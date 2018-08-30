2019 Lincoln Nautilus SUV
What’s new
- The nameplate is all-new, but it's really an updated Lincoln MKX
- Revised styling compared to MKX
- Base engine is now a turbocharged four-cylinder
Pros & Cons
- Quiet interior with plenty of legroom all around
- Comfortable seats with lots of adjustments
- Strong and smooth acceleration from the optional turbocharged V6
- Cabin has more hard plastics than rivals
- Rear headroom is compromised if you select the panoramic sunroof
- Push-button gear selector can be annoying to use
Which Nautilus does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.4 / 10
For 2019, the Lincoln has renamed the MKX, its midsize crossover SUV, the Nautilus. The name change alone is welcome — we always found it hard to remember what vehicle each of Lincoln's series of MK names referred to. Yet there's more going on than a simple badge replacement with the new 2019 Nautilus.
The Nautilus adopts a bolder look up front. Most prominent is a new grille, which is similar to those found on the brand's latest vehicles such as the Continental and the Navigator. Behind the grille is a new turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 250 horsepower that replaces last year's 303-hp V6. The horsepower drop is disappointing, but this engine should be more fuel-efficient. A 335-hp 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 is still available should you think the Nautilus needs more thrust.
Lincoln has also added a few new technology and safety features to the Nautilus, such as a digital gauge cluster and automatic emergency evasive steering. The rest of the vehicle is pretty much unchanged, which is fine. Just like the MKX, it's quiet on the highway, the seats are comfortable and the suspension ably soaks up bumps and ruts. With seating for five, this new-ish Lincoln Nautilus should provide ample comfort and style for all of its occupants and serve as a viable alternative to other midsize luxury crossovers.
2019 Lincoln Nautilus models
The 2019 Lincoln Nautilus is available in four different trim levels: base, Select, Reserve and Black Label. Each comes standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (250 horsepower, 280 pound-feet) and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Moving up through the trim levels unlocks certain option packages, more standard equipment, and different wheel and tire options. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional.
The base Nautilus comes standard with an impressive array of driver safety aids, including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, automatic high beams, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking. Inside the cabin are a digital gauge cluster display, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings, heated front seats and simulated leather upholstery. Also standard is keyless ignition and entry, an 8-inch central touchscreen with the Sync 3 interface, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, 4G onboard Wi-Fi, and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
Moving up to the Select gets you LED headlights and foglights as well as the Lincoln Embrace II package, which includes, among other things, a special headlight start-up sequence and remote software update capability. There's also leather seating surfaces, a power-adjustable steering wheel, a wireless charging pad, a standard Enhanced Security package, and auto-dimming exterior rearview mirrors.
The Select also unlocks the optional 2.7-liter V6 engine (335 hp, 380 lb-ft) and available adaptive suspension if you select the all-wheel-drive option. Other options include a panoramic sunroof, a tow package, a Climate package (a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats) and an optional Revel 13-speaker audio system. Twenty-inch wheels are also available.
You get even more standard and optional equipment with the Reserve. Standard are 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension, heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and the 13-speaker Revel audio system. Optional packages with this trim include a Driver Assistance package, with upgraded cruise control and adaptive steering with swerve assist; a Technology package, with a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors and an automated parking system; and the Ultimate package, with 21-inch wheels, upgraded LED headlights and a 19-speaker audio system. You can also get upgraded 22-way power front seats.
The top-of-the-line Black Label is similar to the Reserve, but it offers different paint and interior theme options. The Black Label also comes with what is effectively a personal concierge and vehicle maintenance service.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.4 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|7.5
Driving7.5
Acceleration7.5
Braking7.0
Steering7.0
Handling7.5
Drivability8.0
Off-road6.5
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort7.0
Noise & vibration7.5
Climate control7.5
Interior7.0
Ease of use6.5
Getting in/getting out8.5
Driving position8.0
Roominess7.0
Visibility7.0
Quality6.0
Utility8.0
Small-item storage7.5
Cargo space7.0
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Towing8.0
Technology7.5
Smartphone integration9.0
Driver aids7.0
Voice control8.0
Consumer reviews
Do not buy Lincoln. Purchased in July 2019. The 2019 Lincoln Nautilus has major transmission issues, harsh shifting, clunking. Lincoln claims that they are working on a fix but this has been a known issue since before March 2019. Here it is September 2019 with no progress!! The 1 star rating is for how nice the vehicle looks. How can Lincoln claim to be a 'luxury' car if they knowingly release and allow dealers to sell poor quality cars? Should of stuck with Acura. Don't think the Model drop down list below is complete, choosing one since it's required. My vehicle has 2.7L Twin-turbo V6 engine.
Lovely vehicle, but, and this is a big but, if the WiFi is on, the entire entertainment system freezes up and does many strange things rendering the vehicle undriveablein a safe fashion. Ford engineers are aware, and working on a software rewrite, but they are a long way of.....this problem is affecting many Nautilus vehicles on dealer lots. Why sell a vehicle, charge for it, insist on lease payment when the vehicle spends its first month and a half sitting in the shop.
previously owned a 2016 MKX and was very pleased. Upgraded to the 2019 Nautilus and have nothing but problems. Electrical issues from mirrors folding in, blower fan not working, screen issues to now a blown motor after 10 months of ownership. Been in the shop continuously since I have owned this car and could not be any sicker than I am now with my purchase. My family has been a Lincoln owner(Mom has MKX and daughter has MKC) however my experience with the 2019 Nautilus has pushed me to consider another make when the one I own is currently fixed. I would strongly urge anyone who is considering purchasing a Nautilus to look elsewhere!!!!!!
Car is very quiet. Nice power from 2.0 L engine. Safety features, lane keeping and brake warning work well. Took a while to get car to synch to home wifi for updates. SYNC works well with both android and apple products. Seats are very comfortable, but some people have to play with settings for a while to get it right for them.
2019 Lincoln Nautilus video2019 Lincoln Nautilis First Drive
2019 Lincoln Nautilis First Drive
SPEAKER 1: MKX, MKC, MKT-- oh, thank goodness, this one is called Nautilus. This is the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus and it's more than just the MKX with a proper name. Lincoln has redesigned the styling and added new engine options and safety features. It's part of a move to give each Lincoln model its own identity and to make the Lincoln brand as a whole stand out in a sea of luxury offerings. Does it work? We're here in Santa Barbara to drive the Lincoln Nautilus for the first time and find out. First impressions on getting into the Nautilus and driving it is that it just fits really well. It fits well around me. The seats are comfortable. There's a lot of nice space in front of me. And, even if there's somebody in the passenger seat, it doesn't feel crowded. The Nautilus is front-wheel drive based platform. This particular one is the optional all-wheel drive. It's still front-wheel drive biased, but it knows whether or not you need more power in the back. And it can do all of that for you. So you don't have to think about it. It's definitely not an off-roading machine, but it also-- if you're not somebody who's interested in trying to figure out where you need to be sending power to which wheel, the Nautilus is just doing all of that for you. Even the suspension kind of figures out if you need to be stiffer on one wheel than another. And that makes for a really comfortable ride quality. When we first got the press releases for the Nautilus, we were a little bit surprised. We were like, oh, the previous model was the D6. And now the base engine is the two-liter turbo four-cylinder. I was talking to the engineers this morning and I was like, wait, dude, what's up with the small engine? Isn't that a downgrade? And he said, no, not at all because the move from a six-speed transmission to an eight-speed transmission allows the Nautilus to have the same performance as the MKX, but it gets better fuel mileage because you've got these extra gears. So it can keep the engine-- even the smaller engine-- in its power band so it's always got enough power to move you forward and you're not using as much gas. And then, of course, the 2.7-liter V6, it has better performance as well because of the eight-speed transmission. The two-liter is a turbocharged four cylinder-- the same one that you're going to see in the Ford Edge. And that's making about 250 horsepower. The 2.7-liter is a V6 twin turbo, and that's making about 335 horsepower. There are some SUVs in this segment that make more power, but the Nautilus is right there in the middle. Sometimes the interior in luxury cars is a little bit like wearing a piece of jewelry. There's a lot going on in it. It's very sparkly. It's really an intense experience. The interior in the Nautilus is more like a very nicely tailored leather jacket. It just seems to fit around you very comfortably. It has all sorts of useful pockets to hold stuff. And you feel very stylish in it. This is a black label. And it's the gala edition which is a new theme that they have. So if you get the gala edition, it's always going to have this combination of colors inside-- which is this sort of just off-black and a deep oxblood red. It's really, really pretty. Everything is really usable in this interior, even though it has a lot of design elements to it. And that isn't always the case. Sometimes you can tell that the designer got so into it that they forgot you were ever going to have to be able to reach across the pillar or see around the buttresses. The visibility is good. It's got these little windows in here. And you can reach all of the controls. You can reach controls on the steering wheel, on the stocks, on the dash, and, of course, in the center stack console. Lincoln has been knocking it out of the park with their interiors. I would love to talk to some Lincoln designers because I bet that they would tell me that they're all really big fans of architecture. I just feel like there's a lot of building references and interior design that's going on in here that you just don't normally see in automotive. For example, Lincoln did this great job of using the space that's cleared up by moving the shifter up onto the center stack. They've sort of allowed this bookcase feeling to happen right here. There's a nice shelf under here that nobody can see from outside of the car. It fits a purse. It could be a little bit bigger. Some of us like to carry a purse. But it's just a really neat thing that I haven't seen before on any other car. Although none of the storage spaces up here are huge, there are a lot of them. Besides the one that's kind of under here-- my little bookcase-- there's cup holders. There's this little guy which has a charging pad in it. That's both good and bad because if you wanted to keep your phone in here-- and it is the most logical place to put it but you didn't want it to be charging because it gets a little hot, there isn't really another good phone place unless you use the cup holder. Again, it's not a huge. It's very deep. I think you could put a wine bottle in here. Don't tell anybody. It's got a little change guy right here. You could put a wallet right there. I guess you could put a phone here, but then you would have to keep everything open. There are also cup holders and more storage on the side. And those are pretty big pockets on all the doors. The digital dash isn't cluttered. There's not that much information in it, just what you need to know. And you can adjust it. You can change it. You can see what music you're playing or if somebody is calling you on the phone. Or you can see navigation directions. Same for the center stack. It's fairly clean. It's easy to figure out what you need and where to go to get it. It is a touch screen. I think it could be a little bit bigger. They could have used the space to make the screen a bit bigger. I'm not a huge fan of push-button shifters. First of all, I think they're not as much fun as a snick-snick shifter. And, also, I think it's really easy to forget what gear you're in when you don't see it right in front of you physically moving. I have stopped even trying to remember how many way adjustable seats are now. Because it's like 22 ways, 48 ways, 8,000 ways. I don't know. They're super adjustable, OK? It's very clear that when they were thinking about designing these seats, they were thinking about a lot of different size people driving the car. Which I like, because sometimes I get in a car or a truck and it's like, oh, they only want the biggest of the population to be comfortable in here or the smallest of the population. And so it is nice that the seats are adjustable for short people and tall people. They're both heated and cooled in the front. And they're heated in the back and the ones in the front have a massaging option. I almost like the back seats more than the front seats in the Nautilus. It's comfortable back here. Just hang out, get someone else to drive me around, use my little magic cup holders. The only things I wish were different in the back seat is I wish that they would cool in the back seat, which isn't that common. But I wish everyone would do it because cooled seats are the best thing on the planet. They're very soft, which is great. They're very comfortable-- even the center one is well-padded. Could be a tiny bit wider, I guess, but then the whole vehicle would have to be. I think they did a good job back here. Part of what Lincoln is doing and trying to rebrand itself is not just physically changing the cars, but changing the entire customer experience. They've got a program where they'll pick up the car, they'll drop off a loaner. You don't have to do anything. You don't have to be there. They really want you to feel like your entire lifestyle is connected to Lincoln. Whether or not you think that's a good thing, I don't know. I mean, it's like, how much do you like Lincoln? Along with trying to make the whole buying, leasing, owning process more seamless and problem free, Lincoln also has been focusing a lot on safety features in its cars. So there's a whole lot of stuff that's standard, including backup cameras, and lane assist, blind spot warnings. Lincoln is also adding some interesting new things like lane centering, which isn't the same as lane keep assist. Lane keep assist can see the lines on the road and it will bring you back if you sort of bounce over them, right? It's to keep you from going out of the lane. But lane centering can see the lines on the road and figure out where the car is and it can automatically keep you in the center of the lane. And if you combine that with the adaptive cruise control, which you can see if the traffic in front of you is going faster or slower, then you can really relax a little on your commute. This car will not drive itself. Lincoln was very clear. You have got to keep your hands on the wheel. But it will make driving that much easier. Nautilus is coming into a market where there are a lot of options. You might argue that Mercedes sort of owns the luxury, midsize SUV segment, but there are a bunch of competitors there as well-- Infiniti, BMW, and then, obviously, if you're just interested in American cars, there's the Cadillac XT5. The Cadillac doesn't have the engine options that Lincoln is offering. And when you look at all the numbers, Lincoln is solidly in the middle if not towards the upper half of all of those vehicles. It certainly has some of the best cargo space in the segment. I'm always surprised when I start looking at pricing on midsize SUVs because even the luxury ones seem like they're kind of affordable. I mean, they seem to start in the low 40s but they just-- it's all about the options. Everything that you want adds money. And this particular car that we're in, I think it was like $66,000. It has every single option you could possibly want. But you can get something that's nicely equipped for, I would say, in the $50s range. So, again, that puts this right about in the middle of the competitors. I'm not going to claim that the Nautilus is the most thrilling driving experience I've ever had, but it's very effortless. It doesn't require very much steering input. It doesn't require very much gas pedal. It doesn't require very much break. It's just sort of available. It gives you what you need. And it feels very safe and very predictable in a good way. And while I totally get the appeal of having an SUV that is more aggressive, that is loud, and growls at you, and really just rips, I think that the Nautilus has a kind of nice middle ground. It's not slow, but it's not a rocket ship. It doesn't need to be. This isn't a race car. It's a daily driver. For more information about Lincoln, visit us at Edmunds.com. For more videos like this, subscribe and make sure you follow us on social media.
The 2019 Nautilus replaces the MKX as Lincoln's midsize SUV offering, and it is more than just a name change. Lincoln has updated the styling and added more options for powertrains and safety suites, as well as bundled various concierge-type services in with Lincoln leasing or ownership. It's part of a move to give each Lincoln model its own identity. Does the newly named Nautilus rise to the top? Edmunds special correspondent Elana Scherr takes a first drive around Santa Barbara, California, in a 2019 Black Label Gala-themed Nautilus.
Features & Specs
|Reserve 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$51,370
|MPG
|20 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Reserve 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$48,875
|MPG
|21 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Select 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$44,545
|MPG
|21 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Select 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$47,040
|MPG
|20 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Nautilus safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Helps mitigate an accident by applying the brakes when a possible collision is expected.
- Blind Spot Detection
- Warns the driver with a flashing light or a beep when a vehicle has entered a blind spot.
- 360-Degree Camera
- Aids in visibility when the vehicle is in a tight spot or might need help identifying obstacles.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lincoln Nautilus vs. the competition
Lincoln Nautilus vs. Cadillac XT5
The Cadillac XT5 is Lincoln's crosstown rival. The XT5 has striking styling and a solid V6 engine on offer. But that's the only engine available. Most competitors, including the Lincoln, offer two. We also prefer the Nautilus' infotainment system and superior outward visibility.
Lincoln Nautilus vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
The GLC is definitely the luxury leader in this segment. It succeeds by mixing the traditional luxury of supple leather and high-quality wood trim with cutting-edge technology. But the price can add up quickly, especially when you start to spec the GLC up to a similar level as the Lincoln.
Lincoln Nautilus vs. Infiniti QX50
The QX50 might be a relatively unknown choice in this segment, but that's not for a lack of refinement. The handsome exterior styling hides a revolutionary 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, and the interior can be had with some interesting color and material combinations. The Nautilus, however, offers a more powerful V6 engine and should be a smoother-driving vehicle overall.
More about the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
The 2019 Lincoln Nautilus is a five-passenger midsize luxury crossover that takes over for the MKX with a fresh exterior style. There's a good deal of standard equipment to start with. Each successive trim level unlocks various option packages, both technologically and luxury-oriented.
Four trim levels are available, starting at the Nautilus and moving up to the Select, the Reserve and then ending with the Black Label. There's a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard equipment, and all-wheel drive is offered across all trims. The standard Nautilus gets off to a good start with adaptive cruise control, leather seats, 18-inch wheels, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto both fully supported.
The Select and Reserve trims open up the 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 engine option, moving the Nautilus into rarefied air in this segment since the engine is one of the most powerful available in the class. More luxurious features become either standard or are now optional, such as a 360-degree camera, a panoramic roof, ventilated seats and even more driver's aids. An adaptive suspension can also be picked up with the all-wheel-drive option. These trim levels are usually separated by about $4,500, keeping them competitive in the class.
The Black Label switches out the standard interiors of the previous three trims and replaces them with specially curated themes, combining exclusive leather colors and interior materials. There's also the Black Label-specific concierge services that range from restaurant listings to private pickup and delivery for maintenance calls to free detailing once a year.
The restyled Nautilus is Lincoln's welcome addition to a very competitive segment. It should give the competition a run for their money with a strong list of standard features as well as an optional, powerful turbocharged V6 engine. When you're ready to buy a 2019 Lincoln Nautilus, use Edmunds' peerless shopping tools to help you find the perfect match.
