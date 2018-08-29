2019 Lincoln MKZ Sedan
Which MKZ does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Comes well-equipped with many standard features
- Hybrid model available at no extra charge
- Impressively quick acceleration with turbocharged V6 engine option
- Underwhelming interior quality
- Short on interior space given its exterior size
- Slower-than-average acceleration with the base engine
- Expanded standard feature availability
- Turbocharged V6 engine now only available on the top Reserve II trim
- Part of the second MKZ generation introduced for 2013
Overall rating7.4 / 10
European and Asian brands have historically dominated the entry-level luxury sedan market, but Lincoln has been making more of an effort recently to make its MKZ more appealing. It gave the car a significant makeover in 2017 and continues to make small changes and updates. The 2019 MKZ packs plenty of standard features, so there's a certain amount of value to be had here considering rival cars are typically more expensive. The MKZ's fuel-sipping hybrid and strong turbocharged V6 engines are also appealing, as is its easy-to-use infotainment system.
There are some downsides, though. The interior is a little too cozy for a vehicle of its exterior size, and some of the materials used are lackluster in quality. The base four-cylinder engine's performance is also underwhelming. Overall, though, we think the MKZ is worth taking a look at if want value for your dollar from a car that's not the typical European or Japanese luxury sedan.
Lincoln MKZ models
The 2019 Lincoln MKZ is available with three powertrains — a four-cylinder, a six-cylinder and hybrid — and three trims. The base MKZ comes well-equipped, but go with Reserve I to get additional interior and technology options. Reserve II increases luxury amenities and technology even further.
For the gas-powered trims, a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (245 hp, 275 lb-ft) is standard. It's paired to a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is available as an option. The MKZ Hybrid uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine combined with an electric motor to produce a combined 188 hp. All-wheel drive isn't available for the Hybrid, however.
The base MKZ model comes well-equipped with features such as 18-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, adaptive xenon headlights, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats with heating, driver-seat memory settings, and a 60/40-split folding rear seat with pass-through.
Standard technology features include Lincoln's Sync 3 infotainment interface, an 8-inch touchscreen display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and an 11-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and two USB ports. You also get windshield wiper de-icer and automatic wipers, and Lincoln's Co-Pilot360 suite of driver assist functions that include front collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, and automatic high beams.
Stepping up to the Reserve I model gets you power-folding mirrors, leather upholstery, genuine wood trim, a power-adjustable steering wheel, enhanced interior ambient lighting, a power trunklid, a navigation system, adaptive cruise control, a 110-volt household-style power outlet and two rear-seat USB charging ports.
The Reserve II trim level has those features as standard, plus 19-inch wheels, ventilated and massaging front seats, an active park assist system, a power sunroof and a power rear window sunshade, and a 14-speaker Revel audio system with HD radio capability. Optional for the Reserve II trim is a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (also with a six-speed automatic). With front-wheel drive, it produces 350 hp and 400 lb-ft, while the all-wheel-drive version makes 50 hp more.
The Reserve I model can be had with a Reserve Plus package that contains 19-inch wheels, the Revel Ultima audio system with 14 speakers and HD radio, heated rear seats and steering wheel, and a power sunroof. The Reserve II trim can also be equipped with the MKZ Luxury package, which includes a retractable panoramic sunroof, LED headlights, and a 20-speaker Revel Ultima audio system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.4 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.0
Comfort7.5
Interior7.5
Utility7.5
Technology8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lincoln MKZ.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- value
- sound system
- ride quality
- comfort
- interior
- technology
- visibility
- engine
- dashboard
- driving experience
Most helpful consumer reviews
Gives enough optional performance setting including comfort options to meet most driving needs. This 4 2.0T engine is NOT my Grande Sport performance but didn’t buy it for that. Turn on driving aids, set comfort / performance setting for DRIVE and SPORT modes, and view the teaching videos-you will learn how to use the advanced options to tune your driving experience. Quality of sound system is surprising but again set your options for your taste. Voice and Manual Nav needs some improvements-clumsy at times showing new software needing more human interaction quality testing-but usable and nice. I expect a Software update on this as models are sold and feedback given. Overall a great car for entire family and enjoyment on a trip or just out to a dinner show.
I drove everything on the market around the price and ended up purchasing the 2019 MKZ 2.0 turbo. Real leather seats, not plastic with a fancy name such as "artic leather". Real wood and aluminum used on console and dashboard. Nicest audio system. Good looking 19" rims, not 18 or 17" rims. One of the best things is that it included weather tech like mats but with lincoln design on them. I have 5,000 miles on it and very happy with my purchase.
Magical Drive. I've purchased 2019 Lincoln MKZ 2.OL, FWD with Reserve II package. The car is a dream to drive. Engine is powerful, transmission is smooth, suspension is composed, interior is gorgeous, infotainment system is intuitive and very easy to use. Revel 14 speaker audio system is OK, but nothing to brag about. It certainly can't be compared with Bang & Olufsen nor Bose from Audi. The trunk is really big. Seats are very comfortable and the massage function is an awesome feature. It massages your back and your bottom. The fuel economy is great for such a car. I am getting 34-35 MPG on highway on regular gasoline. I did not notice much of a difference in performance using Premium fuel. In my opinion, the only shortcoming are the headlights. Standard HID headlights are quite dim, yellowish and do not project far enough. It is really yesterday's technology. You can get a full LED headlights, but be prepared to pay for not so useful and expensive luxury package, which consists of panoramic roof, full LED headlights and 21 speaker Revel audio system. I did not notice a tremendous difference between this 21 speaker system and standard 14 speaker Revel system. Which for me personally was rather useless and not justifiable to pay such a high premium for LED headlights. They should be standard on the top trim. Even much less expensive cars have LED headlights standard. It is also hard to find a car with the luxury package and if you want a specific color and powertrain combination, you might need to order it from the factory. So, the bottom line it is a great car and with all the incentives Lincoln is giving it makes it a win. Take a test drive and see for yourself.
Bought a used 2017 MKZ 3.0t w/24k miles. Rides like a cloud in drive and like a beast in sport. Took link to Missouri and the awd and 3.0t had no difficulty with hilly terrain and with sport mode staying in lower gearing it helped downhill as well along with brake hold that was awesome in traffic on hills. I also own a Buick lacrosse 3.6 and love my Buick but it is no comparison to the mkz. Awesome luxury sleeper!
Features & Specs
|Reserve I 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$38,995
|MPG
|21 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|245 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Reserve II 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$44,995
|MPG
|21 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|245 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Reserve I 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$40,995
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|245 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Hybrid Reserve II 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$44,995
|MPG
|41 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite MKZ safety features:
- Blind-Spot and Cross-Traffic Alert
- Warns drivers of objects within the vehicle's blind spot and of cars approaching from behind.
- Driver Alert System
- Alerts the driver to the possibility that he or she may be too tired to continue based on driving behavior.
- Enhanced Active Park Assist
- Helps drivers into and out of parking positions by taking over the steering.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lincoln MKZ vs. the competition
Lincoln MKZ vs. Ford Fusion
The Lincoln MKZ and the Ford Fusion share similar powertrains and structural parts but differ in interior configuration. The Fusion is slightly larger and roomier and has a slightly larger trunk. The gear shifter also differs, with the MKZ featuring a push-button arrangement and the Fusion using a rotary knob. The Fusion is also less expensive, though the lower number of standard features reflect that.
Lincoln MKZ vs. Lincoln Continental
The Lincoln Continental is the MKZ's bigger corporate sibling. With more interior volume, the Continental also has more powerful engine options. Some drivers may prefer the MKZ's slightly smaller size and better fuel efficiency, but the Continental's quiet interior and comfortable seats will appeal to highway travelers.
Lincoln MKZ vs. Cadillac CTS
Although Cadillac's CTS is more expensive than the Lincoln MKZ, you get a roomier interior and a bit more power when comparing base engines. Plus, its rear-wheel-drive platform allows for sportier handling. But the MKZ wins out in cargo space, rear seat room, and the availability of a hybrid model.
FAQ
Is the Lincoln MKZ a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Lincoln MKZ?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lincoln MKZ:
- Expanded standard feature availability
- Turbocharged V6 engine now only available on the top Reserve II trim
- Part of the second MKZ generation introduced for 2013
Is the Lincoln MKZ reliable?
Is the 2019 Lincoln MKZ a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Lincoln MKZ?
The least-expensive 2019 Lincoln MKZ is the 2019 Lincoln MKZ 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,995.
Other versions include:
- Reserve I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $38,995
- Reserve II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $44,995
- Reserve I 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $40,995
- Hybrid Reserve II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $44,995
- 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $35,995
- Reserve II 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $46,995
- Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $35,995
- Hybrid Reserve I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $38,995
- 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $37,995
What are the different models of Lincoln MKZ?
More about the 2019 Lincoln MKZ
A lot of luxury sedans can seem affordable at first but get rather pricey once you start adding options and packages. The 2019 Lincoln MKZ is different, however. Available in four trims, with three engine options, and in either front- or all-wheel drive, the MKZ provides a lot of features for the money.
The base trim starts you out with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine good for 245 horsepower. You also get features such as an adaptive suspension, adaptive xenon headlights, keyless entry and ignition, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats with heating, and Lincoln's Sync 3 infotainment interface with an 8-inch touchscreen display. A hybrid powertrain is also available and uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine combined with an electric motor to produce a combined 188 hp. Lincoln doesn't charge extra for the MKZ Hybrid.
The MKZ Reserve I is next up and features additional luxury features, such as a power trunklid, leather seats, and wood trim. If you're not satisfied yet, the MKZ Reserve II is the top and allows optioning your car with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine. Power output is dependent on the powertrain: The front-wheel-drive version produces 350 hp, and the all-wheel-drive version makes a whopping 400 hp. It comes standard with 19-inch wheels, a Revel audio system, and heated and ventilated front seats. On this trim, you can add a luxury package that includes a 20-speaker (versus 14-speaker) Revel audio system, a panoramic retractable roof and LED headlamps.
With so many options and packages, it's important to research your 2019 Lincoln MKZ. So let Edmunds help you build and find your perfect MKZ.
2019 Lincoln MKZ Sedan Overview
The 2019 Lincoln MKZ Sedan is offered in the following styles: Reserve I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Reserve II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Reserve I 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Hybrid Reserve II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Reserve II 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Hybrid Reserve I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Lincoln MKZ Sedan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lincoln MKZ Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 MKZ Sedan 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 MKZ Sedan.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lincoln MKZ Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 MKZ Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including Reserve I, Reserve II, Hybrid Reserve II, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Lincoln MKZ Sedan here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Lincoln MKZ Sedan?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Lincoln MKZ Sedans are available in my area?
2019 Lincoln MKZ Sedan Listings and Inventory
There are currently 8 new 2019 [object Object] MKZ Sedans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $39,990 and mileage as low as 4 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Lincoln MKZ Sedan.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] MKZ Sedan for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Lincoln MKZ Sedan MKZ Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lincoln MKZ for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,219.
Find a new Lincoln for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $21,565.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Lincoln MKZ Sedan and all available trim types: Reserve II, Hybrid, Reserve II, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Lincoln MKZ Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Lincoln MKZ Sedan?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lincoln lease specials
