Used 2013 Lincoln MKZ Sedan Consumer Reviews

Road Trip In a 2013 Lincoln MKZ ron6 , 03/27/2013 27 of 27 people found this review helpful My wife and I traded our 2005 Toyota Avalon XLS for a 2013 Lincoln MKZ 2.0 at the end of February 2013. We looked at a number of mid-sized luxury cars and decided on the MKZ based on its styling, features, and a test drive. On March 8 we left on a 4000 mile round trip from Minnesota to Arizona. When we returned home eleven days later, we had driven on icy Midwest roads, 11,000' mountain passes, desert roads and interstate highways in seven states. We averaged 30.5 mpg over the 4000 miles and never experienced a problem of any type with the car. The 2.0 Eco-Boost engine is a marvel and has plenty of power at all speeds. Disclaimer: our son-in-law works for Ford but not for Lincoln.

Makes anything else feel boring jts14 , 06/01/2013 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Befor my MKZ, I was leasing a 2012 Cadillac CTS. I thought that was a beautiful car, but then I tested an MKZ, and when I got my car back it felt like I was going back in time. This car blows me away with all of its cool tricks. They really paid attention to the small details in this car; from the ambient lighting (which you can change the color), the push-button shift, and the lights above the back seats (touch-sensitive sensors built into the headliner) I feel like a kid in a candy store in this and its only been a few days! I have the base model, with few options and it already blows my Cadillac out of the water. I would highly recomend this to anyone buying a luxury car. Lincolns back!

2013 Lincoln MKZ 2.0 Ecoboost jeberg1 , 08/08/2013 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Recently purchased this vehicle and just completed a 1250 mile trip from Austin, TX. to Madison, WI. Totally ecstatic over the purchase. Could not be happier with the 2.0 Ecoboost. Perfect balance of power and fuel economy. Avg. 32.8 for the trip. Very nice ride and handling. Lincoln has a winner. Usually don't post reviews, however, felt compelled with this vehicle.

Impressive Statement from Lincoln johnnytshea3 , 07/29/2013 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car is just a joy to drive. I get compliments almost daily on the styling, it's definitely a head-turner. As far as the driving experience, one word of advice; save some $ and go for the 2-liter Ecoboost. My previous '11 MKZ had the 3.7 and I see little difference performance-wise, yet I'm getting 8-10 mpg better mileage. The MyLincolnTouch system is not perfect, but it's not nearly as frustrating as it's made out to be. Fit and finish is good, although one negative is that the steering wheel placement obstructs the gear indicator on the instrument panel. This is a problem if you want to drop it into sport mode. Overall though, I am very satisfied, this car gets an awful lot right.