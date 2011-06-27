2019 Lincoln MKZ Sedan Consumer Reviews

Reserve I Plus Package Vaughn Watts , 12/30/2018 Reserve I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 21 of 25 people found this review helpful Gives enough optional performance setting including comfort options to meet most driving needs. This 4 2.0T engine is NOT my Grande Sport performance but didn’t buy it for that. Turn on driving aids, set comfort / performance setting for DRIVE and SPORT modes, and view the teaching videos-you will learn how to use the advanced options to tune your driving experience. Quality of sound system is surprising but again set your options for your taste. Voice and Manual Nav needs some improvements-clumsy at times showing new software needing more human interaction quality testing-but usable and nice. I expect a Software update on this as models are sold and feedback given. Overall a great car for entire family and enjoyment on a trip or just out to a dinner show. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The best value for the money Oscar Cos , 03/03/2020 Reserve II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I drove everything on the market around the price and ended up purchasing the 2019 MKZ 2.0 turbo. Real leather seats, not plastic with a fancy name such as "artic leather". Real wood and aluminum used on console and dashboard. Nicest audio system. Good looking 19" rims, not 18 or 17" rims. One of the best things is that it included weather tech like mats but with lincoln design on them. I have 5,000 miles on it and very happy with my purchase. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Magical Drive Magician , 08/28/2019 Reserve II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Magical Drive. I've purchased 2019 Lincoln MKZ 2.OL, FWD with Reserve II package. The car is a dream to drive. Engine is powerful, transmission is smooth, suspension is composed, interior is gorgeous, infotainment system is intuitive and very easy to use. Revel 14 speaker audio system is OK, but nothing to brag about. It certainly can't be compared with Bang & Olufsen nor Bose from Audi. The trunk is really big. Seats are very comfortable and the massage function is an awesome feature. It massages your back and your bottom. The fuel economy is great for such a car. I am getting 34-35 MPG on highway on regular gasoline. I did not notice much of a difference in performance using Premium fuel. In my opinion, the only shortcoming are the headlights. Standard HID headlights are quite dim, yellowish and do not project far enough. It is really yesterday's technology. You can get a full LED headlights, but be prepared to pay for not so useful and expensive luxury package, which consists of panoramic roof, full LED headlights and 21 speaker Revel audio system. I did not notice a tremendous difference between this 21 speaker system and standard 14 speaker Revel system. Which for me personally was rather useless and not justifiable to pay such a high premium for LED headlights. They should be standard on the top trim. Even much less expensive cars have LED headlights standard. It is also hard to find a car with the luxury package and if you want a specific color and powertrain combination, you might need to order it from the factory. So, the bottom line it is a great car and with all the incentives Lincoln is giving it makes it a win. Take a test drive and see for yourself. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Luxury sleeper. Voorhees , 07/08/2019 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought a used 2017 MKZ 3.0t w/24k miles. Rides like a cloud in drive and like a beast in sport. Took link to Missouri and the awd and 3.0t had no difficulty with hilly terrain and with sport mode staying in lower gearing it helped downhill as well along with brake hold that was awesome in traffic on hills. I also own a Buick lacrosse 3.6 and love my Buick but it is no comparison to the mkz. Awesome luxury sleeper! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse