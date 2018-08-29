More about the 2019 Lincoln MKZ

A lot of luxury sedans can seem affordable at first but get rather pricey once you start adding options and packages. The 2019 Lincoln MKZ is different, however. Available in four trims, with three engine options, and in either front- or all-wheel drive, the MKZ provides a lot of features for the money. The base trim starts you out with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine good for 245 horsepower. You also get features such as an adaptive suspension, adaptive xenon headlights, keyless entry and ignition, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats with heating, and Lincoln's Sync 3 infotainment interface with an 8-inch touchscreen display. A hybrid powertrain is also available and uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine combined with an electric motor to produce a combined 188 hp. Lincoln doesn't charge extra for the MKZ Hybrid. The MKZ Reserve I is next up and features additional luxury features, such as a power trunklid, leather seats, and wood trim. If you're not satisfied yet, the MKZ Reserve II is the top and allows optioning your car with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine. Power output is dependent on the powertrain: The front-wheel-drive version produces 350 hp, and the all-wheel-drive version makes a whopping 400 hp. It comes standard with 19-inch wheels, a Revel audio system, and heated and ventilated front seats. On this trim, you can add a luxury package that includes a 20-speaker (versus 14-speaker) Revel audio system, a panoramic retractable roof and LED headlamps. With so many options and packages, it's important to research your 2019 Lincoln MKZ. So let Edmunds help you build and find your perfect MKZ.

2019 Lincoln MKZ Sedan Overview

The 2019 Lincoln MKZ Sedan is offered in the following styles: Reserve I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Reserve II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Reserve I 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Hybrid Reserve II 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Reserve II 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Hybrid Reserve I 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

