilus over MKX, Lincoln quite literally wants the vehicle to make a name for itself. Does the newly named Nautilus rise to the top?

First Impressions

The Nautilus looks different from the MKX, though the underpinnings and the greenhouse are unchanged. The exterior, in particular the front end, has been redesigned to match the Continental and the Navigator. The grille no longer sports the winged mustaches of the MKX, but instead is a well-proportioned center mesh sporting a large, but not garish, Lincoln star.

"Not garish" applies to most of the exterior styling. Even on the top-tier Black Label trim level, the 21-inch wheels add a bit of glitter but don't overwhelm. Other exterior trim pieces include sparing use of chrome, just accenting the door handles or running in a thin stream around the window channels to pool in the corner of the roof pillars.

Even the badge is just a tiny thing below the taillights. The four trim levels — base, Select, Reserve and Black Label — are less about flashy exterior differences and more about option packages and dealer services.

What's the Interior Like?

Depending on your age and interests, the name Nautilus may bring to mind the 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea submarine ride at Disneyland — now sadly defunct — the actual USS Nautilus submarine, a home gym system, or a spiral-shelled sea creature. Lincoln says the name was inspired by the Greek nautilos, meaning "sailor." We'd say the pearly, many-chambered mollusk metaphor works the best for our review.

Inside, the Nautilus is startlingly pretty and full of useful compartments. We drove a Black Label outfitted with the Gala theme interior package, which includes a saturated mix of leather and faux suede in shades of plummy black and wineglass-worthy deep red, all accented with a delicate plaid-patterned metal trim. It's breathtaking when you first open the door, and comfortable once you climb in. Not only does the interior look good, but it's also very usable, with clever storage in a pass-through under the console and controls that are easy to reach.

Our only complaint is the matte-black plastic in that center stack. Well, that and it seems like the center stack could have made better use of the vertical space by hosting a larger display than the standard 8-inch touchscreen. We would also prefer if the gear-select buttons were more noticeable and tactile.

Aside from the plastic in the console, the interiors in all the new Lincolns are just a whole new level of automotive design, more like interior decorating in a house than what you'd expect in a car. These architectural inspirations aren't just for the top trim levels either. So while the Black Label themes such as Gala, Chalet and Thoroughbred are the most striking and expensive &mash; our test car costs $66,635 — even the lower trim levels are available in attractive colors and patterns. You can get into the Select, or even the Reserve trim, for less than $50,000, which is more in line with fellow luxurious five-seaters.

What's Under the Hood?

The Nautilus comes with either a 250-horsepower turbo 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder or a 335-horsepower twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6. An eight-speed automatic is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional. The optional V6 makes the same amount of power as it did in the MKX, but the change from a six-speed transmission to an eight-speed provides more efficiency.

Where the MKX was rated at 19 or 20 mpg combined for all- and front-wheel drive, the additional gears help the V6 Nautilus improve both figures by 1 mpg combined. Equip the turbo 2.0-liter and fuel economy increases to 23 mpg for front-wheel drive and 22 mpg for all-wheel drive.

The Nautilus has plenty of hill-climbing power. If you need a little more oomph, just toggle the paddle shift to drop down a gear or two. If you want a more excitement, press the Sport mode button and you'll get a more responsive throttle and a stiffer suspension. The Nautilus is no torpedo — we wouldn't put it up against sporty SUVs such as the Audi SQ5 or the Porsche Macan — but it could hold its own rivals such as the Mercedes GLC.

What Safety Equipment Is Available?

Like many luxury vehicles, the Nautilus is available with an array of advanced safety features. Lincoln's Co-Pilot360 package includes blind-spot monitoring, rear-cross traffic alert, collision mitigation, automatic high beams, lane keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control.

The Lane Centering feature makes for a huge help on the highway. It watches lane markings and makes minute adjustments to keep you from drifting. Combined with adaptive cruise control, these systems really do most of the work for you on a freeway commute. We wouldn't use it in the city or on a winding road, and it's certainly far from autonomous driving. You still need to keep your hands on the wheel.

Is It Worth A Look?

Lincoln's goals seem to be different from many of its competitors, as it doesn't seem focused on becoming most "-est" of any category — not the fastest, wildest, biggest, cheapest or technologically advanced-est. Instead, the company is betting on comfort and lifestyle. It's hoping that leasing or buying a Lincoln can make you feel safe and supported from the moment the lights wink at you in the driveway to the day the concierge picks up your car for service and drops off a loaner. Combine that with a vehicle that is comfortable and fashionable, and this Nautilus might be the boat for you.

FAQ

Is the Lincoln Nautilus a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Nautilus both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.4 out of 10. You probably care about Lincoln Nautilus fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Nautilus gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg to 23 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Nautilus has 37.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lincoln Nautilus. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus:

  • The nameplate is all-new, but it's really an updated Lincoln MKX
  • Revised styling compared to MKX
  • Base engine is now a turbocharged four-cylinder
Learn more

Is the Lincoln Nautilus reliable?

To determine whether the Lincoln Nautilus is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Nautilus. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Nautilus's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Nautilus and gave it a 7.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Nautilus is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Lincoln Nautilus?

The least-expensive 2019 Lincoln Nautilus is the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $40,340.

Other versions include:

  • Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $51,370
  • Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $48,875
  • Select 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $44,545
  • Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $47,040
  • 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $40,340
  • Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $59,390
  • 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $42,835
  • Black Label 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $56,895
Learn more

What are the different models of Lincoln Nautilus?

If you're interested in the Lincoln Nautilus, the next question is, which Nautilus model is right for you? Nautilus variants include Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Select 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Nautilus models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus

The 2019 Lincoln Nautilus is a five-passenger midsize luxury crossover that takes over for the MKX with a fresh exterior style. There's a good deal of standard equipment to start with. Each successive trim level unlocks various option packages, both technologically and luxury-oriented.

Four trim levels are available, starting at the Nautilus and moving up to the Select, the Reserve and then ending with the Black Label. There's a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard equipment, and all-wheel drive is offered across all trims. The standard Nautilus gets off to a good start with adaptive cruise control, leather seats, 18-inch wheels, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto both fully supported.

The Select and Reserve trims open up the 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 engine option, moving the Nautilus into rarefied air in this segment since the engine is one of the most powerful available in the class. More luxurious features become either standard or are now optional, such as a 360-degree camera, a panoramic roof, ventilated seats and even more driver's aids. An adaptive suspension can also be picked up with the all-wheel-drive option. These trim levels are usually separated by about $4,500, keeping them competitive in the class.

The Black Label switches out the standard interiors of the previous three trims and replaces them with specially curated themes, combining exclusive leather colors and interior materials. There's also the Black Label-specific concierge services that range from restaurant listings to private pickup and delivery for maintenance calls to free detailing once a year.

The restyled Nautilus is Lincoln's welcome addition to a very competitive segment. It should give the competition a run for their money with a strong list of standard features as well as an optional, powerful turbocharged V6 engine. When you're ready to buy a 2019 Lincoln Nautilus, use Edmunds' peerless shopping tools to help you find the perfect match.

2019 Lincoln Nautilus SUV Overview

The 2019 Lincoln Nautilus SUV is offered in the following styles: Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Select 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Black Label 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus SUV?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Nautilus SUV 3.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Nautilus SUV.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Nautilus SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including Reserve, Select, Base, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus SUV here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Lincoln Nautilus SUV?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Lincoln Nautilus SUVS are available in my area?

2019 Lincoln Nautilus SUV Listings and Inventory

There are currently 9 new 2019 [object Object] Nautilus SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $41,805 and mileage as low as 3 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus SUV.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Nautilus SUV for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Lincoln Nautilus SUV Nautilus SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Lincoln Nautilus for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,941.

Find a new Lincoln for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,177.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus SUV and all available trim types: Reserve, Base, Select, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Lincoln Nautilus SUV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials

Related 2019 Lincoln Nautilus SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles