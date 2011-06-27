Used 2012 Lincoln MKZ Sedan Consumer Reviews

Classy Car, Smooth Ride Eileen , 10/12/2015 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful True Lincoln engineered ride... Crystal White exterior, light cashmere interior, nice interior wood features... ample trunk room, moon roof seldom use ... leather could be more durable... why black carpet ... should have been cashmere color. Purchased July 2015 --- one owner, spotless, looks new ... Bad mileage with AC on. Climate control & AC works great. Love backup camera... Received all manuals with some warranty remaining. Manual describes a replaceable interior air filter to mitigate dust, which I need to figure out. Was seeking a luxury car and refused to drop $45K as I drive only 7,000 miles per year, so this was a perfect pick! Considered the Cadillac CTS, but was a bit turned off for a few reasons and my mechanic advised to steer away- too many issues. He worked on MKZ's over the years and gives high marks for reliability and no major issues. Newer MKZ's 2013/14 are gaudy with back spoiler, takes away class appeal and interior looked cheap with no crafted wood moldings. Receive many compliments on mine and it's a smooth drive, nice smooth pull. Very happy! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2011 Lincoln MKZ jbradsh1 , 06/29/2011 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I test drove the Ford Fusion and the Mercury Milan and then drove the MKZ. What a difference! The Lincoln has a larger 3.5 L V-6 so it has more power. It is VERY QUIET unlike the Ford and Mercury. It's steering is perfectly smooth and doesn't want to jump back to straight and level after a turn. All the controls are Lincoln smooth so it's a real pleasure to drive this car. I drove the hybrid MKZ but it's ride was much firmer, too firm actually, it was a deal breaker for me. My MKZ was the base model which is so well equipped I didn't need any other options at all. The Lincoln dealer gave me $4K off the sticker price so at $31.5K it's a real bargain in my opinion. I love it.

The Perfect Commuter Car Michael Lincoln , 09/09/2015 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful This is a comfortable and reliable car to get you to work each day. It does not excel at anything and is very predictable. The exception is the Sync infotainment. Specifically the Applink function is hit or miss each day. I can blame my cellphone as it updates itself weekly or monthly, and Sync never updates. However, it always fixes itself when you disconnect the battery and reconnect. Other than that, I recommend you get this model used as it somehow depreciates to a lower amount than the same year Fusion, which it is based on. Maintain it and keep it clean. Lastly, use all the money you save with zero repairs and get a nice sports car, motorcycle, or boat you can have fun with on the weekends. Update 9-11-16: It is still a great car. Sync is a dud - at least Bluetooth works. Can't be bothered with disconnecting battery cable. Paint and interior holding up perfectly. Very quiet, very comfortable. Handling not as great as a BMW but did not pay alot for the car. No repairs - definitely a keeper. Update 9-12-17: Still a very good car. Sync is better since I installed a software update. Applink still bad, but at least now, Bluetooth connections will display song and artist. I have replaced the battery and tires. No problems in snow with Michelin Premier tires and AWD. Aside from oil changes, that's it. I would really like a new Dodge Challenger Scat Pack Shaker Hood as a play car - but hard to justify since this car has everything I NEED, just not everything I WANT. Update 3-13-18: Trying to justify getting rid of this to get a Kia Stinger, Audi A-4, 2018 MKZ 3.0 Turbo, etc. I just can't . This car has everything I need, enough power, great in the snow with AWD, quiet, comfortable, and I can fit by bike in the trunk with the seats down. It also has zero problems and low trade in value. I guess I will keep it for quite a while. Update 3-17-20: Purchased new tires last month as car was riding horrible. New tires did not fix it. Exchanged for really smooth tires Pirelli P7 AS Plus II. Car still vibrates, especially at low speeds. My mechanic is unsure of problem - blames tires. Earlier MKZs had driveshaft problems that produced vibrations but appeared to be resolved a year before mine. I guess next step is to bring to dealer. Other than that, car is extremely reliable. No major work other than tires and changed transmission fluid. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Reliable ride mkzrrr , 12/19/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Turned in a leased 2008 base car for a loaded 2012. Wanted a Hybrid but would have to pay almost $100.00/ month more for a base car than a loaded regular gas engine. FMC does not want to sell Hybrids. The 2008 handled much better than the 2012 . Improvements are a quieter ride and much nicer interior. Do not pay extra for the THX sound system. The base stereo in some ways was better in the 2008 model. Millage has averaged around 22 mpg in mixed use, 24 hwy. The 2008 had almost 50,000 trouble free miles and I expect the 2012 to be the same. Expect around $7000.00 discount on a loaded car, little or none on Hybrid.